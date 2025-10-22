3 Teams Which Could Target Adil Rashid At IPL 2026 Auction

He has played only two seasons of IPL so far.

Fans are eagerly waiting to witness how the 10 franchises will reshape themselves in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mini auction, expected to take place in December this year. One of the interesting prospects for the IPL 2026 auction is Adil Rashid. After his last gig in 2023, the former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has gone unsold since.

Notably, the England leg-spinner might grab an exciting deal based on his current run of form. The 37-year-old has recently showcased brilliant consistency in limited-over formats to scalp 18 wickets in his last eight fixtures. In 2021, he represented Punjab Kings (PBKS) in his debut IPL season.

Let’s take a look at the three teams that might consider acquiring Adil Rashid in the IPL 2026 auction.

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

After a persistent bottom-half finish, the franchise played an IPL Final for the first time since 2014. The new coach-captain duo of Australia great Ricky Ponting and the IPL 2024-winning skipper Shreyas Iyer turned the tables (quite literally) for PBKS. But the elusive title remained out of their reach after a narrow six-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). However, the Punjab Kings would be eager to accomplish the unfulfilled feat in the upcoming season.

Despite having a decent IPL 2025, the highest wicket-taker in the tournament history, Yuzvendra Chahal, might not feature in the team’s retention list due to his huge price tag of INR 18 crore. PBKS might consider including Adil Rashid instead in the IPL 2026 auction.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

The five-time winners, Mumbai Indians (MI), also registered a stunning turnaround last season to reach Qualifier 2, following a bottom-place finish in IPL 2024. They had roped in two overseas spinners, New Zealand white-ball captain Mitchell Santner and Afghanistan youngster AM Ghazanfar, but the latter was ruled out due to injury. Though his countryman Mujeeb Ur Rahman joined the MI camp as a replacement, he bowled two overs and snared a wicket in his solitary IPL 2025 appearance.

On the other hand, Santner also put up an average performance in the season, scalping 10 wickets at an economical 7.92 and scoring 40 runs in 13 matches. This might open the door for Adil Rashid to don the Mumbai blue in the upcoming IPL edition.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

The defending champions have most bases covered before kicking off their title defence in IPL 2026. The Bengaluru outfit would look to retain the maximum number of their players who played a crucial role in the championship-winning squad.

However, their only overseas spin option, all-rounder Liam Livingstone, had endured a tough outing with both of his skills. The INR 8.75 crore recruit managed two scalps and 112 runs in 10 matches. These unimpressive stats of the English player might push RCB to rope in his national teammate in the IPL 2026 auction.

