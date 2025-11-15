RR Remaining Purse After Retentions – How Much Can They Spend at Auction 2026?

The RR remaining purse is not as significant as other teams.

The IPL 2026 retention deadline closed on November 15, and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have confirmed their final list of retained and released players. The RR remaining purse is set to be significant since they have let a few big names go. Trading Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was a strategic move, while leaving out Sanju Samson was a pragmatic move.

They had a settled Indian batting lineup even before, but recent changes and a few shuffles have ensured they give themselves the best chance to maximise their resources. Their purse gets boosted by a few notable releases, including Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga. The RR remaining purse gets massively boosted after releasing unperforming players.

Then, the Royals were also prudent in the trade window to form a settled RR retention list 2026. There are a few shocking calls, but the overall strategy to find better alternatives is understandable. They have a purse of ₹16.05 crores left for the auction.

ALSO READ:

RR Released Players 2026 And Final Retention List

The RR retention list 2026 includes obvious names like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel. The overseas players include Jofra Archer, Shimron Hetmyer, and Nandre Burger. Overall, they have kept seven players among the RR released players 2026.

Players Retained/Released/Traded Purse + or – Yashasvi Jaiswal Retained – 18 crore Riyan Parag Retained – 14 crore Dhruv Jurel Retained – 14 crore Lhuan-dre Pretorius Retained – 30 Lakhs Shimron Hetmyer Retained – 11 crore Shubham Dubey Retained – 80 Lakhs Tushar Deshpande Retained – 6.50 crore Vaibhav Suryavanshi Retained -1.10 crore Yudhvir Singh Charak Retained – 35 Lakhs Kwena Maphaka Retained – 1.50 crore Nandre Burger Retained – 3.50 crore Jofra Archer Retained – 12.50 crore Sandeep Sharma Retained – 4 crore Ravindra Jadeja Traded – 14 crore Sam Curran Traded – 2.40 core Donovan Ferreira Traded – 75 Lakhs Akash Madhwal Released + 1.20 crore Kunal Singh Rathore Released + 30 Lakhs Wanindu Hasaranga Released + 5.25 crore Kumar Kartikeya Released + 30 Lakhs Ashok Sharma Released + 30 Lakhs Fazalhaq Farooqi Released + 2 crore Nitish Rana Traded + 4.20 crore Maheesh Theekshana Released + 4.40 core Sanju Samson Traded Out + 18 crore

With a few surprise calls, such as releasing Wanindu Hasaranga, RR have entered the IPL 2026 auction with a remaining purse of ₹16.05 crores — the fourth-lowest among all teams.

RR Remaining Purse For IPL 2026 Auction — Where Do They Stand?

The RR remaining purse for the IPL 2026 auction is easily among the lowest, including the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS), which suggests they will be equally aggressive in the auction as they were while finalising the RR retention list 2026.

Team Remaining Purse Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) INR 64.3 crore Chennai Super Kings (CSK) INR 43.3 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) INR 25.5 crore Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) INR 22.95 crore Delhi Capitals (DC) INR 21.8 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) INR 16.4 crore Rajasthan Royals (RR) INR 16.05 crore Gujarat Titans (GT) INR 12.9 crore Punjab Kings (PBKS) INR 11.5 crore Mumbai Indians (MI) INR 2.75 crore

The RR released players 2026 list suggests they need a spinner who can contribute with the bat and more pacers. The RR remaining purse allows them to target all those big names in the auction. There’s a reason why they have left out those overseas players from their squad.

The IPL 2026 auction is set for December 16 in Abu Dhabi. RR are expected to target players like Kuldeep Sen and Akeal Hosein and build a strong squad for IPL 2026.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.