Nitish Rana To Delhi Capitals, Donovan Ferreira To Rajasthan Royals — Franchises Finalise Trade Ahead Of IPL 2026 Retention Deadline
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: November 15, 2025
1 min read
Just a few hours before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 retention deadline, two franchises finalised trades as Nitish Rana to Delhi Capitals and Donovan Ferreira to Rajasthan Royals.

Nitish Rana to Delhi Capitals, Donovan Ferreira to Rajasthan Royals

Left-handed batter Nitish Rana to Delhi Capitals is now confirmed after he was traded from Rajasthan Royals. He will continue on the same fee of INR 4.2 crore, the amount RR had paid for him at the IPL 2025 auction.

Meanwhile, Donovan Ferreira to Rajasthan Royals is also official, as the all-rounder has been traded back to his first IPL team from Delhi Capitals. As part of the trade, his salary has been increased from INR 75 lakh to INR 1 crore.

More to Follow…

