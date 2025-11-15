Full LSG Retention List IPL 2026 — Lucknow Super Giants Released Players And Remaining Purse

They have already traded Shardul Thakur to Mumbai Indians.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are entering the IPL 2026 auction with a focus on rebuilding after the franchise’s mixed campaign. This LSG retention list 2026 reflects the franchise’s strategic balance approach as the team prepares for the upcoming mini-auction.

LSG Retained and Released Players 2026

The LSG retention list focuses on retaining young match-winners and impactful players while releasing underperformers and injury-prone individuals. These releases have created a significant auction budget just to enter the auction aggressively. They aim to improve bowling depth and middle-order batting.

LSG Retained Players

Players Status Purse + or – (INR) Rishabh Pant Retained – 27 crore Nicholas Pooran Retained – 21 crore Ayush Badoni Retained – 4 crore Avesh Khan Retained – 9.75 crore Shardul Thakur Trade NA Digvesh Rathi Retained – 30 lakh Mitchell Marsh Retained – 3.40 crore Aiden Markram Retained – 2 crore Matthew Breetzke Retained – 75 lakh Mohsin Khan Retained – 4 crore Abdul Samad Retained – 4.20 crore Mayank Yadav Retained – 11 crore Himmat Singh Retained – 30 lakh Shahbaz Ahmed Retained – 2.40 crore Akash Singh Retained – 30 lakh Prince Yadav Retained – 30 lakh Manimaran Siddharth Retained – 75 lakh David Miller Released + 7.50 crore Shamar Joseph Released + 75 lakh Yuvraj Chaudhary Released + 30 lakh Rajvardhan Hangargekar Released + 30 lakh Ravi Bishnoi Released + 11 crore Akash Deep Released + 8 crore

LSG Released Players

David Miller, Aryan Juyal, Shamar Joseph, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep, and Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

LSG Squad IPL 2026 After Retentions

Here’s the full 2026 LSG players list after the retentions were finalised:

Rishabh Pant

Nicholas Pooran ✈️

Ayush Badoni

Avesh Khan

Mayank Yadav

Digvesh Rathi

Mitchell Marsh ✈️

Aiden Markram ✈️

Matthew Breetzke ✈️

Mohsin Khan

Abdul Samad

Shahbaz Ahmed

Akash Singh

Prince Yadav

Manimaran Siddharth

Himmat Singh

FAQs on LSG IPL 2026 Retentions and Auction

Who are the retained players for LSG in IPL 2026? LSG has retained captain Rishabh Pant, wicket-keeper Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan, and Abdul Samad Who was released by LSG before the IPL 2026 auction? Players released David Miller, Shamar Joseph, Akash Deep, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Aryan Juyal, Ravi Bishnoi and Rajvardhan Hangargekar. Who was released by LSG before the IPL 2026 auction? LSG Plans to bolster bowling depth and middle-order batting through aggressive bidding on Indian finishers, overseas all-rounders, and emerging talents. How much purse does LSG have for the IPL 2026 auction? LSG’s purse is ₹22.95 crore, allowing flexibility for key auction buys to address weaknesses from 2025 and build a stronger team for IPL 2026.

