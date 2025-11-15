Full DC Retention List IPL 2026 — Delhi Capitals Released Players And Remaining Purse

Despite winning the first five games, Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals failed to qualify for the playoffs, finishing fifth in the points table with seven wins. The DC retention list for IPL 2026 is formulated around a match-winning group before the Delhi Capitals go into the mini auction in December.
DC may approach the IPL 2026 season with a renewed focus on balancing youth and experience in the retention list and decisive releases. The management has opted to retain a blend of proven performers and emerging talent, while releasing several big names to optimise their auction purse as their plan to build a strong squad ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.
Complete IPL 2026 Retention List, Released Players, and Remaining Purse Status
The DC retention list has some experienced stars alongside exciting young prospects as they aim to lift their maiden IPL trophy next year. For that, the franchise would want to enter the IPL 2026 auction aggressively just to fill the gaps exposed last season.
Ahead of the IPL 2026, here’s a look at the DC retained players 2026 list for the upcoming season.
|Players
|Status
|Purse + or – (INR)
|Axar Patel
|Retained
|16.5 Crores
|KL Rahul
|Retained
|14 Crores
|Karun Nair
|Retained
|50 lakh
|Faf du Plessis
|Released
|2 Crores
|Donovan Ferreira
|Trade
|75 Lakh
|Abishek Porel
|Retained
|4 Crores
|Tristan Stubbs
|Retained
|10 Crores
|Sameer Rizvi
|Retained
|95 Lakhs
|Ashutosh Sharma
|Retained
|3.80 Crores
|Vipraj Nigam
|Retained
|50 Lakhs
|Madhav Tiwari
|Retained
|40 Lakhs
|Mitchell Starc
|Retained
|11.75 Crores
|Mukesh Kumar
|Retained
|8 Crores
|Kuldeep Yadav
|Retained
|13.25 Crores
|Sediqullah Atal
|Released
|1.25 Crores
|Darshan Nalkande
|Released
|30 Lakhs
|Ajay Mandal
|Retained
|30 Lakhs
|Manvanth Kumar
|Released
|30 Lakhs
|Tripurana Vijaya
|Retained
|30 Lakhs
|Dushmantha Chameera
|Retained
|75 Lakhs
|Mohit Sharma
|Released
|2.20 Crores
|T Natarajan
|Retained
|10.75 Crores
|Jake Fraser-McGurk
|Released
|9 crore
Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Ajay Mandal, Tripurana Vijaya, Dushmantha Chameera, and T Natarajan.
DC’s strategy would be to target established finishers and the Indian bowling attack as they seek to bolster squad depth and versatility.
Delhi Capitals will enter the IPL 2026 auction with a purse of INR 21.8 crore.
