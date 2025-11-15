CSK Pacer Bowls Stunning Spell in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, Grabs Attention With Three-For Ahead of IPL 2026 Retention Deadline

A day before the IPL 2026 retention deadline, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) speedster Gurjapneet Singh came up with a sensational bowling performance during the Emerging Asia Cup 2025 fixture between India A and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Doha. He has always been a quality operator and churned up a fine spell on a flat pitch.

Gurjapneet took three wickets for 18 runs at an economy rate of 4.50 in his four-over spell. He dismissed big batters like Alishan Sharafu (3), Ahmed Tariq (0), and Sohaib Khan (63) to leave the UAE reeling in a massive run chase.

Two of those wickets came in the powerplay, while his third one came in his final over, 19th of the innings. Gurjapneet was the best bowler of the game from both sides and ensured India A got a fine start and finish, even if a few runs came in the middle overs.

His unusual left-arm angle was arduous to handle, and the CSK speedster varied his lengths adequately to stop the UAE batters from getting under the ball and hitting big shots. It was a complete bowling effort from India A, but Gurjapneet was the most impressive among all of them.

Should CSK retain Gurjapneet Singh ahead of IPL 2026 retention deadline?

Chennai Super Kings bought Gurjapneet Singh for INR 2.20 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, but he didn’t play any games and was later ruled out due to an injury. This opened a way for Dewald Brevis to come into the side as an injury replacement.

Ahead of the IPL 2026 retention deadline, CSK will be mulling over the pros and cons of releasing Gurjapneet Singh, who has been highly impressive since his return. He has taken wickets across formats and also played for India A in the same period, showing his rapid progress and exposure to high-level cricket.

Then, he also brings that left-arm angle, and his height allows him to generate extra bounce and hit the bat higher. His attributes are hard to find among Indian pacers, and while CSK already have Khaleel Ahmed as their premium left-arm pacer, Gurjapneet brings his own unique dimensions and skills.

CSK are on a revamp and have been targeting more young players with higher ceilings, and Gurjapneet ticks both boxes as a bowler. It won’t be surprising if the five-time champions retain him, but he will be in demand in the IPL 2026 auction should CSK release him.

