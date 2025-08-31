News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
After Retiring From IPL, Ravichandran Ashwin Likely To Register for ILT20 Auction
indian-premier-league-ipl

After Retiring From IPL, Ravichandran Ashwin Likely To Register for ILT20 Auction: Report

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: August 31, 2025
3 min read

He recently announced his retirement from the IPL.

After Retiring From IPL, Ravichandran Ashwin Likely To Register for ILT20 Auction

Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has reportedly shown interest in playing the International League T20 (ILT20) tournament, just days after announcing his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ravichandran Ashwin to sign up for ILT20 auction

According to a report in Cricbuzz, it is very likely that the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player registers for the ILT20 auction. The 2025-26 edition of the ILT20 tournament is scheduled to take place from December 2 to January 4.

The report adds that the organisers of ILT20 are in talks with Ashwin. The deadline for registering at the ILT20 auction is September 10.

“Yes, I am in talks with the organisers. Hopefully, I will have a buyer if I register for the auction,” Ashwin was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

The ILT20, which will enter its fourth season, has previously employed a draft system for franchises to sign players. However, this time onwards, the ILT20 auction will take place. The ILT20 auction for the 2025-26 season is scheduled to be held in Dubai on September 30.

ALSO READ:

Should he be picked up at the ILT20 auction, Ashwin will become the fourth Indian cricketer to take part in the league. Robin Uthappa, Yusuf Pathan and Ambati Rayudu are the other Indian cricketers to have played in the tournament.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s IPL career

Ashwin had returned to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for IPL 2025 after he was acquired for a price of INR 9.75 crore.

However, he endured a disappointing season, taking just seven wickets from nine matches. Apart from Chennai Super Kings, Ashwin has also played for Delhi Capitals, the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and Rajasthan Royals. He ended his IPL career with 187 wickets from 221 matches.

Ravichandran Ashwin to embark on a coaching career?

Ashwin has also been linked with possible participations in The Hundred and Major League Cricket (MLC) next year. Ashwin recently said that he is open to taking up coaching duties, but on his own terms.

“Someone like me, If I don’t sleep by 11 PM, I can’t sleep well. And when you play the IPL, you’ll sleep only by 2 or 3 AM.

“So doing that in three months made me think deeply, especially about my health. Then, I thought, ‘Should I immediately go for a coaching role?’ I am ready for coaching but on my own terms. So I thought I should play more as I still have something left. So, I want to play and explore,” he had said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin had announced his retirement from international cricket in December 2024, after the third Australia vs India Test in Brisbane during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. With 537 wickets from 106 matches, Ashwin holds the second place in the top wicket-takers in Tests among Indians, behind Anil Kumble (619 wickets).

Chennai Super Kings
Cricket
CSK
ILT20
IPL
Ravichandran Ashwin
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

Why KKR Should Pick Colin Munro in Ipl 2026 Auction

Why KKR Should Pick Colin Munro in Ipl 2026 Auction?

In CPL 2025 he has scored 335 runs in six matches so far.
6:51 pm
Sagar Paul
ayush badoni north zone duleep trophy lsg retentions list ipl 2026

LSG Star Smashes Brilliant Double Hundred Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

The youngster has been one of the best performers for LSG
4:13 pm
Samarnath Soory
Delhi Capitals Axar Patel IPL 2026 Captaincy change

‘Gives A Lot Of Positivity’ – Delhi Capitals Share Wholesome Axar Patel Moment Amid Captaincy Change Rumours

DC missed their playoff chances in IPL 2025 by just one point.
3:57 pm
Disha Asrani
Rajsthan Royals Batter Nitish Rana Opens Up On His Heated Exchange With LSG Spinner Digvesh Rathi in DPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals Batter Nitish Rana Opens Up On His Heated Exchange With LSG Spinner Digvesh Rathi in DPL 2025

Nitish Rana's West Delhi Lions will clash against the Central Delhi Kings in the DPL 2025 final tonight.
3:30 pm
Sreejita Sen
Akeal Hosein snared three wickets and conceded only 27 runs at an economy rate of 6.75.

Another Match-Winning Spell From Rising Hopeful in CPL 2025 Puts Him Firmly on the IPL 2026 Auction Radar

He has seen a sharp rise as a white-ball bowler.
11:15 am
Darpan Jain
Kolkata Knight Riders Star Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten 78 off 48 Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

KKR Star Smashes Unbeaten 78 off 48 Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

At one stage, he was struggling at 25 off 33 balls.
11:22 am
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.