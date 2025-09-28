3 Teams That Could Target Pathum Nissanka in IPL 2026 Auction 

He blasted 107 off 58 against India in the Asia Cup.

Sri Lanka batter Pathum Nissanka produced a sensational century against India on Friday and, with that, has boosted his chances of a bid in the IPL 2026 auction. The next Indian Premier League (IPL) auction could witness some new names getting a contract for the first time. Nissanka could be one of those.

Nissanka brought up his maiden T20 international hundred during the Asia Cup 2025 clash in Dubai. He displayed a wide range of strokes on his way to 107 off just 58 deliveries. His knock was instrumental for Sri Lanka as they managed to tie the match before losing the super over.

The 27-year-old is one of the most improved batters in T20 cricket. Initially unfit for the format, he has worked diligently on his power hitting. Nissanka had a poor strike rate of just 116 by the end of 2023, averaging 26. But since then, he has averaged 34 at a superb rate of 150.70.

With such numbers, he might catch the attention of the IPL franchises. Here we take a look at three teams that could target him at the IPL 2026 auction.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

The former five-time champions had a tough season in IPL 2025, and one of the reasons was the struggle of their top order. Their two overseas opening options, Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, failed to provide good starts.

Chennai Super Kings are likely to release Conway ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. In six games, he scored 156 runs at an average of 26 while striking at 131. Nissanka would be a solid alternative to replace him. He can spin well, which is one of the key requirements for CSK, considering their home venue.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Kolkata Knight Riders also had a terrible season this year. Their top-order performance was their biggest issue in the tournament as both Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz struggled to give decent starts.

QDK averaged less than 22 in eight innings while Gurbaz managed 74 runs in five outings. KKR should release both players before the IPL 2026 auction. Although they would like an overseas keeper ideally, acquiring Nissanka and an Indian keeper could also work. His consistency is something KKR needs at the top.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Sunrisers Hyderabad have an outstanding opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head. The two batters have terrorised bowlers all over the world in the last couple of years. However, SRH do not have a backup for either of them.

While not as explosive, Nissanka can be a good backup to Head. The conditions in India should not be an issue for Nissanka to adapt to. SRH can acquire him for a low price in the IPL 2026 auction.

