Full SRH Retention List IPL 2026 — Sunrisers Hyderabad Released Players and Remaining Purse

Pat Cummins & Co. will have an important task at the auction table, after failing to make the playoffs last season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been the franchise everyone’s been speaking about for the past couple of years. Pat Cummins has wonderfully reinstalled the fearless element into the tournament. Having said that, their performance last season was forgettable, and the SRH retention list IPL 2026 certainly gives some promise to the Orange Army.

The franchise was not able to qualify for the playoffs last season, after finishing sixth on the points table. The 2016 IPL champions have made certain bold yet important decisions ahead of the next edition, which are clearly reflected on the SRH retention list and SRH released players 2026 sheet.

Though the SRH retention list displays a promising picture to start with, all their focus and attention would now turn towards the auction table in December, where they would plug the loopholes in order to have a firm SRH squad IPL 2026 ahead of the next season. Here’s a detailed view of the SRH retention list with price ahead of IPL 2026.

SRH Retained and Released Players 2026

The Orange Army have pretty much been under the radar for the past few days, with the only news about them being the speculative release of South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen.

On the other hand, the Sunrisers Hyderabad released players 2026 list was always going to have a couple of fast bowlers, as the franchise looks to revamp its squad ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

SRH Retained Players

Players Status Purse + / – (INR) Abhinav Manohar Released – 3.20 crore Aniket Verma Retained – 30 lakh Travis Head Retained – 14 crore Harshal Patel Retained – 8 crore Kamindu Mendis Retained – 75 lakh Abhishek Sharma Retained – 14 crore Nitish Reddy Retained – 6 crore Pat Cummins Retained – 18 crore Simarjeet Singh Released – 1.50 crore Jaydev Unadkat Retained – 1 crore Ishan Kishan Retained + 11.25 crore Atharva Taide Released + 30 lakh Sachin Baby Released + 30 lakh Heinrich Klaasen Retained + 23 crore Rahul Chahar Released + 3.20 crore Zeeshan Ansari Retained + 40 lakh Eshan Malinga Retained + 1.20 crore Wiaan Mulder Released + 75 lakh Harsh Dubey Retained – 30 lakh Brydon Carse Retained – 1 crore Mohammed Shami Released + 10 crore Adam Zampa Released + 2.40 crore Ravichandran Smaran Retained – 30 Lakh

SRH Released Players

Mohammed Shami is one of the biggest names that feature in the Sunrisers Hyderabad released players 2026 list ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

SRH Squad IPL 2026 After Retentions

Here’s the full 2026 SRH players list after the retentions were finalised:

Aniket Verma

Travis Head ✈️

Harshal Patel

Kamindu Mendis ✈️

Abhishek Sharma

Nitish Reddy

Pat Cummins ✈️

Jaydev Unadkat

Ishan Kishan

Heinrich Klaasen ✈️

Zeeshan Ansari

Eshan Malinga

Harsh Dubey

Brydon Carse ✈️

Ravichandran Smaran

FAQs on SRH IPL 2026 Retentions and Auction

Who Are the Retained Players For SRH in IPL 2026? Aniket Verma, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Eshan Malinga, Harsh Dubey, Brydon Carse, and Ravichandran Smaran. Who Were Released by SRH Before the IPL 2026 Auction? Abhinav Manohar, Simarjeet Singh, Atharva Taide, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Mohammed Shami, and Adam Zampa. What Is SRH Auction Strategy For IPL 2026? The strategy for the Sunrisers Hyderabad on the day of the auction would be to focus on accumulating middle-order batters and good bowlers who would strengthen their performances. How Much Purse Does SRH Have For IPL 2026 Auction? After slotting 13 players in the SRH retained players 2026 list and eight players in the SRH released players 2026 sheet, the 2016 IPL champions have a purse of INR 25.5 crore is left for them to utilise on the auction day.

