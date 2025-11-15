Full RR Retention List IPL 2026 — Rajasthan Royals Released Players and Remaining Purse.

The RR retention list 2026 has some interesting names.
The RR retention list 2026 has been revealed, and it was bound to be interesting after the Sanju Samson trade. As expected, some big names are among the Rajasthan Royals released players 2026, following the franchise’s poor performance last season. A few have surprisingly found themselves among the RR retained players 2026 despite being underwhelming in their respective departments.
The RR retentions indicate that they have kept their Indian core, which has also been their strength over the last few years. Those part of the RR released players 2026 list were either below par in IPL 2025 or didn’t fit the squad. They made several mistakes in the previous auction, and the RR retention list 2026 shows they have started taking steps towards building for the next season.
As mentioned, the RR retention list 2026 constitutes several Indian players, with big overseas players also making the cut. Barring Sanju Samson, other established names, such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel, have been included among the RR retained players 2026. Overseas guns like Jofra Archer and Shimron Hetmyer also keep their places in the squad.
Big names among the RR released players 2026 include Maheesh Theekshana and Tushar Deshpande. Both were below par last season and were taking more price than the team liked. The RR retentions were tricky, and these two had to be left out to arrive in the auction with a reasonable price.
|Players
|Retained/Released/Traded
|Purse + or –
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Retained
|– 18 crore
|Riyan Parag
|Retained
|– 14 crore
|Dhruv Jurel
|Retained
|– 14 crore
|Lhuan-dre Pretorius
|Retained
|– 30 Lakhs
|Shimron Hetmyer
|Retained
|– 11 crore
|Shubham Dubey
|Retained
|– 80 Lakhs
|Tushar Deshpande
|Retained
|– 6.50 crore
|Vaibhav Suryavanshi
|Retained
|-1.10 crore
|Yudhvir Singh Charak
|Retained
|– 35 Lakhs
|Kwena Maphaka
|Retained
|– 1.50 crore
|Nandre Burger
|Retained
|– 3.50 crore
|Jofra Archer
|Retained
|– 12.50 crore
|Sandeep Sharma
|Retained
|– 4 crore
|Ravindra Jadeja
|Traded
|– 14 crore
|Sam Curran
|Traded
|– 2.40 core
|Donovan Ferreira
|Traded
|– 75 Lakhs
|Akash Madhwal
|Released
|+ 1.20 crore
|Kunal Singh Rathore
|Released
|+ 30 Lakhs
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Released
|+ 5.25 crore
|Kumar Kartikeya
|Released
|+ 30 Lakhs
|Ashok Sharma
|Released
|+ 30 Lakhs
|Fazalhaq Farooqi
|Released
|+ 2 crore
|Nitish Rana
|Traded
|+ 4.20 crore
|Maheesh Theekshana
|Released
|+ 4.40 core
|Sanju Samson
|Traded Out
|+ 18 crore
Below is a complete list of RR released players 2026.
Among the RR retained players 2026 include Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel. The bowling department boasts of players like Jofra Archer and Kwena Maphaka. The RR retention list is a nice blend of youth and experience, with a settled base to fill remaining slots in the IPL 2026 auction.
Among the RR released players 2026 are Nitish Rana and Kunal Singh Rathore in the batting department. Similarly, bowlers like Maheesh Theekshana and Kumar Kartikeya. All of them were among the worst performers last season and couldn’t make a significant impact.
The biggest challenge for RR in the IPL 2026 auction will be to find a suitable spinner for the next season. They have Ravindra Jadeja, whose bowling expertise is on the wane. RR will also need more backs in their squad since they have a few slots.
After finalising the RR retention list 2026, their purse for IPL 2026 auction stands at INR 16.05 crore.
