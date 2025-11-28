4 Perfect Overseas CSK Targets At IPL 2026 Auction

They will look to get replacements of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Chennai Super Kings opted for a mini-overhaul ahead of the IPL 2026 auction after a disastrous season earlier this year. Sanju Samson was in the CSK targets for a long time, and they secured him through a trade, in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.

The CSK released players 2026 list has multiple names, including Matheesha Pathirana, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Rachin Ravindra, and Vijay Shankar. The franchise did a great job by bringing in Dewald Brevis, Aayush Mhatre, and Urvil Patel as injury replacements.

The CSK remaining purse is INR 43.4 crore — the second highest among all teams behind Kolkata Knight Riders. As they look to rebuild the squad, we take a look at four ideal overseas players who could be CSK targets at the IPL 2026 auction on December 16.

Andre Russell

Andre Russell was with the Kolkata Knight Riders for years, but was released ahead of this auction in a shocking move. The franchise did it due to fitness and form issues. However, Russell can still offer a few more years, especially in the IPL.

The Jamaican powerhouse has a skill set that teams will break the bank. A lower-order hard-hitter who can bowl at a rapid pace, Russell is a cheat code when in good shape. He will certainly be in the CSK targets at the IPL 2026 auction. KKR are expected to go extremely hard for Cameron Green, which should ease CSK’s route to get Russell.

Akeal Hosein

A couple of seasons back, Chennai Super Kings had two world-class left-arm spin all-rounders in their ranks in Ravindra Jadeja and Mitch Santner. But now they have neither of them. Santner was released ahead of the mega auction, while Jadeja was traded out recently.

With Jadeja not in the squad, CSK need to search for a similar player type. As such, Akeal Hosein could be among the CSK targets at the IPL 2026 auction. He is a quality left-arm spinner and can add value with the bat. Hosein plays for the Super Kings franchise in other leagues, and that connection increases his chances of getting picked.

Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje was part of the KKR squad in the previous edition. He was dealing with injury and form issues, and could play only two games. He was released but has returned to full fitness. His form has been good, having picked 11 wickets from eight games in the CSA T20 Challenge at an economy of 7.47.

Chennai Super Kings let go of Matheesha Pathirana ahead of the IPL 2026 retention deadline. That would mean they will be in desperate need of an overseas fast bowler. Nortje’s pace factor and experience make him one of the ideal CSK targets at the IPL 2026 auction.

Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza is one of the most consistent performers in the game and could be a good fit in the CSK squad. With R Ashwin retired, CSK require an off-spin bowler. They also require lower-order hitters, and Raza just fits the bill.

Expect him to be among CSK’s targets in the IPL 2026 auction. Raza has amassed over 1,100 runs in T20 cricket this year at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 137. He has taken 46 wickets at an economy of 7.31. His player profile is ideal for CSK.

