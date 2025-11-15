Full RCB Retention List IPL 2026 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru Released Players And Remaining Purse

RCB will look to build another title-lifting squad to win their second-consecutive trophy.

After winning their maiden IPL title, the RCB retention list for IPL 2026 is out. The reigning champions have retained key names like Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, and Phil Salt as they seek to maximise their purse at the IPL 2026 auction. Here’s a breakdown of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru retention list and the RCB released players 2026.

RCB Retained and Released Players 2026

To defend their title, RCB have retained a strong blend of Indian and overseas stars. However, the management moved on from several high-value, underutilised players to free up auction funds and rebalance the squad. The RCB released players 2026 list includes experienced internationals and uncapped prospects, allowing RCB to enter the auction aggressively.

RCB Retained Players

Ahead of the IPL 2026, here’s a look at the RCB retained players 2026 list for the upcoming season.

Players Status Purse + or – (INR) Virat Kohli Retained 21 crore Rajat Patidar Retained 11 crore Bhuvneshwar Kumar Retained 10.75 crore Tim David Retained 3 crore Krunal Pandya Retained 5.75 crore Jitesh Sharma Retained 11 crore Phil Salt Retained 11.50 crore Josh Hazlewood Retained 12.50 crore Yash Dayal Retained 5 crore Suyash Sharma Retained 2.6 crore Devdutt Padikkal Retained 2 crore Swastik Chikara Released 30 lakh Jacob Bethell Retained 2.60 crore Romario Shepherd Retained 1.5 crore Liam Livingstone Released 8.75 crores Lungi Ngidi Released 1 crore Nuwan Thushara Retained 1.60 crore Swapnil Singh Retained 50 lakh Abhinandan Singh Retained 30 lakh Rasikh Salam Dar Retained 6 crore Mohit Rathee Released 30 lakh Manoj Bhandage Released 30 lakh Mayank Agarwal Released 2 crore Tim Seifert Released 2 crore Blessing Muzarbani Released 75 lakh

RCB Released Players

Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Mohit Rathee, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Agarwal, and Blessing Muzarbani.

RCB Squad IPL 2026 After Retentions

FAQs on RCB IPL 2026 Retentions and Auction

Who are the retained players for RCB in IPL 2026? Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Jitesh Sharma, Phil Salt, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thusara, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, and Rasikh Salam Dar. Who were released by RCB before the IPL 2026 Auction Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Mohit Rathee, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Agarwal, and Blessing Muzarbani. What is RCB auction strategy for IPL 2026? Following Liam Livingstone’s departure, RCB will seek a pinch hitter who can take down spin and pace equally well. How much purse does RCB have for the IPL 2026 auction? After letting go of six players from the squad, RCB are left with INR 16.4 crore before the IPL 2026 auction.

