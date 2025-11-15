Full MI Retention List IPL 2026 — Mumbai Indians Released Players And Remaining Purse

They have retained the majority of their squad.

The MI retention list IPL 2026 has been announced, with the franchise opting to retain most of their squad. Mumbai Indians reached the playoffs in the previous season before crashing out in Qualifier 2 against Punjab Kings. Overall, it was a pretty good season for the five-time champions, and they have decided to keep faith in most of their players.

Led by Hardik Pandya, the franchise will look to get back to the top of the podium, having not won in the last five years. Expectedly, there are no major names in the MI released players 2026.

MI Retained and Released Players 2026

Mumbai Indians retained players 2026 include all the big names. They have retained their core of Indian superstars namely – Jasprit Bumrah, Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma. The MI retention list 2026 also includes kiwi stars Trent Boult and Mitch Santner.

South Africa’s Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch are also in the MI retained players 2026 list. In total, Mumbai Indians have retained 17 players. Six of which are overseas.

MI Retained Players

Check out the full list of MI team players with price:

Player Status Purse +/- (INR) Jasprit Bumrah Retained -18 crore Suryakumar Yadav Retained -16.35 crore Hardik Pandya Retained -16.35 crore Rohit Sharma Retained -16.30 crore Tilak Varma Retained -8 crore Trent Boult Retained -12.5 crore Deepak Chahar Retained -9.25 crore Will Jacks Retained -5.25 crore Allah Ghazanfar Retained -4.80 crore Naman Dhir Retained -5.25 crore Mitchell Santner Retained -2 crore Ryan Rickelton Retained -1 crore Karn Sharma Released +50 lakh Arjun Tendulkar Released +30 lakh Ashwani Kumar Retained -30 lakh Bevon Jacobs Released +30 lakh KL Shrijith Released +30 lakh Vignesh Puthur Released +30 lakh Corbin Bosch Retained -30 lakh Raghu Sharma Retained -30 lakh Mujeeb Ur Rahman Released +2 crore Lizaad Williams Released +75 lakh Reece Topley Released +75 lakh Robin Minz Retained -65 lakh Raj Angad Bawa Retained -30 lakh Satyanarayana Raju Released +30 lakh Shardul Thakur Trade -2 crore Sherfane Rutherford Trade -2.60 crore Mayank Markande Trade -30 lakh

Mumbai Indians Released Players

Karn Sharma, Vignesh Puthur, Arjun Tendulkar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, KL Srijith, Lizaad Williams, Reece Topley, Bevon Jacobs, and Satyanarayana Raju.

MI Squad IPL 2026 After Retentions

Here’s the full 2026 MI players list after the retentions were finalised:

Jasprit Bumrah

Hardik Pandya

Suryakumar Yadav

Rohit Sharma

Tilak Varma

Naman Dhir

Deepak Chahar

Ryan Rickelton ✈️

Will Jacks ✈️

Trent Boult ✈️

Mitch Santner ✈️

Corbin Bosch ✈️

AM Ghazanfar ✈️

Ashwani Kumar

Raghu Sharma

Robin Minz

Raj Bawa

Sherfane Rutherford ✈️

Shardul Thakur

Mayank Markande

MI Auction Strategy and Targets for IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians have a pretty settled side with a few holes to plug. They have brought in Shardul Thakur and Sherfane Rutherford through trades, bolstering the squad ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. The MI auction strategy heading into the auction will be to look for quality Indian spinners and overseas pace options.

FAQs on MI IPL 2026 Retentions and Auction

Who are the retained players for MI in IPL 2026? Mumbai Indians retained players 2026 include their core of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, and Tilak Varma. Apart from that, they also retained Naman Dhir, Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Trent Boult, Mitch Santner, Corbin Bosch, Mayank Markande, Raj Bawa, AM Ghazanfar, and Ashwani Kumar. Who were released by MI before the IPL 2026 auction? Arjun Tendulkar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Lizaad Williams, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma, Vignesh Puthur, Bevon Jacobs, KL Srijith, and Satyanarayana Raju were among the Mumbai Indians released players 2026. What is MI auction strategy for IPL 2026? Most of the MI squad for IPL 2026 looks settled, but they do need Indian spinners. Their auction strategy will be to acquire a decent-quality spinner from the domestic circuit. They will also look to get a backup overseas pace option. How much purse does MI have for IPL 2026 auction? Having made no major releases, Mumbai Indians will not have a big budget heading into the mini auction. In total, they will have INR 2.75 crore to work with as they look to bring in reinforcements.

