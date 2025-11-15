News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Full GT Retention List IPL 2026 — Gujarat Titans Released Players And Remaining Purse
indian-premier-league-ipl

Full GT Retention List IPL 2026 — Gujarat Titans Released Players And Remaining Purse

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: November 15, 2025
3 min read

They lost to MI in the Eliminator in IPL 2025.

Full GT Retention List IPL 2026 — Gujarat Titans Released Players And Remaining Purse

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have released their retention list ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Let’s take a look at the GT Retention List IPL 2026 and the GT Released Players 2026 here.

The IPL 2022 champions have decided to continue with their core squad after a dominating display in the IPL 2025. The team has already built up a well-balanced squad in their four-year stint in the cash-rich league so far. Notably, GT had claimed the title in their maiden edition of the tournament in 2022. The franchise has failed only once to qualify for the playoffs, following skipper Hardik Pandya’s sudden move to rejoin his former franchise, Mumbai Indians.

However, after an eighth-place finish in the IPL 2024, the team had registered a strong comeback last season under Shubman Gill’s leadership. Let’s check out the GT retention list IPL 2026 and Gujarat Titans Released Players 2026 list here.

Complete IPL 2026 Retention List, Released Players, and Remaining Purse Status

GT Retained and Released Players 2026

As per the fans’ expectations, the team has decided to retain most of the players after a near-successful campaign in the IPL 2025. GT have retained their star top order, consisting of captain Shubman Gill, last season’s highest run-scorer (Orange Cap winner) Sai Sudharsan and the English wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler.

Their key all-rounders Rashid Khan, Washington Sundar, and Sai Kishore have also made it to the GT Retentions list. IPL 2025’s top wicket-taker (Purple Cap winner) Prasidh Krishna and star Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj will once again spearhead the team’s bowling attack.

The franchise has traded their Caribbean star, Sherfane Rutherford, to the five-time IPL winners, MI.

Fans eagerly searching for the GT squad IPL 2026 and the GT team players list with price will find the entire 2026 GT players list here.

GT Retained Players 2026

PlayersRetained / ReleasedPurse + or –
Shubman GillRetained– 16.5 crore
Sai SudharsanRetained– 8.5 crore
Jos ButtlerRetained– 15.75 crore
Washington SundarRetained– 3.20 crore
Sai KishoreRetained– 2 crore
Prasidh KrishnaRetained– 9.5 crore
Mohammed SirajRetained– 12.25 crore
Rashid KhanRetained– 18 crore
Glenn PhillipsRetained– 2 crore
Anuj RawatRetained– 30 lakh
Mahipal LomrorReleased+ 1.70 crore
Kagiso RabadaRetained– 10.75 crore
Ishant SharmaRetained– 75 lakh
Rahul TewatiaRetained– 4 crore
Kumar KushagraRetained– 65 lakh
Shahrukh KhanRetained– 4 crore
Arshad KhanRetained– 1.30 crore
Manav SutharRetained– 30 lakh
Jayant YadavRetained– 75 lakh
Kulwant KhejroliyaReleased– 30 lakh
Gurnoor BrarRetained– 1.30 crore
Gerald CoetzeeReleased+ 2.40 crore
Karim JanatReleased+ 75 lakh
Nishant SindhuRetained– 30 lakh

GT Released Players

  • Mahipal Lomror
  • Kulwant Khejroliya
  • Gerald Coetzee ✈️
  • Karim Janat ✈️
  • Dasun Shanaka ✈️

GT Squad IPL 2026 After Retentions

  • Shubman Gill
  • Sai Sudharsan
  • Jos Buttler ✈️
  • Washington Sundar
  • Sai Kishore
  • Prasidh Krishna
  • Mohammed Siraj
  • Rashid Khan ✈️
  • Glenn Philips ✈️
  • Anuj Rawat
  • Nishant Sindhu
  • Gurnoor Brar
  • Kagiso Rabada ✈️
  • Ishant Sharma
  • Rahul Tewatia
  • Kumar Kushagra
  • Shahrukh Khan
  • Arshad Khan
  • Manav Suthar
  • Jayant Yadav

FAQs on GT IPL 2026 Retentions and Auction

Who are the retained players for GT in IPL 2026?

GT have retained Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore and Jayant Yadav.

Who were released by GT before the IPL 2026 auction?

GT released Mahipal Lomror, Karim Janat, Dasun Shanaka, Gerald Coetzee and Kulwant Khejroliya. Moreover, they traded Sherfane Rutherford to MI.

What is GT auction strategy for IPL 2026?

After trading Sherfane Rutherford to MI, the Gujarat Titans will go into the auction with an intention to look for a hard-hitter, who can take up the finisher’s role along with Shahrukh Khan at the death.

How much purse does GT have for IPL 2026 auction?

The Gujarat Titans have INR 12.9 Crore remaining as their purse. The management will use these funds to plug the loopholes in the side on December 16.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.