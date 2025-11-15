News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Royal Challengers Bengaluru RCB IPL IPL 2026 Auction
indian-premier-league-ipl

Full RCB Retention List IPL 2026 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru Released Players And Remaining Purse

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: November 15, 2025
3 min read

RCB will look to build another title-lifting squad to win their second-consecutive trophy.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru RCB IPL IPL 2026 Auction

After winning their maiden IPL title, the RCB retention list for IPL 2026 is out. The reigning champions have retained key names like Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, and Phil Salt as they seek to maximise their purse at the IPL 2026 auction. Here’s a breakdown of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru retention list and the RCB released players 2026.

Complete IPL 2026 Retention List, Released Players, and Remaining Purse Status

RCB Retained and Released Players 2026

To defend their title, RCB have retained a strong blend of Indian and overseas stars. However, the management moved on from several high-value, underutilised players to free up auction funds and rebalance the squad. The RCB released players 2026 list includes experienced internationals and uncapped prospects, allowing RCB to enter the auction aggressively.

RCB Retained Players

Ahead of the IPL 2026, here’s a look at the RCB retained players 2026 list for the upcoming season.

PlayersStatusPurse + or – (INR)
Virat KohliRetained21 crore
Rajat PatidarRetained11 crore
Bhuvneshwar KumarRetained10.75 crore
Tim DavidRetained3 crore
Krunal PandyaRetained5.75 crore
Jitesh SharmaRetained11 crore
Phil SaltRetained11.50 crore
Josh HazlewoodRetained12.50 crore
Yash DayalRetained5 crore
Suyash SharmaRetained2.6 crore
Devdutt PadikkalRetained2 crore
Swastik ChikaraReleased30 lakh
Jacob BethellRetained2.60 crore
Romario ShepherdRetained1.5 crore
Liam LivingstoneReleased8.75 crores
Lungi NgidiReleased1 crore
Nuwan ThusharaRetained1.60 crore
Swapnil SinghRetained50 lakh
Abhinandan SinghRetained30 lakh
Rasikh Salam DarRetained6 crore
Mohit RatheeReleased30 lakh
Manoj BhandageReleased30 lakh
Mayank AgarwalReleased2 crore
Tim SeifertReleased2 crore
Blessing MuzarbaniReleased75 lakh

RCB Released Players

Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Mohit Rathee, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Agarwal, and Blessing Muzarbani.

RCB Squad IPL 2026 After Retentions

  • Virat Kohli
  • Rajat Patidar
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar
  • Tim David✈️
  • Krunal Pandya
  • Jitesh Sharma
  • Phil Salt✈️
  • Josh Hazlewood✈️
  • Yash Dayal
  • Suyash Sharma
  • Devdutt Padikkal
  • Jacob Bethell✈️
  • Romario Shepherd✈️
  • Nuwan Thushara
  • Swapnil Singh
  • Abhinandan Singh
  • Rasikh Salam Dar

FAQs on RCB IPL 2026 Retentions and Auction

Who are the retained players for RCB in IPL 2026?

Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Jitesh Sharma, Phil Salt, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thusara, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, and Rasikh Salam Dar.

Who were released by RCB before the IPL 2026 Auction

Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Mohit Rathee, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Agarwal, and Blessing Muzarbani.

What is RCB auction strategy for IPL 2026?

Following Liam Livingstone’s departure, RCB will seek a pinch hitter who can take down spin and pace equally well.

How much purse does RCB have for the IPL 2026 auction?

After letting go of six players from the squad, RCB are left with INR 16.4 crore before the IPL 2026 auction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.