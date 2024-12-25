From Sunil Narine to Rinku Singh: KKR’s Title Defence To Be Driven by a Gun Top 7 in IPL 2025

KKR has one of the most lethal teams on paper.

Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be hoping to defend their title when they take the field in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

The KKR management also retained most of their core from the championship-winning side from IPL 2024 and managed to buy back a few players as well at last month’s auction.

The Shahrukh Khan co-owned side has managed to touch all their bases with solid backup options and has one of the most lethal teams on paper. In this article, we take a look at KKR’s top 7, who are all gun players and will play a crucial role in their title defence in the next edition.

1. Sunil Narine

The West Indies stalwart has been with the KKR franchise since 2012 and has been a part of all their three title wins. Last season, Narine once again stood out as the Most Valuable Player (MVP), amassing 488 runs and claiming 17 wickets to propel KKR to their third IPL win.

Narine impressed with his explosive batting at the top, hitting at a strike rate exceeding 180. Out of his total runs, 281 were scored during the powerplay, where his strike rate surpassed 170. This highlights the potential impact Narine could have in providing KKR with strong starts. Additionally, he proved invaluable in the middle overs, taking 14 wickets between overs 7-16 with an exceptional economy rate of 6.15.

2. Quinton de Kock

The veteran Proteas wicketkeeper-batter was acquired by KKR for INR 3.6 crore and will be a key overseas player in the playing XI for the upcoming season.

De Kock is an experienced leader, having captained South Africa in all three formats of cricket. Renowned for his explosive batting style and exceptional wicket-keeping skills, he stands out as a valuable asset and can be a potential game-changer for KKR this season.

3. Ajinkya Rahane

The seasoned batter is one of the top captaincy choices for KKR next season. The Mumbai-based player was part of the KKR squad in 2022 before joining Chennai Super Kings. During the IPL 2025 mega auction, KKR acquired Rahane for his base price of 1.5 crores.

Rahane brings a wealth of experience to the team. Added to that, Rahane has evolved into a T20 monster of late. In the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), he finished as the top run scorer with 469 runs at a stellar average of 58.62.

4. Venkatesh Iyer

KKR surprised everyone by breaking the bank to secure the batting all-rounder for a staggering INR 23.75 crores, making Venkatesh the third-most expensive player in the IPL 2025 auction and the fourth-highest overall.

Venkatesh is also another probable captaincy candidate, given his familiarity with the franchise over the years. Meanwhile, the 29-year-old has looked in stellar form in the SMAT where he slammed 227 runs in 9 games at an average of 56.75 with a strike rate of 163.31.

5. Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh has evolved from being a member of KKR to a key figure in their recent achievements. His skill in stabilizing innings and accelerating when required makes him an invaluable all-round asset.

During IPL 2024, Rinku’s performances were remarkable, highlighting his talent for finishing games under pressure. His consistency and calmness in high-stakes moments could position him as the cornerstone of KKR’s batting lineup in 2025. With his sharp placement and the power to clear the boundaries, Rinku could prove to be a lethal weapon in the KKR arsenal once again.

6. Andre Russell

Andre Russell has been KKR’s talisman for years, delivering match-winning performances with both bat and ball. His ability to take charge during tense moments and pull out wins from the jaws of defeat makes him a fearsome matchwinner.

The Jamaican all-rounder has the uncanny knack for changing the complexion of a game with his powerful batting at any stage. In addition to his powerful hitting, Andre Russell is also an effective bowler, excelling in various stages of a match. Due to his versatility and the significant value he has brought over the years, Russell is expected to be one of the key pieces in KKR’s puzzle in IPL 2025.

7. Ramandeep Singh

Ramandeep Singh completes the top 7 of the KKR lineup. While his batting has often been in the spotlight, his medium-pace bowling could add another dimension to KKR’s attack. Singh’s dual ability to perform with both the bat and ball makes him a vital player in the T20 format, where versatility is key.

His presence in the lower order significantly strengthens the KKR batting lineup, providing the top-order batters with more freedom to play aggressively. He had a solid performance for KKR last season, amassing 125 runs at an average of 31.25, along with an impressive strike rate of 201.61. For KKR, Ramandeep is not just a player with potential but also a strategic asset.

