News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
KKR
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 25, 2024 - 4:18 pm

3 Stars Who Might Remain on the KKR Bench in IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Given the problem of plenty, there might be a few cricketers who could fail to make the cut in the playing XI.

KKR

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have built a formidable squad and are definitely one of the favourites in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). Furthermore, the chance to defend their title will serve as a further motivation, making the team one of the most dangerous oppositions to watch out for.

The KKR lineup boasts multiple matchwinners and the management has done well to find solid backup options as well in the roster. Given the problem of plenty, there might be a few cricketers who could fail to make the cut in the playing XI and might mostly be warming the bench.

In this article, let’s take a look at three such cricketers who can remain on the KKR bench in IPL 2025.

ALSO READ: From Sunil Narine to Rinku Singh: KKR’s Title Defence To Be Driven by a Gun Top 7 in IPL 2025

Rovman Powell

West Indies short-format skipper Rovman Powell has a reputation for his explosive batting and occasional contributions with the ball. The defending champions acquired him for INR 1.50 crores, possibly as a backup for Andre Russell.

However, Russell has been a key performer for the franchise over the years and is expected to feature prominently in the upcoming season. Nevertheless, Powell’s availability can help KKR manage Russell’s workload, given that he has been injury prone in the past.

Moeen Ali

The England all-rounder, previously plying his trade with the Chennai Super Kings until the last season (IPL 2024), was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 2 crores during the two-day auction last month.

However, with Sunil Narine fulfilling doing a brilliant job in the 2024 season which earned him the MVP award as well, Ali might face limited opportunities in the upcoming edition. Moreover, the impact player rule could further reduce Ali’s chances of featuring throughout the tournament.

Anukul Roy

Anukul Roy has been with the KKR for the past two seasons but has struggled to secure a regular spot in the playing XI. The left-arm spinner is primarily considered a backup option or a situational impact player.

With Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine forming a formidable spin duo in the IPL, Roy’s opportunities remain limited. Even when KKR looks to include an extra spinner, Mayank Markande is likely to get the nod due to his knack for taking crucial wickets.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Kolkata Knight Riders
Moeen Ali
Rovman Powell

Related posts

Mumbai Indians Allah Ghazanfar to make Test debut

Record-Breaking Mumbai Indians Spin Sensation Set for Test Debut Ahead of IPL 2025

While he was not a part of the Test squad initially, his recent heroics made the Afghanistan board included him as a late addition
Indian Premier League - IPL
25/12/2024
KKR

From Sunil Narine to Rinku Singh: KKR’s Title Defence To Be Driven by a Gun Top 7 in IPL 2025

KKR has one of the most lethal teams on paper.
Indian Premier League - IPL
25/12/2024
We look at three major weaknesses of Rajasthan Royals heading into the IPL 2025 season.

3 Major Weaknesses of Rajasthan Royals (RR) Heading into IPL 2025 Season

They had a tight budget during the auction and had to settle with slightly inferior options in the auction.
Indian Premier League - IPL
24/12/2024
Ruturaj Gaikwad played a magnificent knock in Maharashtra’s latest game against Services in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25.

CSK Star Wreaks Havoc! Slams 148 Runs at a Strike Rate of 200 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

A whopping 87.83% of his total runs came via boundaries, and Gaikwad hit a boundary every 2.74 deliveries during this sensational knock.
Indian Premier League - IPL
23/12/2024
Krunal Pandya played a terrific knock in Baroda’s latest fixture against Kerala in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Hyderabad.

Newly Recruited RCB Star Shines With a Quickfire 80-Run Knock in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Coming to bat at No.4, Krunal scored 80 runs in just 54 balls, including seven boundaries and three maximums, at a strike rate of 148.14.
Indian Premier League - IPL
23/12/2024
SRH rookie Eshan Malinga set for international debut

23 Year Old SRH Rookie Set for International Debut After Surprise Bid at IPL 2025 Auction

He was picked up by SRH for INR 1.2 crores.
Indian Premier League - IPL
23/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy