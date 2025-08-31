News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Why KKR Should Pick Colin Munro in Ipl 2026 Auction
indian-premier-league-ipl

Why KKR Should Pick Colin Munro in Ipl 2026 Auction?

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: August 31, 2025
4 min read

In CPL 2025 he has scored 335 runs in six matches so far.

Why KKR Should Pick Colin Munro in Ipl 2026 Auction

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Colin Munro has been in very good form in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025, representing the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR).

Colin Munro in Excellent Form in CPL 2025

The New Zealand batter has been in excellent form as he started the tournament with a brilliant century where he scored 120 runs in just 57 balls which included 14 fours and six maximums and a strike rate of 210.52. Since then he has not turned his back and has been in very good nick as he continued with two consecutive 40+ scores, then a low score and again after that back-to-back fifties. In all, he has 335 runs in six matches so far at an average of 55.83 and an impressive strike rate of 177.24. He is currently, as of now, on top of the leading run scorers and has scored almost 100 more runs than the second best. So Munro, even though he is in the latter stages of his career because of his age as he is 38 now, is still showing very impressive form in the shorter format and contributing for his franchise.

Before the CPL, he also played in the PSL 2025 for Islamabad United, scoring 216 runs in seven matches at an average of 36.00 and a strike rate of 144.96. He has been in very good form this year and could be one of the players to attract attention in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction, with Kolkata Knight Riders possibly being one of the teams looking to target him.

KKR Could Reunite With Colin Munro in IPL 2026 Auction

Kolkata Knight Riders could be one of the teams that might look to target him during the IPL 2026 auction. One of the reasons is that he was a former KKR player as he made his IPL debut in 2016 which was with KKR only, so he knows the franchise well, and the franchise also knows him well. He played four matches for them in that season.

Another reason is that even though he has not played in the IPL since 2019, he has been part of KKR’s sister franchise in the CPL, as since 2016 he has played every season for the franchise with Trinbago Knight Riders and barring the 2023 season where he was with Saint Lucia Kings, other than that he played every other season with TKR and is still playing.

ALSO READ:

Colin Munro Could Be the Short-Term Answer for KKR at the Top

Now coming to how his signing could work for KKR, after winning the IPL title in 2024, KKR wasn’t the same team in the 2025 season. With Salt joining RCB, KKR bought Quinton de Kock but de Kock had a disappointing season, scoring 152 runs in eight matches which was actually one of the reasons why KKR was not able to have a good start as Salt and Narine used to provide in the 2024 season. There could be a possibility that KKR might release de Kock. So there will be a vacant place at the top order, because Rahmanullah Gurbaz with so much potential still hasn’t been at his best yet in the IPL. That’s where Colin Munro could really play a big part for KKR.

He might still have a few years of cricket in him, so for KKR although not a long-term solution, but for at least 1-2 seasons Munro could be a good option. Also, he has been playing with guys like Sunil Narine and Andre Russell with TKR, so he has been familiar with some of the players in the team and also the franchise. The Munro-Narine opening pair could actually work for KKR, as both can hit the ball during the powerplay and give the team a fast start. He has tons of experience in the T20 format as he has played 447 matches and has scored 11558 runs in T20 cricket. So if he registers his name in the auction, and if he shows the same kind of form in the upcoming matches till the auction, it will be difficult to not look at him.

Colin Munro
CPL 2025
IPL 2026 Auction
Kolkata Knight Riders
Trinbago knight Riders
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

As a passionate cricket fan I have been watching the game for over 20 years, and it has been a constant part of my life for as long as I can remember. From childhood, I enjoyed following matches and players, and over time that passion only grew stronger. What began as admiration for the sport slowly turned into a deeper connection, where I found joy in expressing my thoughts through writing. For me, writing about cricket feels natural. It doesn’t feel like work, but rather a reflection of the love I have for the game that has always been close to my heart.

Read more

Related posts

ayush badoni north zone duleep trophy lsg retentions list ipl 2026

LSG Star Smashes Brilliant Double Hundred Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

The youngster has been one of the best performers for LSG
4:13 pm
Samarnath Soory
Delhi Capitals Axar Patel IPL 2026 Captaincy change

‘Gives A Lot Of Positivity’ – Delhi Capitals Share Wholesome Axar Patel Moment Amid Captaincy Change Rumours

DC missed their playoff chances in IPL 2025 by just one point.
3:57 pm
Disha Asrani
Rajsthan Royals Batter Nitish Rana Opens Up On His Heated Exchange With LSG Spinner Digvesh Rathi in DPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals Batter Nitish Rana Opens Up On His Heated Exchange With LSG Spinner Digvesh Rathi in DPL 2025

Nitish Rana's West Delhi Lions will clash against the Central Delhi Kings in the DPL 2025 final tonight.
3:30 pm
Sreejita Sen
Akeal Hosein snared three wickets and conceded only 27 runs at an economy rate of 6.75.

Another Match-Winning Spell From Rising Hopeful in CPL 2025 Puts Him Firmly on the IPL 2026 Auction Radar

He has seen a sharp rise as a white-ball bowler.
11:15 am
Darpan Jain
Kolkata Knight Riders Star Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten 78 off 48 Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

KKR Star Smashes Unbeaten 78 off 48 Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

At one stage, he was struggling at 25 off 33 balls.
11:22 am
Sagar Paul
Former Delhi Capitals Batter Shai Hope Knocks Over Stumps While Chasing A Wide in CPL 2025

Bizarre Form of Dismissal! Former Delhi Capitals Batter Knocks Over Stumps While Chasing A Wide in CPL 2025 [WATCH]

He scored 39 runs off 29 balls.
10:00 am
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.