Full KKR Retention List IPL 2026 — Kolkata Knight Riders Released Players And Remaining Purse

The retention deadline for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction was on November 15, and all teams have now shared their list of retained and released players. The KKR retention list 2026 has also been announced, with Kolkata Knight Riders confirming the players they have decided to keep after a disappointing IPL 2025 season.



The KKR retention list 2026 includes some of their best Indian domestic players and overseas stars who performed well last season and have been retained by the franchise for another year.

KKR Retained and Released Players 2026

For the upcoming season, KKR have retained players they trust including their skipper Ajinkya Rahane and others who performed well in the last season. These names are part of the KKR retained players 2026 list. To free up space in the squad and add to their purse, they have also released some big names like Venkatesh Iyer and Andre Russell. The KKR released players 2026 list includes players who didn’t perform well last season, as the team won only five out of 14 matches in IPL 2025.

KKR Retained Players

Ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction, here’s a look at the KKR retained players 2026 list for the upcoming season.

Players Retained/Released Purse + or – (INR) Ajinkya Rahane Retained – 1.5 crore Rinku Singh Retained – 13 crore Angkrish Raghuvanshi Retained – 3 crore Ramandeep Singh Retained – 4 crore Vaibhav Arora Retained – 1.80 crore Sunil Narine Retained – 12 crore Harshit Rana Retained – 4 crore Varun Chakravarthy Retained – 12 crore Umran Malik Retained – 75 lakh Rahmanullah Gurbaz Released +2 crore Manish Pandey Retained – 75 lakh Quinton de Kock Released + 3.60 crore Anukul Roy Retained – 40 lakh Moeen Ali Released + 2 crore Rovman Powell Retained – 1.5 crore Anrich Nortje Released + 6.5 crore Spencer Johnson Released +2.80 crore Shivam Shukla Retained -30 lakh Chetan Sakariya Released + 75 lakh Mayank Markande Trade + 30 lakh Luvnith Sisodia Released +30 lakh Andre Russell Released +12 crore Venkatesh Iyer Released +23.75 crore

KKR Released Players 2026

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Quinton de Kock, Moeen Ali, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya, Mayank Markande (traded), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Luvnith Sisodia.

KKR Squad IPL 2026 After Retentions

Here’s the full 2026 KKR players list after the retentions were finalised:

Ajinkya Rahane

Rinku Singh

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Ramandeep Singh

Vaibhav Arora

Sunil Narine ✈️

Harshit Rana

Varun Chakravarthy

Umran Malik

Shivam Shukla

Rovman Powell

Manish Pandey

Anukul Roy

KKR Auction Strategy and Targets for IPL 2026

KKR’s retentions and releases show that they will be very active in the IPL 2026 auction. The team has several gaps to fill after a disappointing season, and they will be hoping to fix those issues in the upcoming mini auction. They are expected to target a wicketkeeper batter, an overseas fast bowler, and a spinner.

FAQs on KKR IPL 2026 Retentions and Auction

Who are the retained players for KKR in IPL 2026? Players who have made in KKR Retention list IPL 2026 are Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Luvnith Sisodia, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, and Umran Malik. Who were released by KKR before the IPL 2026 auction? KKR released players 2026 list includes Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Quinton de Kock, Moeen Ali, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya, Mayank Markande (traded), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Luvnith Sisodia. What is KKR auction strategy for IPL 2026? Kolkata Knight Riders had issues in several areas last season and will aim to fix them after releasing a few players. They are likely to target a wicketkeeper-batter, an overseas pacer, and an Indian spinner in the IPL 2026 auction to strengthen their squad. How much purse does KKR have for IPL 2026 auction? After including 11 players in the KKR retained players 2026 list and 11 players in the KKR released players 2026 list, Kolkata Knight Riders have INR 64.3 crores in the purse for IPL 2026 Auction and 13 slots remaining.

