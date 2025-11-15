News
Full PBKS Retention List IPL 2026 — Punjab Kings Released Players And Remaining Purse
indian-premier-league-ipl

Full PBKS Retention List IPL 2026 — Punjab Kings Released Players And Remaining Purse

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: November 15, 2025
3 min read

PBKS would be reluctant to make too many changes as they reached the IPL 2025 final after a decade.

Full PBKS Retention List IPL 2026 — Punjab Kings Released Players And Remaining Purse

The PBKS Retention List 2026 was announced today as the retention deadline for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) Auction was set for November 15. Along with PBKS, the remaining nine teams have also submitted their list of retained and released players for the same.

Punjab Kings (PBKS), who played an IPL Final for the first time in 11 years last season, will be hoping to go the distance this time around and have announced their PBKS Squad IPL 2026 accordingly.

The Punjab Kings retention list features a strong core of India players and their top overseas stars, who played a crucial role in their runners-up finish in IPL 2025.

Complete IPL 2026 Retention List, Released Players, and Remaining Purse Status

PBKS Retained and Released Players 2026

The PBKS retention list boasts a star-studded roster along with some promising and young talents in the ranks. Punjab retained their skipper Shreyas Iyer alongside Indian batting talents like Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, and others. In the bowling department, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal were retained to spearhead the pace and spin, respectively.

PBKS decided to part ways with Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, amongst others, who didn’t perform well last season or don’t feature in the franchise’s long-term goals.

PBKS Retained Players

PlayersRetained/ReleasedPurse
Shreyas IyerRetained-26.75 crore
Prabhsimran SinghRetained-4 crores
Priyansh AryaRetained-3.8 crores
Nehal WadheraRetained-4.2 crores
Shashank SinghRetained-5.5 crores
Musheer KhanRetained-30 lakhs
Suryansh ShedgeRetained-30 lakhs
Arshdeep SinghRetained-18 crores
Vyshak VijaykumarRetained-1.8 crores
Yuzvendra ChahalRetained-18 crores
Marco JansenRetained-7 crores
Josh InglisReleased+2.60 crores
Marcus StoinisRetained-11 crores
Xavier BartlettRetained-80 lakhs
Lockie FergusonRetained-2 crores
Harpreet BrarRetained-1.50 crores
Vishnu VinodRetained-95 lakhs
Mitch OwenRetained-3 crores
Kuldeep SenReleased+80 lakhs
Pyla AvinashRetained-30 lakhs
Pravin DubeyReleased+30 lakhs
Harnoor PannuRetained-30 lakhs
Aaron HardieReleased+1.25 crores
Glenn MaxwellReleased+4.20 crores

PBKS Released Players

Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Pravin Dubey.

PBKS Squad IPL 2026 After Retentions

  • Shreyas Iyer
  • Priyash Arya
  • Prabhsimran Singh
  • Josh Inglis ✈️
  • Nehal Wadhera
  • Marcus Stoinis ✈️
  • Shashank Singh
  • Marco Jansen ✈️
  • Xavier Bartlett ✈️
  • Vijaykumar Vyashak
  • Yash Thakur
  • Musheer Khan
  • Yuzvendra Chahal
  • Lockie Ferguson ✈️
  • Harpreet Brar
  • Suryansh Shedge
  • Mitch Owen. ✈️

FAQs on PBKS IPL 2026 Retentions and Auction

Who are the retained players for PBKS in IPL 2026?

The PBKS retained players 2026 list comprises the strong Indian core like Shreyas Iyer, Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, and others, alongside their top overseas stars like Marco Jansen and Josh Inglis.

Who were released by PBKS before the IPL 2026 auction?

The Punjab Kings released players 2026 list features players like Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omrarzai, Aaron Hardie, amongst others.

What is PBKS auction strategy for IPL 2026?

The biggest challenge for PBKS will be to fill the void of Glenn Maxwell. They will need to find a solid middle-order hitter, a role in which Maxwell couldn’t deliver last season. PBKS might also look for a spinning option to add to their roster alongside Yuzvendra Chahal and Harpreet Brar.

How much purse does PBKS have for IPL 2026 auction?

The final PBKS purse value available for IPL 2026 auction is INR 11.5 crores and 4 slots remaining.

