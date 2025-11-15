Full RR Retention List IPL 2026 — Rajasthan Royals Released Players and Remaining Purse.

The RR retention list 2026 has some interesting names.

The RR retention list 2026 has been revealed, and it was bound to be interesting after the Sanju Samson trade. As expected, some big names are among the Rajasthan Royals released players 2026, following the franchise’s poor performance last season. A few have surprisingly found themselves among the RR retained players 2026 despite being underwhelming in their respective departments.

The RR retentions indicate that they have kept their Indian core, which has also been their strength over the last few years. Those part of the RR released players 2026 list were either below par in IPL 2025 or didn’t fit the squad. They made several mistakes in the previous auction, and the RR retention list 2026 shows they have started taking steps towards building for the next season.

As mentioned, the RR retention list 2026 constitutes several Indian players, with big overseas players also making the cut. Barring Sanju Samson, other established names, such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel, have been included among the RR retained players 2026. Overseas guns like Jofra Archer and Shimron Hetmyer also keep their places in the squad.

Big names among the RR released players 2026 include Maheesh Theekshana and Tushar Deshpande. Both were below par last season and were taking more price than the team liked. The RR retentions were tricky, and these two had to be left out to arrive in the auction with a reasonable price.

RR Retained Players

Players Retained/Released/Traded Purse + or – Yashasvi Jaiswal Retained – 18 crore Riyan Parag Retained – 14 crore Dhruv Jurel Retained – 14 crore Lhuan-dre Pretorius Retained – 30 Lakhs Shimron Hetmyer Retained – 11 crore Shubham Dubey Retained – 80 Lakhs Tushar Deshpande Retained – 6.50 crore Vaibhav Suryavanshi Retained -1.10 crore Yudhvir Singh Charak Retained – 35 Lakhs Kwena Maphaka Retained – 1.50 crore Nandre Burger Retained – 3.50 crore Jofra Archer Retained – 12.50 crore Sandeep Sharma Retained – 4 crore Ravindra Jadeja Traded – 14 crore Sam Curran Traded – 2.40 core Donovan Ferreira Traded – 75 Lakhs Akash Madhwal Released + 1.20 crore Kunal Singh Rathore Released + 30 Lakhs Wanindu Hasaranga Released + 5.25 crore Kumar Kartikeya Released + 30 Lakhs Ashok Sharma Released + 30 Lakhs Fazalhaq Farooqi Released + 2 crore Nitish Rana Traded + 4.20 crore Maheesh Theekshana Released + 4.40 core Sanju Samson Traded Out + 18 crore

Rajasthan Royals Released Players

Below is a complete list of RR released players 2026.

RR Squad IPL 2026 After Retentions

FAQs on RR IPL 2026 Retentions and Auction

Who are the retained players for RR in IPL 2026? Among the RR retained players 2026 include Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel. The bowling department boasts of players like Jofra Archer and Kwena Maphaka. The RR retention list is a nice blend of youth and experience, with a settled base to fill remaining slots in the IPL 2026 auction. Who were released by RR before the IPL 2026 auction? Among the RR released players 2026 are Nitish Rana and Kunal Singh Rathore in the batting department. Similarly, bowlers like Maheesh Theekshana and Kumar Kartikeya. All of them were among the worst performers last season and couldn’t make a significant impact. What is RR auction strategy for IPL 2026? The biggest challenge for RR in the IPL 2026 auction will be to find a suitable spinner for the next season. They have Ravindra Jadeja, whose bowling expertise is on the wane. RR will also need more backs in their squad since they have a few slots. How much purse does RR have for IPL 2026 auction? After finalising the RR retention list 2026, their purse for IPL 2026 auction stands at INR 16.05 crore.

