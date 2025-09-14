4 Former Punjab Kings Players Who Have Openly Criticised The Franchise Ft. Chris Gayle

Punjab Kings (PBKS) made it to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final for the first time since 2014. The team was led by captain Shreyas Iyer and coach Ricky Ponting. Players have praised the team culture, and Shreyas recently spoke positively about the franchise in an interview.

However, since the IPL began, some former PBKS players have had issues with the management and openly criticized it. This may be one reason why the team reached the finals only once in 16 years. Let’s take a look at some of the former Punjab Kings players who have spoken out against the franchise management.

Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle, in an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, said he felt depressed during his last IPL season with Punjab Kings in 2021. The team was captained by KL Rahul and coached by Anil Kumble. Gayle said he felt disrespected and disappointed, even crying in a one-on-one meeting with Kumble.

The former West Indian said that KL Rahul called him and asked him to stay, but he had already decided to leave before the 2021 T20 World Cup. He felt like he was carrying the team on his shoulders and it was the first time he experienced something like depression. He also said he felt undervalued even though he had given a lot to the franchise and the league.

“My IPL ended prematurely, you know, with Punjab to be honest with you. Yeah I mean absolutely, I mean I was disrespected in the franchise, Punjab Kings XI. You know, I felt like I wasn’t being treated properly for a senior guy done so much for the league, you know, bring so much value to the franchise as well. That’s the first time in my life I ever felt like a depression mode,” Chris Gayle said.

Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag criticized Punjab Kings during his commentary in the 2024 IPL, saying his own numbers dropped during his two years with the franchise. Known for his straightforward style, Sehwag also made fun of the team for not winning the title till now.

He played for Punjab Kings, previously known as Kings XI Punjab, from 2014 to 2015 after six years with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). While commentating in Hindi for IPL 2024, Sehwag joked about the team’s trophy drought and said his strike rate suffered because of the atmosphere in the team. He explained that when he joined Punjab, the team was not winning and their cricket was not good, which affected his own performance.

“Jab mein Punjab mein gaya tab mera strike rate kam ho gaya. Woh kehte hai na ke jaisi sangati waisa behave karte ho. Toh waha ki sangati waisi hi thi. Jeet te the nahi, khel te acha the nahi, toh mera game aur thoda kharab ho gaya,” Virender Sehwag said.

Adam Gilchrist

Adam Gilchrist, who captained Punjab Kings from 2011 to 2013, said in a podcast on the YouTube show Club Prairie Fire earlier this year that the management during his time was inconsistent and held back the team’s progress. He had joined the franchise ahead of the 2011 season after being bought in the auction, when the team was still called Kings XI Punjab.

He was a natural choice for captain as he had already won the IPL in 2009 with Deccan Chargers. However, under his leadership, Punjab failed to qualify for the playoffs. Gilchrist played until 2013 before retiring from the IPL. Reflecting on his time, he said that the same ownership from his stint continued and that their inconsistency might have been the reason the team struggled for so long.

“There’s still the same ownership when I was the captain of that particular franchise, and it was somewhat erratic at times, and that might be the handbrake for them for a long while,” Gilchrist said.

Krishnappa Gowtham

Krishnappa Gowtham, who has represented multiple IPL teams such as Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants, and Chennai Super Kings, did not hold back in his criticism of Punjab Kings. The Karnataka player, with 36 IPL matches since his 2017 debut, said he got very few opportunities despite his talent. In the 2020 season with PBKS, he played only two games.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, speaking to Cricket.com, Gowtham was asked if there was a team he would avoid playing for. He named Punjab Kings, saying he never had a good experience with them. He explained that it was not just about cricket, but also how he was treated as a player. While he always gives his best for every team, he said he would not give more than 100 percent if picked by Punjab Kings.

“I would say Punjab Kings. I’m just being very honest. I’ve never had a good experience with them. There are other things; it’s not just about cricket. It’s not the way I would want to be treated as a cricketer. When I play for a team, I always give more than 100% for the team; I never keep anything back. But I wouldn’t give more than 100% to the Punjab Kings if they pick me (at the IPL 2025 mega auction),” Gowtham said.

