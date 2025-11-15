Full MI Retention List IPL 2026 — Mumbai Indians Released Players And Remaining Purse

They have retained the majority of their squad.
The MI retention list IPL 2026 has been announced, with the franchise opting to retain most of their squad. Mumbai Indians reached the playoffs in the previous season before crashing out in Qualifier 2 against Punjab Kings. Overall, it was a pretty good season for the five-time champions, and they have decided to keep faith in most of their players.
Led by Hardik Pandya, the franchise will look to get back to the top of the podium, having not won in the last five years. Expectedly, there are no major names in the MI released players 2026.
Mumbai Indians retained players 2026 include all the big names. They have retained their core of Indian superstars namely – Jasprit Bumrah, Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma. The MI retention list 2026 also includes kiwi stars Trent Boult and Mitch Santner.
South Africa’s Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch are also in the MI retained players 2026 list. In total, Mumbai Indians have retained 17 players. Six of which are overseas.
Check out the full list of MI team players with price:
|Player
|Status
|Purse +/- (INR)
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Retained
|-18 crore
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Retained
|-16.35 crore
|Hardik Pandya
|Retained
|-16.35 crore
|Rohit Sharma
|Retained
|-16.30 crore
|Tilak Varma
|Retained
|-8 crore
|Trent Boult
|Retained
|-12.5 crore
|Deepak Chahar
|Retained
|-9.25 crore
|Will Jacks
|Retained
|-5.25 crore
|Allah Ghazanfar
|Retained
|-4.80 crore
|Naman Dhir
|Retained
|-5.25 crore
|Mitchell Santner
|Retained
|-2 crore
|Ryan Rickelton
|Retained
|-1 crore
|Karn Sharma
|Released
|+50 lakh
|Arjun Tendulkar
|Released
|+30 lakh
|Ashwani Kumar
|Retained
|-30 lakh
|Bevon Jacobs
|Released
|+30 lakh
|KL Shrijith
|Released
|+30 lakh
|Vignesh Puthur
|Released
|+30 lakh
|Corbin Bosch
|Retained
|-30 lakh
|Raghu Sharma
|Retained
|-30 lakh
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|Released
|+2 crore
|Lizaad Williams
|Released
|+75 lakh
|Reece Topley
|Released
|+75 lakh
|Robin Minz
|Retained
|-65 lakh
|Raj Angad Bawa
|Retained
|-30 lakh
|Satyanarayana Raju
|Released
|+30 lakh
|Shardul Thakur
|Trade
|-2 crore
|Sherfane Rutherford
|Trade
|-2.60 crore
|Mayank Markande
|Trade
|-30 lakh
Karn Sharma, Vignesh Puthur, Arjun Tendulkar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, KL Srijith, Lizaad Williams, Reece Topley, Bevon Jacobs, and Satyanarayana Raju.
Here’s the full 2026 MI players list after the retentions were finalised:
Mumbai Indians have a pretty settled side with a few holes to plug. They have brought in Shardul Thakur and Sherfane Rutherford through trades, bolstering the squad ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. The MI auction strategy heading into the auction will be to look for quality Indian spinners and overseas pace options.
Mumbai Indians retained players 2026 include their core of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, and Tilak Varma. Apart from that, they also retained Naman Dhir, Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Trent Boult, Mitch Santner, Corbin Bosch, Mayank Markande, Raj Bawa, AM Ghazanfar, and Ashwani Kumar.
Arjun Tendulkar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Lizaad Williams, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma, Vignesh Puthur, Bevon Jacobs, KL Srijith, and Satyanarayana Raju were among the Mumbai Indians released players 2026.
Most of the MI squad for IPL 2026 looks settled, but they do need Indian spinners. Their auction strategy will be to acquire a decent-quality spinner from the domestic circuit. They will also look to get a backup overseas pace option.
Having made no major releases, Mumbai Indians will not have a big budget heading into the mini auction. In total, they will have INR 2.75 crore to work with as they look to bring in reinforcements.
