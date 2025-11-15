Full PBKS Retention List IPL 2026 — Punjab Kings Released Players And Remaining Purse

PBKS would be reluctant to make too many changes as they reached the IPL 2025 final after a decade.
The PBKS Retention List 2026 was announced today as the retention deadline for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) Auction was set for November 15. Along with PBKS, the remaining nine teams have also submitted their list of retained and released players for the same.
Punjab Kings (PBKS), who played an IPL Final for the first time in 11 years last season, will be hoping to go the distance this time around and have announced their PBKS Squad IPL 2026 accordingly.
The Punjab Kings retention list features a strong core of India players and their top overseas stars, who played a crucial role in their runners-up finish in IPL 2025.
Complete IPL 2026 Retention List, Released Players, and Remaining Purse Status
The PBKS retention list boasts a star-studded roster along with some promising and young talents in the ranks. Punjab retained their skipper Shreyas Iyer alongside Indian batting talents like Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, and others. In the bowling department, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal were retained to spearhead the pace and spin, respectively.
PBKS decided to part ways with Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, amongst others, who didn’t perform well last season or don’t feature in the franchise’s long-term goals.
|Players
|Retained/Released
|Purse
|Shreyas Iyer
|Retained
|-26.75 crore
|Prabhsimran Singh
|Retained
|-4 crores
|Priyansh Arya
|Retained
|-3.8 crores
|Nehal Wadhera
|Retained
|-4.2 crores
|Shashank Singh
|Retained
|-5.5 crores
|Musheer Khan
|Retained
|-30 lakhs
|Suryansh Shedge
|Retained
|-30 lakhs
|Arshdeep Singh
|Retained
|-18 crores
|Vyshak Vijaykumar
|Retained
|-1.8 crores
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Retained
|-18 crores
|Marco Jansen
|Retained
|-7 crores
|Josh Inglis
|Released
|+2.60 crores
|Marcus Stoinis
|Retained
|-11 crores
|Xavier Bartlett
|Retained
|-80 lakhs
|Lockie Ferguson
|Retained
|-2 crores
|Harpreet Brar
|Retained
|-1.50 crores
|Vishnu Vinod
|Retained
|-95 lakhs
|Mitch Owen
|Retained
|-3 crores
|Kuldeep Sen
|Released
|+80 lakhs
|Pyla Avinash
|Retained
|-30 lakhs
|Pravin Dubey
|Released
|+30 lakhs
|Harnoor Pannu
|Retained
|-30 lakhs
|Aaron Hardie
|Released
|+1.25 crores
|Glenn Maxwell
|Released
|+4.20 crores
The PBKS retained players 2026 list comprises the strong Indian core like Shreyas Iyer, Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, and others, alongside their top overseas stars like Marco Jansen and Josh Inglis.
The Punjab Kings released players 2026 list features players like Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omrarzai, Aaron Hardie, amongst others.
The biggest challenge for PBKS will be to fill the void of Glenn Maxwell. They will need to find a solid middle-order hitter, a role in which Maxwell couldn’t deliver last season. PBKS might also look for a spinning option to add to their roster alongside Yuzvendra Chahal and Harpreet Brar.
The final PBKS purse value available for IPL 2026 auction is INR 11.5 crores and 4 slots remaining.
