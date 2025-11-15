News
CSK Remaining Purse After Retentions – How Much Can They Spend at Auction 2026.
CSK Remaining Purse After Retentions – How Much Can They Spend at Auction 2026?

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: November 15, 2025
3 min read
The IPL 2026 retention deadline closed on November 15, and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have confirmed their final list of retained and released players. The CSK remaining purse suggests how aggressive they were with their choices ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Apart from roping in Sanju Samson, they have made a few notable releases to free a significant purse.

After a poor IPL 2025, CSK needed to take some bold steps to prepare well for the next season. They couldn’t have afforded to keep those underperforming players, who showed no improvement, and have parted ways with several big names. The CSK remaining purse also gets boosted due to Ravichandran Ashwin’s retirement.

The Sanju Samson trade didn’t affect their purse because Ravindra Jadeja cost them INR 18 crore anyway, while Sam Curran’s trade frees additional INR 2.40 crore. Overall, CSK have a big budget to buy anyone in the auction while already having a settled batting unit. They have a purse of ₹43.30 crores left for the auction.

ALSO READ:

CSK Released Players 2026 And Final Retention List

The CSK retention list has 16 players, including a trade of Sanju Samson. There are also a few notable names among the CSK released players 2026, including Matheesha Pathirana, who was retained ahead of the mega auction.

Players StatusPurse + / –
MS DhoniRetained– 4 crore
Sanju SamsonTraded– 18 crore
Ruturaj GaikwadRetained– 18 crore
Urvil PatelRetained– 30 lakh
Ayush MhatreRetained– 30 lakh
Dewald BrevisRetained– 2.2 crore
Jamie OvertonRetained– 1.50 crore
Nathan EllisRetained– 2 crore
Khaleel AhmedRetained– 4.80 crore
Noor AhmadRetained– 10 crore
Shivam DubeRetained– 12 crore
Ramakrishna GhoshRetained– 30 Lakh
Gurjapneet SinghRetained– 2.20 crore
Shreyas GopalRetained– 30 Lakh
Mukesh ChoudharyRetained– 30 Lakh
Anshul KambojRetained– 3.40 crore
Devon ConwayReleased+ 6.25 crore
Rahul TripathiReleased+ 3.40 crore
Vansh BediReleased+ 55 lakh
Andre SiddharthReleased+ 30 lakh
Rachin RavindraReleased+ 4 crore
Vijay ShankarReleased+ 1.2 crore
Kamlesh NagarkotiReleased+ 30 lakh
Matheesha PathiranaReleased+ 13 crore
Ramakrishna GhoshReleased+ 30 lakh

With a few surprise calls, such as releasing Matheesha Pathirana and Devon Conway, CSK have entered the IPL 2026 auction with a remaining purse of ₹43.30 crores — the second-highest among all teams.

CSK Remaining Purse For IPL 2026 Auction — Where Do They Stand?

The CSK remaining purse for the IPL 2026 auction is easily higher than most other teams, including the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS), which suggests they will be equally aggressive in the auction as they were while finalising the CSK retention list 2026.

TeamRemaining Purse (crore)
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)64.3
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)43.4
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)25.5
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)22.95
Delhi Capitals (DC)21.8
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)16.4
Rajasthan Royals (RR)16.05
Gujarat Titans (GT)12.9
Punjab Kings (PBKS)11.5
Mumbai Indians (MI)2.75

The CSK released players 2026 list suggests they need a lower-order batter who can finish the innings and a spinner who can contribute with the bat. The CSK remaining purse allows them to target all those big names in the auction. There’s a reason why they have left out those overseas players from their squad.

The IPL 2026 auction is set for December 16 in Abu Dhabi. CSK are expected to target players like Cameron Green and Marcus Stoinis and build a strong squad for IPL 2026.

