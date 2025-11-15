Full LSG Retention List IPL 2026 — Lucknow Super Giants Released Players And Remaining Purse

They have already traded Shardul Thakur to Mumbai Indians.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are entering the IPL 2026 auction with a focus on rebuilding after the franchise’s mixed campaign. This LSG retention list 2026 reflects the franchise’s strategic balance approach as the team prepares for the upcoming mini-auction.
The LSG retention list focuses on retaining young match-winners and impactful players while releasing underperformers and injury-prone individuals. These releases have created a significant auction budget just to enter the auction aggressively. They aim to improve bowling depth and middle-order batting.
|Players
|Status
|Purse + or – (INR)
|Rishabh Pant
|Retained
|– 27 crore
|Nicholas Pooran
|Retained
|– 21 crore
|Ayush Badoni
|Retained
|– 4 crore
|Avesh Khan
|Retained
|– 9.75 crore
|Shardul Thakur
|Trade
|NA
|Digvesh Rathi
|Retained
|– 30 lakh
|Mitchell Marsh
|Retained
|– 3.40 crore
|Aiden Markram
|Retained
|– 2 crore
|Matthew Breetzke
|Retained
|– 75 lakh
|Mohsin Khan
|Retained
|– 4 crore
|Abdul Samad
|Retained
|– 4.20 crore
|Mayank Yadav
|Retained
|– 11 crore
|Himmat Singh
|Retained
|– 30 lakh
|Shahbaz Ahmed
|Retained
|– 2.40 crore
|Akash Singh
|Retained
|– 30 lakh
|Prince Yadav
|Retained
|– 30 lakh
|Manimaran Siddharth
|Retained
|– 75 lakh
|David Miller
|Released
|+ 7.50 crore
|Shamar Joseph
|Released
|+ 75 lakh
|Yuvraj Chaudhary
|Released
|+ 30 lakh
|Rajvardhan Hangargekar
|Released
|+ 30 lakh
|Ravi Bishnoi
|Released
|+ 11 crore
|Akash Deep
|Released
|+ 8 crore
David Miller, Aryan Juyal, Shamar Joseph, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep, and Rajvardhan Hangargekar.
Here’s the full 2026 LSG players list after the retentions were finalised:
LSG has retained captain Rishabh Pant, wicket-keeper Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan, and Abdul Samad
Players released David Miller, Shamar Joseph, Akash Deep, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Aryan Juyal, Ravi Bishnoi and Rajvardhan Hangargekar.
LSG Plans to bolster bowling depth and middle-order batting through aggressive bidding on Indian finishers, overseas all-rounders, and emerging talents.
LSG’s purse is ₹22.95 crore, allowing flexibility for key auction buys to address weaknesses from 2025 and build a stronger team for IPL 2026.
