‘7 Deliveries’ – MS Dhoni Identifies Where CSK Lost Out vs PBKS in IPL 2025
Last updated: May 1, 2025

Sagar Paul
CSK went from 172 for 4 to 190 all out in 19.2 overs, losing six wickets for just 18 runs.

Chennai Super Kings becomes the first team to be knocked out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. After losing to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by four wickets, captain MS Dhoni said their total of 190 was a bit less than what they needed and the team also missed a few catches. This was CSK’s eighth loss in ten matches, which ended their chances of reaching the playoffs.

CSK were bowled out for 190 in 19.2 overs. Punjab Kings chased down the target with four wickets in hand and just two balls to spare.

Dhoni Reflects on CSK’s First Decent Total of the Season

Speaking after the match, CSK captain MS Dhoni said it was the first time they had put up a decent total, but he felt the score was slightly below par. He mentioned that the batters could have added a few more runs. Dhoni praised the partnership between Dewald Brevis and Sam Curran, calling it excellent. He also pointed out that the team dropped some catches, which could have helped them take wickets and slow down the opposition. Overall, he felt it was a good effort from the batting unit.

“I think the batting, yes, it was the first time when we had put enough runs on the board, but was it a par score? I feel [we were] slightly short. “So yes, a bit demanding from the batsmen, but I felt we could have got slightly more. That partnership between [Dewald] Brevis and Sam [Curran] was excellent. And I feel we need to take some catches because that really helps to take wickets, you can slow down the opposition. Other than that, I feel from the batting unit as a whole, I felt it was a good effort,” Dhoni said.

Dhoni Highlights Importance of Lost Deliveries in Tight Games

CSK were cruising towards a big total after a strong 78-run stand between Sam Curran and Dewald Brevis. But things quickly fell apart once Brevis got out and Curran followed after scoring 88. The rest of the batting collapsed, and CSK managed only 18 runs in the last 14 balls. Yuzvendra Chahal turned the game with four wickets in the 19th over, including a hat-trick. From 172 for 4, CSK were bowled out for 190 in 19.2 overs, losing six wickets in no time.

Dhoni pointed out how not finishing the innings properly cost them. He said that in high-scoring games, even a few balls can make a big difference. CSK didn’t face the last four deliveries, and four batters got out in the second last over itself. In total, they lost seven balls without scoring, and in close matches, those missed deliveries really matter.

“Not to forget when it’s a high-scoring games, we didn’t play the last four deliveries and the second last over, we got four batsmen out, another three deliveries and in close games, seven deliveries means a lot,” he added.

Batting has been a major problem for CSK this season. To find some form, they shuffled their top order and gave chances to young players like Shaik Rasheed and Ayush Mhatre instead of the seniors. Losing captain Ruturaj Gaikwad to a shoulder injury in the middle of the season made things worse. Key players like Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rahul Tripathi also failed to deliver, which hurt the team right from the start.

