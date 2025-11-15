Full SRH Retention List IPL 2026 — Sunrisers Hyderabad Released Players and Remaining Purse

Pat Cummins & Co. will have an important task at the auction table, after failing to make the playoffs last season.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been the franchise everyone’s been speaking about for the past couple of years. Pat Cummins has wonderfully reinstalled the fearless element into the tournament. Having said that, their performance last season was forgettable, and the SRH retention list IPL 2026 certainly gives some promise to the Orange Army.
The franchise was not able to qualify for the playoffs last season, after finishing sixth on the points table. The 2016 IPL champions have made certain bold yet important decisions ahead of the next edition, which are clearly reflected on the SRH retention list and SRH released players 2026 sheet.
Though the SRH retention list displays a promising picture to start with, all their focus and attention would now turn towards the auction table in December, where they would plug the loopholes in order to have a firm SRH squad IPL 2026 ahead of the next season. Here’s a detailed view of the SRH retention list with price ahead of IPL 2026.
Complete IPL 2026 Retention List, Released Players, and Remaining Purse Status
The Orange Army have pretty much been under the radar for the past few days, with the only news about them being the speculative release of South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen.
On the other hand, the Sunrisers Hyderabad released players 2026 list was always going to have a couple of fast bowlers, as the franchise looks to revamp its squad ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.
|Players
|Status
|Purse + / – (INR)
|Abhinav Manohar
|Released
|– 3.20 crore
|Aniket Verma
|Retained
|– 30 lakh
|Travis Head
|Retained
|– 14 crore
|Harshal Patel
|Retained
|– 8 crore
|Kamindu Mendis
|Retained
|– 75 lakh
|Abhishek Sharma
|Retained
|– 14 crore
|Nitish Reddy
|Retained
|– 6 crore
|Pat Cummins
|Retained
|– 18 crore
|Simarjeet Singh
|Released
|– 1.50 crore
|Jaydev Unadkat
|Retained
|– 1 crore
|Ishan Kishan
|Retained
|+ 11.25 crore
|Atharva Taide
|Released
|+ 30 lakh
|Sachin Baby
|Released
|+ 30 lakh
|Heinrich Klaasen
|Retained
|+ 23 crore
|Rahul Chahar
|Released
|+ 3.20 crore
|Zeeshan Ansari
|Retained
|+ 40 lakh
|Eshan Malinga
|Retained
|+ 1.20 crore
|Wiaan Mulder
|Released
|+ 75 lakh
|Harsh Dubey
|Retained
|– 30 lakh
|Brydon Carse
|Retained
|– 1 crore
|Mohammed Shami
|Released
|+ 10 crore
|Adam Zampa
|Released
|+ 2.40 crore
|Ravichandran Smaran
|Retained
|– 30 Lakh
Mohammed Shami is one of the biggest names that feature in the Sunrisers Hyderabad released players 2026 list ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.
Here’s the full 2026 SRH players list after the retentions were finalised:
Aniket Verma, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Eshan Malinga, Harsh Dubey, Brydon Carse, and Ravichandran Smaran.
Abhinav Manohar, Simarjeet Singh, Atharva Taide, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Mohammed Shami, and Adam Zampa.
The strategy for the Sunrisers Hyderabad on the day of the auction would be to focus on accumulating middle-order batters and good bowlers who would strengthen their performances.
After slotting 13 players in the SRH retained players 2026 list and eight players in the SRH released players 2026 sheet, the 2016 IPL champions have a purse of INR 25.5 crore is left for them to utilise on the auction day.
