Full DC Retention List IPL 2026 — Delhi Capitals Released Players And Remaining Purse

Despite winning the first five games, Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals failed to qualify for the playoffs, finishing fifth in the points table with seven wins. The DC retention list for IPL 2026 is formulated around a match-winning group before the Delhi Capitals go into the mini auction in December.

DC may approach the IPL 2026 season with a renewed focus on balancing youth and experience in the retention list and decisive releases. The management has opted to retain a blend of proven performers and emerging talent, while releasing several big names to optimise their auction purse as their plan to build a strong squad ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

The DC retention list has some experienced stars alongside exciting young prospects as they aim to lift their maiden IPL trophy next year. For that, the franchise would want to enter the IPL 2026 auction aggressively just to fill the gaps exposed last season.

Players Status Purse + or – (INR) Axar Patel Retained 16.5 Crores KL Rahul Retained 14 Crores Karun Nair Retained 50 lakh Faf du Plessis Released 2 Crores Donovan Ferreira Trade 75 Lakh Abishek Porel Retained 4 Crores Tristan Stubbs Retained 10 Crores Sameer Rizvi Retained 95 Lakhs Ashutosh Sharma Retained 3.80 Crores Vipraj Nigam Retained 50 Lakhs Madhav Tiwari Retained 40 Lakhs Mitchell Starc Retained 11.75 Crores Mukesh Kumar Retained 8 Crores Kuldeep Yadav Retained 13.25 Crores Sediqullah Atal Released 1.25 Crores Darshan Nalkande Released 30 Lakhs Ajay Mandal Retained 30 Lakhs Manvanth Kumar Released 30 Lakhs Tripurana Vijaya Retained 30 Lakhs Dushmantha Chameera Retained 75 Lakhs Mohit Sharma Released 2.20 Crores T Natarajan Retained 10.75 Crores Jake Fraser-McGurk Released 9 crore

Axar Patel

KL Rahul

Karun Nair

Abishek Porel

Tristan Stubbs✈️

Sameer Rizvi

Ashutosh Sharma

Vipraj Nigam

Madhav Tiwari

Mitchell Starc✈️

Mukesh Sharma

Kuldeep Yadav

Ajay Mandal

Tripurana Vijaya

Dushmantha Chameera✈️

T Natarajan

FAQs on DC IPL 2026 Retentions and Auction

Who are the retained players for DC in IPL 2026? Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Ajay Mandal, Tripurana Vijaya, Dushmantha Chameera, and T Natarajan. Who was released by DC before the IPL 2026 Auction? Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Sediqullah Atal, Darshan Nalkande, Manvanth Kumar, Mohit Sharma, and Jake Fraser-McGurk What is DC auction strategy for IPL 2026? DC’s strategy would be to target established finishers and the Indian bowling attack as they seek to bolster squad depth and versatility. How much purse does DC have for the IPL 2026 auction? Delhi Capitals will enter the IPL 2026 auction with a purse of INR 21.8 crore.

