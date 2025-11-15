IPL 2026 Released Players List: 10 Big Names Fans Didn’t Expect in Release List

The IPL 2026 auction will be conducted on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.

There were very few eyes on the India vs South Africa Test match being played in Kolkata, because there was something special on the horizon in terms of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL 2026 released players list and the retentions for each team were rolled out by every franchise ahead of the IPL 2026 auction in December.

That being said, each of the ten franchises have rolled out their release and retention lists ahead of the 19th season of the coveted tournament. Though a lot of the names were expected, there were some that raised quite a few eyebrows from the fans. To add too that, this trade window is already being regarded as one of the highlights of the tournament.

Here are 10 big names which the fans did not expect to be in the IPL 2026 released players list for the upcoming season. That being said, teams would look for more stability and there could be many more factors that the franchises would have considered.

Andre Russell

When it comes to T20 cricket, Andre Russell is surely one of the biggest names to have played the game. Not only because of the number of runs and wickets he has, but also because of the volume of matches and leagues he has stamped his authority over.

As far as his stint at the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was concerned, he went through a rough patch in 2025. But the fact that the franchise chose to release the West Indian all-rounder would not be in the minds of the fans. Andre Russell has been one of the heavyweights of the franchise for a long time now, and this decision must have come after some serious thinking.

One of the major contributors to the decision would have been the cost. Releasing Russell would free up a lot of purse (INR 12 Crore) for the franchise. Considering his age and performances, the three-time IPL winners would consider some other all-rounder who would fit into the same role.

Matheesha Pathirana

The right-handed speedster from Sri Lanka has been a force to reckon with for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, his performances in the last two seasons have not quite showcased the quality he possesses. To add to that, Pathirana was occupying a whopping INR 13 Crore, and releasing him would free up some good amount for December 16.

In the 2023 season, Pathirana bagged 19 wickets from just 12 matches which was a statement to other franchises. But in the next two seasons, the pacer with the sling action has managed 26 wickets together. Moreover, his economy last season was in excess of 10, which was over the roof.

Quinton de Kock

The wicketkeeper-batter was a part of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) until 2024, before the Knight Riders picked him in the auction. Quinton de Kock opened the innings on eight occasions, and ended up scoring 152 runs at a strike-rate of under 130.

The South African wicketkeeper-batter does not lack potential, and that is exactly why him being released from the KKR squad comes as a surprise. The three-time IPL champions have freed up a lot of their capital and would enter the auction in an aggressive manner.

David Miller

The South African batter is highly regarded for his aggressive batting at the death. To add to that, David Miller has the game to slow down and play as per the situation demands him to. Miller was acquired by the Super Giants for INR 11 Crore.

That being said, the 36-year-old batter could manage a mere 152 runs in 11 matches with an average of just around 30. His release from the franchise could not have been expected by fans due to his ability to perform well under pressure. However, the South African batter will go into the auction pool once again.

Josh Inglis

After his contributions for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the top of the order, Josh Inglis being a part of the IPL 2026 released players list will make it very difficult to believe for a lot of fans. The Australian wicketkeeper-batter was the one providing PBKS with some great cameos.

Josh Inglis’ role at No.3 was brilliantly defined. He used to walk out throwing his bat at everything that the bowlers had to offer, thus increasing the run-rate massively. He used to put the bowlers under a lot of pressure. PBKS have freed up INR 2.60 Crore by letting him go.

Wanindu Hasaranga

Regarded as one of the bowlers to have a brilliant googly in white-ball cricket to say the least, Wanindu Hasaranga’s release does raise a lot of eyebrows. The leg-spinner was occupying INR 5.25 Crore for the Rajasthan Royals, which will be freed post his release.

Hasaranga played 11 matches for RR last season, and was able to pick only 11 wickets for the franchise. However, Hasaranga possesses a lot of skill and has showcased the damage he can inflict in white-ball cricket over the years. The RR management would have to go for a decent spinner in the auction again, as long as they are not planning on re-acquiring him at a lower cost.

Venkatesh Iyer

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vice-captain for IPL 2025 had a pretty dismal season the last time around. But ruling a player out after just one season was not what the fans were expecting at all. To add to that, 30-year-old had produced a lot of significant performances for KKR over the last five years.

The only factor which would have played a massive role in the release of Venkatesh Iyer would be his cost. The Indian all-rounder was valued at a humongous INR 23.75 in the previous auction. After a dismal season for the franchise, there would have been no other option to free up capital in order to garner good results in the auction in December.

Vignesh Puthur

Considering how the Mumbai Indians (MI) back their talent to the hilt, the release of Vignesh Puthur will surely raise a few questions ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. The youngster was acquired for INR 30 Lakh and was selected to play in five matches last season.

In those five matches, he scalped six wickets at an economy of below 10. Skipper Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav were seen to be very supportive of the youngster and backed his abilities to the hilt. And this is why fans expected him to be a part of the squad for IPL 2026. Moreover, left-arm leg spinners are rare commodities, which could have given MI an edge.

Sediqullah Atal

It was not a long time ago that Sediqullah Atal burst onto the scene in U19 level cricket, scoring plenty of runs at the international stage. The youngster from Afghanistan was taken into the Delhi Capitals (DC) squad ahead of IPL 2025.

In the only match that he played in, the left-handed opener scored 22 runs at a strike-rate of 137.50, showcasing a good aggressive intent. He was a good back-up option for DC as an opener, which is exactly why his release will put a small dent in the minds of DC fans.

Mayank Agarwal

The batter from Karnataka has played for five franchises till date, with the most recent season being his homecoming for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). In his last two seasons, Mayank Agarwal has played a total of just eight matches for his respective franchises.

What surprises most about the release of Agarwal would be the fact that it would not have costed much for RCB to keep an option like him in the squad. And hence, a lot of fans expected him to be a part of the retention list, considering his performances in the middle-order.

