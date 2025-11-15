Full CSK Retention List IPL 2026 — Chennai Super Kings Released Players and Remaining Purse

The five-time IPL champions are set to go through a major revamp ahead of IPL 2026.
The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have added Sanju Samson to the squad in one of the biggest trades in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Though a huge chunk of their problems would be solved by the trade, they have let go of all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. They will have things to worry about after the CSK retention list IPL 2026.
The Men in Yellow went through one of their worst campaigns last season, and the CSK retentions for the year will have a big role to play in IPL 2026. Having said that, the team has revealed the Chennai Super Kings released players 2026 list.
The CSK retention list IPL 2026 does have a lot of expected names, but the main discussions about the 2026 CSK players list would have to take place at the auction table in December.
Complete IPL 2026 Retention List, Released Players, and Remaining Purse Status
The strategy for the CSK retained players 2026 has been extremely simple for the franchise. With vital additions last season, the team has formed a good core for the top order when it comes to batting.
However, after the Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran trade with the Rajasthan Royals, the 2026 CSK players list will have to be a calculated version after the auction. The management will look to acquire some bowling options, especially in the spin-bowling department.
Check out the full list of CSK team players with price:
|Players
|Status
|Purse + / –
|MS Dhoni
|Retained
|– 4 crore
|Sanju Samson
|Traded
|– 18 crore
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|Retained
|– 18 crore
|Urvil Patel
|Retained
|– 30 lakh
|Ayush Mhatre
|Retained
|– 30 lakh
|Dewald Brevis
|Retained
|– 2.2 crore
|Jamie Overton
|Retained
|– 1.50 crore
|Nathan Ellis
|Retained
|– 2 crore
|Khaleel Ahmed
|Retained
|– 4.80 crore
|Noor Ahmad
|Retained
|– 10 crore
|Shivam Dube
|Retained
|– 12 crore
|Ramakrishna Ghosh
|Retained
|– 30 Lakh
|Gurjapneet Singh
|Retained
|– 2.20 crore
|Shreyas Gopal
|Retained
|– 30 Lakh
|Mukesh Choudhary
|Retained
|– 30 Lakh
|Anshul Kamboj
|Retained
|– 3.40 crore
|Devon Conway
|Released
|+ 6.25 crore
|Rahul Tripathi
|Released
|+ 3.40 crore
|Vansh Bedi
|Released
|+ 55 lakh
|Andre Siddharth
|Released
|+ 30 lakh
|Rachin Ravindra
|Released
|+ 4 crore
|Vijay Shankar
|Released
|+ 1.2 crore
|Kamlesh Nagarkoti
|Released
|+ 30 lakh
|Matheesha Pathirana
|Released
|+ 13 crore
Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, and Matheesha Pathirana are some of the big names that feature in the Chennai Super Kings released players 2026 list ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.
Here’s the full 2026 CSK players list after the retentions were finalised:
CSK fans would be in a bittersweet state of mind. Sanju Samson coming into the setup solves many of their short-term problems, but Ravindra Jadeja has been an instrumental contributor for the Men in Yellow. Their batting order looks more or less sorted, with Urvil Patel, Ayush Mhatre, and Dewald Brevis also in the lineup.
After the CSK retention list IPL 2026, the management would have to focus on acquiring the services of some good spin-bowling options. With Ravichandran Ashwin bidding adieu to the IPL, the CSK auction strategy will involve investing in a good spinner.
MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Sanju Samson, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Shivam Dube, and Jamie Overton.
Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddharth, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravindra Jadeja, and Sam Curran.
CSK auction strategy 2026 would revolve around identifying good prospects for their spin-bowling department. Additionally, the Men in Yellow would also like to acquire a couple of good all-rounder in their ranks, to find effective replacements for someone like Ravindra Jadeja.
After slotting 12 players each in the CSK released players list and the CSK retention list IPL 2026, the five-time champions have a purse of INR 43.40 Crore left for them to utilise on the auction day.