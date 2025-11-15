Shock Inclusion in PBKS Released Players 2026 With Glenn Maxwell Heading to Auction

He scored 48 runs and took four wickets in IPL 2025.

Glenn Maxwell the Biggest Name Among Punjab Kings’ Released Players Ahead of IPL 2026The IPL 2025 runners-up Punjab Kings (PBKS) will part ways with at least seven players ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, with Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell emerging as the most high-profile name in the list. The move came after a torrid IPL 2025 season for Maxwell, who failed to live up to expectations before being side lined by injury midway through the season.

Why Was Glenn Maxwell Released Included In PBKS Released Players 2026?

The veteran Australian batter appeared in seven matches last season, managing only 48 runs in six innings at a poor strike rate of 97.95, average a meager 8 and recording single-digit scores in each of his last four outings. His highest score of 30 came early in the campaign before a fractured finger ruled him out. The 37-year-old, who was bought for INR 4.2 crore at the 2025 auction, was, however, a bit effective with the ball and complemented premium leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, taking four wickets with his off-spin as PBKS finished runners-up for the first time in 11 years. Notably, most of his overs came in the powerplay.

Punjab’s decision to release Maxwell was followed largely from his prolonged batting struggles, having recorded only three 400+ run seasons so far in the IPL journey. Following his ODI retirement earlier this year, Maxwell’s form in domestic and international T20s also dipped, leaving the franchise uncertain about his impact in future. Given PBKS’ intent to reshuffle their middle order and invest in younger talent like Mitchell Owen, the team management is seeing a little value in retaining an experienced all-rounder whose impact had decreased in recent times.

What Next for Maxwell at IPL 2026 Auction?

Despite a disappointing IPL 2025, Maxwell’s experience and versatility as a finisher and part-time spinner could still attract bidding wars at the IPL 2026 auction. Franchises like Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)—both known to be seeking experienced middle-order enforcers—may consider him at a reduced price.

Additionally, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), a franchise whom Maxwell represented for four years, might explore a reunion if they seek stability amid their own batting transitions.Apart from Maxwell, PBKS are set to release Aaron Hardie, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Sen, Praveen Dubey, and Vishnu Vinod.

