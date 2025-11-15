RR Remaining Purse After Retentions – How Much Can They Spend at Auction 2026?

The RR remaining purse is not as significant as other teams.
The IPL 2026 retention deadline closed on November 15, and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have confirmed their final list of retained and released players. The RR remaining purse is set to be significant since they have let a few big names go. Trading Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was a strategic move, while leaving out Sanju Samson was a pragmatic move.
They had a settled Indian batting lineup even before, but recent changes and a few shuffles have ensured they give themselves the best chance to maximise their resources. Their purse gets boosted by a few notable releases, including Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga. The RR remaining purse gets massively boosted after releasing unperforming players.
Then, the Royals were also prudent in the trade window to form a settled RR retention list 2026. There are a few shocking calls, but the overall strategy to find better alternatives is understandable. They have a purse of ₹16.05 crores left for the auction.
The RR retention list 2026 includes obvious names like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel. The overseas players include Jofra Archer, Shimron Hetmyer, and Nandre Burger. Overall, they have kept seven players among the RR released players 2026.
|Players
|Retained/Released/Traded
|Purse + or –
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Retained
|– 18 crore
|Riyan Parag
|Retained
|– 14 crore
|Dhruv Jurel
|Retained
|– 14 crore
|Lhuan-dre Pretorius
|Retained
|– 30 Lakhs
|Shimron Hetmyer
|Retained
|– 11 crore
|Shubham Dubey
|Retained
|– 80 Lakhs
|Tushar Deshpande
|Retained
|– 6.50 crore
|Vaibhav Suryavanshi
|Retained
|-1.10 crore
|Yudhvir Singh Charak
|Retained
|– 35 Lakhs
|Kwena Maphaka
|Retained
|– 1.50 crore
|Nandre Burger
|Retained
|– 3.50 crore
|Jofra Archer
|Retained
|– 12.50 crore
|Sandeep Sharma
|Retained
|– 4 crore
|Ravindra Jadeja
|Traded
|– 14 crore
|Sam Curran
|Traded
|– 2.40 core
|Donovan Ferreira
|Traded
|– 75 Lakhs
|Akash Madhwal
|Released
|+ 1.20 crore
|Kunal Singh Rathore
|Released
|+ 30 Lakhs
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Released
|+ 5.25 crore
|Kumar Kartikeya
|Released
|+ 30 Lakhs
|Ashok Sharma
|Released
|+ 30 Lakhs
|Fazalhaq Farooqi
|Released
|+ 2 crore
|Nitish Rana
|Traded
|+ 4.20 crore
|Maheesh Theekshana
|Released
|+ 4.40 core
|Sanju Samson
|Traded Out
|+ 18 crore
With a few surprise calls, such as releasing Wanindu Hasaranga, RR have entered the IPL 2026 auction with a remaining purse of ₹16.05 crores — the fourth-lowest among all teams.
The RR remaining purse for the IPL 2026 auction is easily among the lowest, including the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS), which suggests they will be equally aggressive in the auction as they were while finalising the RR retention list 2026.
|Team
|Remaining Purse
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|INR 64.3 crore
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|INR 43.3 crore
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|INR 25.5 crore
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|INR 22.95 crore
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|INR 21.8 crore
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|INR 16.4 crore
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|INR 16.05 crore
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|INR 12.9 crore
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|INR 11.5 crore
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|INR 2.75 crore
The RR released players 2026 list suggests they need a spinner who can contribute with the bat and more pacers. The RR remaining purse allows them to target all those big names in the auction. There’s a reason why they have left out those overseas players from their squad.
The IPL 2026 auction is set for December 16 in Abu Dhabi. RR are expected to target players like Kuldeep Sen and Akeal Hosein and build a strong squad for IPL 2026.
