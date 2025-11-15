News
RR Remaining Purse After Retentions – How Much Can They Spend at Auction 2026.
indian-premier-league-ipl

RR Remaining Purse After Retentions – How Much Can They Spend at Auction 2026?

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: November 15, 2025
3 min read

The RR remaining purse is not as significant as other teams.

RR Remaining Purse After Retentions – How Much Can They Spend at Auction 2026.

The IPL 2026 retention deadline closed on November 15, and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have confirmed their final list of retained and released players. The RR remaining purse is set to be significant since they have let a few big names go. Trading Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was a strategic move, while leaving out Sanju Samson was a pragmatic move.

They had a settled Indian batting lineup even before, but recent changes and a few shuffles have ensured they give themselves the best chance to maximise their resources. Their purse gets boosted by a few notable releases, including Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga. The RR remaining purse gets massively boosted after releasing unperforming players.

Then, the Royals were also prudent in the trade window to form a settled RR retention list 2026. There are a few shocking calls, but the overall strategy to find better alternatives is understandable. They have a purse of ₹16.05 crores left for the auction.

ALSO READ:

RR Released Players 2026 And Final Retention List

The RR retention list 2026 includes obvious names like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel. The overseas players include Jofra Archer, Shimron Hetmyer, and Nandre Burger. Overall, they have kept seven players among the RR released players 2026.

PlayersRetained/Released/TradedPurse + or –
Yashasvi JaiswalRetained– 18 crore
Riyan ParagRetained– 14 crore
Dhruv JurelRetained– 14 crore
Lhuan-dre PretoriusRetained– 30 Lakhs
Shimron HetmyerRetained– 11 crore
Shubham DubeyRetained– 80 Lakhs
Tushar DeshpandeRetained– 6.50 crore
Vaibhav SuryavanshiRetained-1.10 crore
Yudhvir Singh CharakRetained– 35 Lakhs
Kwena MaphakaRetained– 1.50 crore
Nandre BurgerRetained– 3.50 crore
Jofra ArcherRetained– 12.50 crore
Sandeep SharmaRetained– 4 crore
Ravindra JadejaTraded– 14 crore
Sam CurranTraded– 2.40 core
Donovan FerreiraTraded– 75 Lakhs
Akash MadhwalReleased+ 1.20 crore
Kunal Singh RathoreReleased+ 30 Lakhs
Wanindu HasarangaReleased+ 5.25 crore
Kumar KartikeyaReleased+ 30 Lakhs
Ashok SharmaReleased+ 30 Lakhs
Fazalhaq FarooqiReleased+ 2 crore
Nitish RanaTraded+ 4.20 crore
Maheesh TheekshanaReleased+ 4.40 core
Sanju SamsonTraded Out+ 18 crore

With a few surprise calls, such as releasing Wanindu Hasaranga, RR have entered the IPL 2026 auction with a remaining purse of ₹16.05 crores — the fourth-lowest among all teams.

RR Remaining Purse For IPL 2026 Auction — Where Do They Stand?

The RR remaining purse for the IPL 2026 auction is easily among the lowest, including the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS), which suggests they will be equally aggressive in the auction as they were while finalising the RR retention list 2026.

TeamRemaining Purse
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)INR 64.3 crore
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)INR 43.3 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)INR 25.5 crore
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)INR 22.95 crore
Delhi Capitals (DC)INR 21.8 crore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)INR 16.4 crore
Rajasthan Royals (RR)INR 16.05 crore
Gujarat Titans (GT)INR 12.9 crore
Punjab Kings (PBKS)INR 11.5 crore
Mumbai Indians (MI)INR 2.75 crore

The RR released players 2026 list suggests they need a spinner who can contribute with the bat and more pacers. The RR remaining purse allows them to target all those big names in the auction. There’s a reason why they have left out those overseas players from their squad.

The IPL 2026 auction is set for December 16 in Abu Dhabi. RR are expected to target players like Kuldeep Sen and Akeal Hosein and build a strong squad for IPL 2026.

