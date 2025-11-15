Full GT Retention List IPL 2026 — Gujarat Titans Released Players And Remaining Purse

They lost to MI in the Eliminator in IPL 2025.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have released their retention list ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Let’s take a look at the GT Retention List IPL 2026 and the GT Released Players 2026 here.

The IPL 2022 champions have decided to continue with their core squad after a dominating display in the IPL 2025. The team has already built up a well-balanced squad in their four-year stint in the cash-rich league so far. Notably, GT had claimed the title in their maiden edition of the tournament in 2022. The franchise has failed only once to qualify for the playoffs, following skipper Hardik Pandya’s sudden move to rejoin his former franchise, Mumbai Indians.

However, after an eighth-place finish in the IPL 2024, the team had registered a strong comeback last season under Shubman Gill’s leadership. Let’s check out the GT retention list IPL 2026 and Gujarat Titans Released Players 2026 list here.

GT Retained and Released Players 2026

As per the fans’ expectations, the team has decided to retain most of the players after a near-successful campaign in the IPL 2025. GT have retained their star top order, consisting of captain Shubman Gill, last season’s highest run-scorer (Orange Cap winner) Sai Sudharsan and the English wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler.

Their key all-rounders Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar, and Sai Kishore have also made it to the GT Retentions list. IPL 2025’s top wicket-taker (Purple Cap winner) Prasidh Krishna and star Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj will once again spearhead the team’s bowling attack.

The franchise has traded their Caribbean star, Sherfane Rutherford, to the five-time IPL winners, MI.

Fans eagerly searching for the GT squad IPL 2026 and the GT team players list with price will find the entire 2026 GT players list here.

GT Retained Players 2026

Players Retained / Released Purse + or – Shubman Gill Retained – 16.5 crore Sai Sudharsan Retained – 8.5 crore Jos Buttler Retained – 15.75 crore Washington Sundar Retained – 3.20 crore Sai Kishore Retained – 2 crore Prasidh Krishna Retained – 9.5 crore Mohammed Siraj Retained – 12.25 crore Rashid Khan Retained – 18 crore Glenn Phillips Retained – 2 crore Anuj Rawat Retained – 30 lakh Mahipal Lomror Released + 1.70 crore Kagiso Rabada Retained – 10.75 crore Ishant Sharma Retained – 75 lakh Rahul Tewatia Retained – 4 crore Kumar Kushagra Retained – 65 lakh Shahrukh Khan Retained – 4 crore Arshad Khan Retained – 1.30 crore Manav Suthar Retained – 30 lakh Jayant Yadav Retained – 75 lakh Kulwant Khejroliya Released – 30 lakh Gurnoor Brar Retained – 1.30 crore Gerald Coetzee Released + 2.40 crore Karim Janat Released + 75 lakh Nishant Sindhu Retained – 30 lakh

GT Released Players

Mahipal Lomror

Kulwant Khejroliya

Gerald Coetzee ✈️

Karim Janat ✈️

Dasun Shanaka ✈️

GT Squad IPL 2026 After Retentions

Shubman Gill

Sai Sudharsan

Jos Buttler ✈️

Washington Sundar

Sai Kishore

Prasidh Krishna

Mohammed Siraj

Rashid Khan ✈️

Glenn Philips ✈️

Anuj Rawat

Nishant Sindhu

Gurnoor Brar

Kagiso Rabada ✈️

Ishant Sharma

Rahul Tewatia

Kumar Kushagra

Shahrukh Khan

Arshad Khan

Manav Suthar

Jayant Yadav

FAQs on GT IPL 2026 Retentions and Auction

Who are the retained players for GT in IPL 2026? GT have retained Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore and Jayant Yadav. Who were released by GT before the IPL 2026 auction? GT released Mahipal Lomror, Karim Janat, Dasun Shanaka, Gerald Coetzee and Kulwant Khejroliya. Moreover, they traded Sherfane Rutherford to MI. What is GT auction strategy for IPL 2026? After trading Sherfane Rutherford to MI, the Gujarat Titans will go into the auction with an intention to look for a hard-hitter, who can take up the finisher’s role along with Shahrukh Khan at the death. How much purse does GT have for IPL 2026 auction? The Gujarat Titans have INR 12.9 Crore remaining as their purse. The management will use these funds to plug the loopholes in the side on December 16.

