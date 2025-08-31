After Retiring From IPL, Ravichandran Ashwin Likely To Register for ILT20 Auction: Report

He recently announced his retirement from the IPL.

Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has reportedly shown interest in playing the International League T20 (ILT20) tournament, just days after announcing his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ravichandran Ashwin to sign up for ILT20 auction

According to a report in Cricbuzz, it is very likely that the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player registers for the ILT20 auction. The 2025-26 edition of the ILT20 tournament is scheduled to take place from December 2 to January 4.

The report adds that the organisers of ILT20 are in talks with Ashwin. The deadline for registering at the ILT20 auction is September 10.

“Yes, I am in talks with the organisers. Hopefully, I will have a buyer if I register for the auction,” Ashwin was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

The ILT20, which will enter its fourth season, has previously employed a draft system for franchises to sign players. However, this time onwards, the ILT20 auction will take place. The ILT20 auction for the 2025-26 season is scheduled to be held in Dubai on September 30.

ALSO READ:

Should he be picked up at the ILT20 auction, Ashwin will become the fourth Indian cricketer to take part in the league. Robin Uthappa, Yusuf Pathan and Ambati Rayudu are the other Indian cricketers to have played in the tournament.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s IPL career

Ashwin had returned to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for IPL 2025 after he was acquired for a price of INR 9.75 crore.

However, he endured a disappointing season, taking just seven wickets from nine matches. Apart from Chennai Super Kings, Ashwin has also played for Delhi Capitals, the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and Rajasthan Royals. He ended his IPL career with 187 wickets from 221 matches.

Ravichandran Ashwin to embark on a coaching career?

Ashwin has also been linked with possible participations in The Hundred and Major League Cricket (MLC) next year. Ashwin recently said that he is open to taking up coaching duties, but on his own terms.

“Someone like me, If I don’t sleep by 11 PM, I can’t sleep well. And when you play the IPL, you’ll sleep only by 2 or 3 AM.

“So doing that in three months made me think deeply, especially about my health. Then, I thought, ‘Should I immediately go for a coaching role?’ I am ready for coaching but on my own terms. So I thought I should play more as I still have something left. So, I want to play and explore,” he had said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin had announced his retirement from international cricket in December 2024, after the third Australia vs India Test in Brisbane during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. With 537 wickets from 106 matches, Ashwin holds the second place in the top wicket-takers in Tests among Indians, behind Anil Kumble (619 wickets).