Full CSK Retention List IPL 2026 — Chennai Super Kings Released Players and Remaining Purse

The five-time IPL champions are set to go through a major revamp ahead of IPL 2026.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have added Sanju Samson to the squad in one of the biggest trades in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Though a huge chunk of their problems would be solved by the trade, they have let go of all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. They will have things to worry about after the CSK retention list IPL 2026.

The Men in Yellow went through one of their worst campaigns last season, and the CSK retentions for the year will have a big role to play in IPL 2026. Having said that, the team has revealed the Chennai Super Kings released players 2026 list.

The CSK retention list IPL 2026 does have a lot of expected names, but the main discussions about the 2026 CSK players list would have to take place at the auction table in December.

Complete IPL 2026 Retention List, Released Players, and Remaining Purse Status

CSK Retained and Released Players 2026

The strategy for the CSK retained players 2026 has been extremely simple for the franchise. With vital additions last season, the team has formed a good core for the top order when it comes to batting.

However, after the Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran trade with the Rajasthan Royals, the 2026 CSK players list will have to be a calculated version after the auction. The management will look to acquire some bowling options, especially in the spin-bowling department.

CSK Retained Players

Check out the full list of CSK team players with price:

Players Status Purse + / – MS Dhoni Retained – 4 crore Sanju Samson Traded – 18 crore Ruturaj Gaikwad Retained – 18 crore Urvil Patel Retained – 30 lakh Ayush Mhatre Retained – 30 lakh Dewald Brevis Retained – 2.2 crore Jamie Overton Retained – 1.50 crore Nathan Ellis Retained – 2 crore Khaleel Ahmed Retained – 4.80 crore Noor Ahmad Retained – 10 crore Shivam Dube Retained – 12 crore Ramakrishna Ghosh Retained – 30 Lakh Gurjapneet Singh Retained – 2.20 crore Shreyas Gopal Retained – 30 Lakh Mukesh Choudhary Retained – 30 Lakh Anshul Kamboj Retained – 3.40 crore Devon Conway Released + 6.25 crore Rahul Tripathi Released + 3.40 crore Vansh Bedi Released + 55 lakh Andre Siddharth Released + 30 lakh Rachin Ravindra Released + 4 crore Vijay Shankar Released + 1.2 crore Kamlesh Nagarkoti Released + 30 lakh Matheesha Pathirana Released + 13 crore Ramakrishna Ghosh Released + 30 lakh

CSK Released Players

Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, and Matheesha Pathirana are some of the big names that feature in the Chennai Super Kings released players 2026 list ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

CSK Squad IPL 2026 After Retentions

Here’s the full 2026 CSK players list after the retentions were finalised:

MS Dhoni

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Sanju Samson

Urvil Patel

Ayush Mhatre

Dewald Brevis ✈️

Anshul Kamboj

Nathan Ellis ✈️

Khaleel Ahmed

Noor Ahmad ✈️

Shivam Dube

Jamie Overton ✈️

Shreyas Gopal

Gurjapneet Singh

Mukesh Choudhary

Ramakrishna Ghosh

CSK Auction Strategy and Targets For IPL 2026

CSK fans would be in a bittersweet state of mind. Sanju Samson coming into the setup solves many of their short-term problems, but Ravindra Jadeja has been an instrumental contributor for the Men in Yellow. Their batting order looks more or less sorted, with Urvil Patel, Ayush Mhatre, and Dewald Brevis also in the lineup.

After the CSK retention list IPL 2026, the management would have to focus on acquiring the services of some good spin-bowling options. With Ravichandran Ashwin bidding adieu to the IPL, the CSK auction strategy will involve investing in a good spinner.

FAQs on CSK IPL 2026 Retentions and Auction

Who Are the Retained Players For CSK in IPL 2026? MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Sanju Samson, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Shivam Dube, and Jamie Overton. Who Were Released by CSK Before the IPL 2026 Auction? Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddharth, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravindra Jadeja, and Sam Curran. What Is CSK Auction Strategy For IPL 2026? CSK auction strategy 2026 would revolve around identifying good prospects for their spin-bowling department. Additionally, the Men in Yellow would also like to acquire a couple of good all-rounder in their ranks, to find effective replacements for someone like Ravindra Jadeja. How Much Purse Does CSK Have For IPL 2026 Auction? After slotting 12 players each in the CSK released players list and the CSK retention list IPL 2026, the five-time champions have a purse of INR 43.40 Crore left for them to utilise on the auction day.

