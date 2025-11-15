News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Lucknow Super Giants LSG IPL 2026 Auction IPL
indian-premier-league-ipl

Full LSG Retention List IPL 2026 — Lucknow Super Giants Released Players And Remaining Purse

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: November 15, 2025
2 min read

They have already traded Shardul Thakur to Mumbai Indians.

Lucknow Super Giants LSG IPL 2026 Auction IPL

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are entering the IPL 2026 auction with a focus on rebuilding after the franchise’s mixed campaign. This LSG retention list 2026 reflects the franchise’s strategic balance approach as the team prepares for the upcoming mini-auction.

Complete IPL 2026 Retention List, Released Players, and Remaining Purse Status

LSG Retained and Released Players 2026

The LSG retention list focuses on retaining young match-winners and impactful players while releasing underperformers and injury-prone individuals. These releases have created a significant auction budget just to enter the auction aggressively. They aim to improve bowling depth and middle-order batting.

LSG Retained Players

PlayersStatusPurse + or – (INR)
Rishabh PantRetained– 27 crore
Nicholas PooranRetained– 21 crore
Ayush BadoniRetained– 4 crore
Avesh KhanRetained– 9.75 crore
Shardul ThakurTradeNA
Digvesh RathiRetained– 30 lakh
Mitchell MarshRetained– 3.40 crore
Aiden MarkramRetained– 2 crore
Matthew BreetzkeRetained– 75 lakh
Mohsin KhanRetained– 4 crore
Abdul SamadRetained– 4.20 crore
Mayank YadavRetained– 11 crore
Himmat SinghRetained– 30 lakh
Shahbaz AhmedRetained– 2.40 crore
Akash SinghRetained– 30 lakh
Prince YadavRetained– 30 lakh
Manimaran SiddharthRetained– 75 lakh
David MillerReleased+ 7.50 crore
Shamar JosephReleased+ 75 lakh
Yuvraj ChaudharyReleased+ 30 lakh
Rajvardhan HangargekarReleased+ 30 lakh
Ravi BishnoiReleased+ 11 crore
Akash DeepReleased+ 8 crore

LSG Released Players

David Miller, Aryan Juyal, Shamar Joseph, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep, and Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

LSG Squad IPL 2026 After Retentions

Here’s the full 2026 LSG players list after the retentions were finalised: 

  • Rishabh Pant
  • Nicholas Pooran ✈️
  • Ayush Badoni
  • Avesh Khan
  • Mayank Yadav
  • Digvesh Rathi
  • Mitchell Marsh ✈️
  • Aiden Markram ✈️
  • Matthew Breetzke ✈️
  • Mohsin Khan
  • Abdul Samad
  • Shahbaz Ahmed
  • Akash Singh
  • Prince Yadav
  • Manimaran Siddharth
  • Himmat Singh

FAQs on LSG IPL 2026 Retentions and Auction

Who are the retained players for LSG in IPL 2026?

LSG has retained captain Rishabh Pant, wicket-keeper Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan, and Abdul Samad

Who was released by LSG before the IPL 2026 auction?

Players released David Miller, Shamar Joseph, Akash Deep, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Aryan Juyal, Ravi Bishnoi and Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Who was released by LSG before the IPL 2026 auction?

LSG Plans to bolster bowling depth and middle-order batting through aggressive bidding on Indian finishers, overseas all-rounders, and emerging talents.

How much purse does LSG have for the IPL 2026 auction?

LSG’s purse is ₹22.95 crore, allowing flexibility for key auction buys to address weaknesses from 2025 and build a stronger team for IPL 2026.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.