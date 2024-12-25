3 Stars Who Might Remain on the KKR Bench in IPL 2025

Given the problem of plenty, there might be a few cricketers who could fail to make the cut in the playing XI.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have built a formidable squad and are definitely one of the favourites in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). Furthermore, the chance to defend their title will serve as a further motivation, making the team one of the most dangerous oppositions to watch out for.

The KKR lineup boasts multiple matchwinners and the management has done well to find solid backup options as well in the roster. Given the problem of plenty, there might be a few cricketers who could fail to make the cut in the playing XI and might mostly be warming the bench.

In this article, let’s take a look at three such cricketers who can remain on the KKR bench in IPL 2025.

Rovman Powell

West Indies short-format skipper Rovman Powell has a reputation for his explosive batting and occasional contributions with the ball. The defending champions acquired him for INR 1.50 crores, possibly as a backup for Andre Russell.

However, Russell has been a key performer for the franchise over the years and is expected to feature prominently in the upcoming season. Nevertheless, Powell’s availability can help KKR manage Russell’s workload, given that he has been injury prone in the past.

Moeen Ali

The England all-rounder, previously plying his trade with the Chennai Super Kings until the last season (IPL 2024), was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 2 crores during the two-day auction last month.

However, with Sunil Narine fulfilling doing a brilliant job in the 2024 season which earned him the MVP award as well, Ali might face limited opportunities in the upcoming edition. Moreover, the impact player rule could further reduce Ali’s chances of featuring throughout the tournament.

Anukul Roy

Anukul Roy has been with the KKR for the past two seasons but has struggled to secure a regular spot in the playing XI. The left-arm spinner is primarily considered a backup option or a situational impact player.

With Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine forming a formidable spin duo in the IPL, Roy’s opportunities remain limited. Even when KKR looks to include an extra spinner, Mayank Markande is likely to get the nod due to his knack for taking crucial wickets.

