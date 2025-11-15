Full KKR Retention List IPL 2026 — Kolkata Knight Riders Released Players And Remaining Purse

The retention deadline for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction was on November 15, and all teams have now shared their list of retained and released players. The KKR retention list 2026 has also been announced, with Kolkata Knight Riders confirming the players they have decided to keep after a disappointing IPL 2025 season.
The KKR retention list 2026 includes some of their best Indian domestic players and overseas stars who performed well last season and have been retained by the franchise for another year.
Complete IPL 2026 Retention List, Released Players, and Remaining Purse Status
For the upcoming season, KKR have retained players they trust including their skipper Ajinkya Rahane and others who performed well in the last season. These names are part of the KKR retained players 2026 list. To free up space in the squad and add to their purse, they have also released some big names like Venkatesh Iyer and Andre Russell. The KKR released players 2026 list includes players who didn’t perform well last season, as the team won only five out of 14 matches in IPL 2025.
Ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction, here’s a look at the KKR retained players 2026 list for the upcoming season.
|Players
|Retained/Released
|Purse + or – (INR)
|Ajinkya Rahane
|Retained
|– 1.5 crore
|Rinku Singh
|Retained
|– 13 crore
|Angkrish Raghuvanshi
|Retained
|– 3 crore
|Ramandeep Singh
|Retained
|– 4 crore
|Vaibhav Arora
|Retained
|– 1.80 crore
|Sunil Narine
|Retained
|– 12 crore
|Harshit Rana
|Retained
|– 4 crore
|Varun Chakravarthy
|Retained
|– 12 crore
|Umran Malik
|Retained
|– 75 lakh
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|Released
|+2 crore
|Manish Pandey
|Retained
|– 75 lakh
|Quinton de Kock
|Released
|+ 3.60 crore
|Anukul Roy
|Retained
|– 40 lakh
|Moeen Ali
|Released
|+ 2 crore
|Rovman Powell
|Retained
|– 1.5 crore
|Anrich Nortje
|Released
|+ 6.5 crore
|Spencer Johnson
|Released
|+2.80 crore
|Shivam Shukla
|Retained
|-30 lakh
|Chetan Sakariya
|Released
|+ 75 lakh
|Mayank Markande
|Trade
|+ 30 lakh
|Luvnith Sisodia
|Released
|+30 lakh
|Andre Russell
|Released
|+12 crore
|Venkatesh Iyer
|Released
|+23.75 crore
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Quinton de Kock, Moeen Ali, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya, Mayank Markande (traded), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Luvnith Sisodia.
Here’s the full 2026 KKR players list after the retentions were finalised:
KKR’s retentions and releases show that they will be very active in the IPL 2026 auction. The team has several gaps to fill after a disappointing season, and they will be hoping to fix those issues in the upcoming mini auction. They are expected to target a wicketkeeper batter, an overseas fast bowler, and a spinner.
Players who have made in KKR Retention list IPL 2026 are Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Luvnith Sisodia, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, and Umran Malik.
KKR released players 2026 list includes Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Quinton de Kock, Moeen Ali, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya, Mayank Markande (traded), Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Luvnith Sisodia.
Kolkata Knight Riders had issues in several areas last season and will aim to fix them after releasing a few players. They are likely to target a wicketkeeper-batter, an overseas pacer, and an Indian spinner in the IPL 2026 auction to strengthen their squad.
After including 11 players in the KKR retained players 2026 list and 11 players in the KKR released players 2026 list, Kolkata Knight Riders have INR 64.3 crores in the purse for IPL 2026 Auction and 13 slots remaining.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.