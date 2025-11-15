News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Delhi Capitals DC IPL 2026 Auction IPL
indian-premier-league-ipl

Full DC Retention List IPL 2026 — Delhi Capitals Released Players And Remaining Purse

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: November 15, 2025
3 min read
Delhi Capitals DC IPL 2026 Auction IPL

Despite winning the first five games, Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals failed to qualify for the playoffs, finishing fifth in the points table with seven wins. The DC retention list for IPL 2026 is formulated around a match-winning group before the Delhi Capitals go into the mini auction in December.

DC may approach the IPL 2026 season with a renewed focus on balancing youth and experience in the retention list and decisive releases. The management has opted to retain a blend of proven performers and emerging talent, while releasing several big names to optimise their auction purse as their plan to build a strong squad ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Complete IPL 2026 Retention List, Released Players, and Remaining Purse Status

DC Retained and Released Players 2026

The DC retention list has some experienced stars alongside exciting young prospects as they aim to lift their maiden IPL trophy next year. For that, the franchise would want to enter the IPL 2026 auction aggressively just to fill the gaps exposed last season.

DC Retained Players

Ahead of the IPL 2026, here’s a look at the DC retained players 2026 list for the upcoming season.

PlayersStatusPurse + or – (INR)
Axar PatelRetained16.5 Crores
KL RahulRetained14 Crores
Karun NairRetained50 lakh
Faf du PlessisReleased2 Crores
Donovan FerreiraTrade75 Lakh
Abishek PorelRetained4 Crores
Tristan StubbsRetained10 Crores
Sameer RizviRetained95 Lakhs
Ashutosh SharmaRetained3.80 Crores
Vipraj NigamRetained50 Lakhs
Madhav TiwariRetained40 Lakhs
Mitchell StarcRetained11.75 Crores
Mukesh KumarRetained8 Crores
Kuldeep YadavRetained13.25 Crores
Sediqullah AtalReleased1.25 Crores
Darshan NalkandeReleased30 Lakhs
Ajay MandalRetained30 Lakhs
Manvanth KumarReleased30 Lakhs
Tripurana VijayaRetained30 Lakhs
Dushmantha ChameeraRetained75 Lakhs
Mohit SharmaReleased2.20 Crores
T NatarajanRetained10.75 Crores
Jake Fraser-McGurkReleased9 crore

DC Released Players

Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Sediqullah Atal, Darshan Nalkande, Manvanth Kumar, Mohit Sharma, and Jake Fraser-McGurk

DC Squad IPL 2026 After Retentions

  • Axar Patel
  • KL Rahul
  • Karun Nair
  • Abishek Porel
  • Tristan Stubbs✈️
  • Sameer Rizvi
  • Ashutosh Sharma
  • Vipraj Nigam
  • Madhav Tiwari
  • Mitchell Starc✈️
  • Mukesh Sharma
  • Kuldeep Yadav
  • Ajay Mandal
  • Tripurana Vijaya
  • Dushmantha Chameera✈️
  • T Natarajan

FAQs on DC IPL 2026 Retentions and Auction

Who are the retained players for DC in IPL 2026?

Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Ajay Mandal, Tripurana Vijaya, Dushmantha Chameera, and T Natarajan.

Who was released by DC before the IPL 2026 Auction?

Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira, Sediqullah Atal, Darshan Nalkande, Manvanth Kumar, Mohit Sharma, and Jake Fraser-McGurk

What is DC auction strategy for IPL 2026?

DC’s strategy would be to target established finishers and the Indian bowling attack as they seek to bolster squad depth and versatility.

How much purse does DC have for the IPL 2026 auction?

Delhi Capitals will enter the IPL 2026 auction with a purse of INR 21.8 crore.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.