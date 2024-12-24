News
We look at three major weaknesses of Rajasthan Royals heading into the IPL 2025 season.
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 24, 2024 - 12:33 pm

3 Major Weaknesses of Rajasthan Royals (RR) Heading into IPL 2025 Season

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

They had a tight budget during the auction and had to settle with slightly inferior options in the auction.

We look at three major weaknesses of Rajasthan Royals heading into the IPL 2025 season.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) were among the two teams with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to retain as many as six players before the IPL 2025 auction. They had a tight budget during the auction and had to settle with slightly inferior options in the auction.

Still, they managed to do a decent job and filled the spots with some quality players. But their low budget meant RR still have a few loopholes in their squad, which can be exploited next season.

We look at three major weaknesses of Rajasthan Royals heading into the IPL 2025 season.

Lack of quality backups in the batting department

While the first-choice team has quality batting options, RR are short in quality in the backups in this department. They have a couple of good players, but they have no experience at this level.

So, RR will struggle to find replacements if any first-choice batters get injured or are unavailable. This also means RR can’t rotate players if their form is not ideal or manage their workload midway through the season.

Also Read: 3 Major Strengths of Rajasthan Royals (RR) Heading into IPL 2025 Season

No genuine all-rounder

While the Impact Player rule has reduced the value of all-rounders, there’s still some scope for quality all-rounders. However, the Rajasthan Royals don’t have any genuine all-rounder in their side, even though they have several batters who can bowl and vice-versa.

They have the likes of Nitish Rana and Riyan Parag, who can give a few overs, and Wanindu Hasaranga and Jofra Archer, who are capable with the willow. Still, there’s a lack of a genuine all-rounder who can contribute heavily with both bat and ball and balance the team.

Injury-prone first-choice overseas bowlers

Rajasthan Royals might start with Jofra Archer and Wanindu Hasaranga as two overseas players in IPL 2025. However, both are vulnerable and can crumble anytime, given their injury issues.

Archer has shown encouraging signs lately, but Hasaranga has struggled to keep him match-fit for an extended period. These two will be among the premium bowlers of RR next season, and they can’t afford to lose them.

