Full RCB Retention List IPL 2026 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru Released Players And Remaining Purse

RCB will look to build another title-lifting squad to win their second-consecutive trophy.
After winning their maiden IPL title, the RCB retention list for IPL 2026 is out. The reigning champions have retained key names like Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, and Phil Salt as they seek to maximise their purse at the IPL 2026 auction. Here’s a breakdown of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru retention list and the RCB released players 2026.
Complete IPL 2026 Retention List, Released Players, and Remaining Purse Status
To defend their title, RCB have retained a strong blend of Indian and overseas stars. However, the management moved on from several high-value, underutilised players to free up auction funds and rebalance the squad. The RCB released players 2026 list includes experienced internationals and uncapped prospects, allowing RCB to enter the auction aggressively.
Ahead of the IPL 2026, here’s a look at the RCB retained players 2026 list for the upcoming season.
|Players
|Status
|Purse + or – (INR)
|Virat Kohli
|Retained
|21 crore
|Rajat Patidar
|Retained
|11 crore
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|Retained
|10.75 crore
|Tim David
|Retained
|3 crore
|Krunal Pandya
|Retained
|5.75 crore
|Jitesh Sharma
|Retained
|11 crore
|Phil Salt
|Retained
|11.50 crore
|Josh Hazlewood
|Retained
|12.50 crore
|Yash Dayal
|Retained
|5 crore
|Suyash Sharma
|Retained
|2.6 crore
|Devdutt Padikkal
|Retained
|2 crore
|Swastik Chikara
|Released
|30 lakh
|Jacob Bethell
|Retained
|2.60 crore
|Romario Shepherd
|Retained
|1.5 crore
|Liam Livingstone
|Released
|8.75 crores
|Lungi Ngidi
|Released
|1 crore
|Nuwan Thushara
|Retained
|1.60 crore
|Swapnil Singh
|Retained
|50 lakh
|Abhinandan Singh
|Retained
|30 lakh
|Rasikh Salam Dar
|Retained
|6 crore
|Mohit Rathee
|Released
|30 lakh
|Manoj Bhandage
|Released
|30 lakh
|Mayank Agarwal
|Released
|2 crore
|Tim Seifert
|Released
|2 crore
|Blessing Muzarbani
|Released
|75 lakh
Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Mohit Rathee, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Agarwal, and Blessing Muzarbani.
Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Jitesh Sharma, Phil Salt, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thusara, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, and Rasikh Salam Dar.
Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Mohit Rathee, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Agarwal, and Blessing Muzarbani.
Following Liam Livingstone’s departure, RCB will seek a pinch hitter who can take down spin and pace equally well.
After letting go of six players from the squad, RCB are left with INR 16.4 crore before the IPL 2026 auction.
