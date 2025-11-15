Andre Russell Named In KKR Released Players 2026 In Shocking Development For IPL 2026 Retentions

The IPL 2026 retention deadline has reached its final date, and the confirmations from the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have started to flow in.

As per an ESPN Cricinfo report, star Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell has been released ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Notably, Russell has played for KKR for the last 11 years in the cash-rich league. He also represents several sister franchises of the Knights in the growing T20 leagues around the world.

More to follow…

