Why KKR Should Pick Colin Munro in Ipl 2026 Auction?

In CPL 2025 he has scored 335 runs in six matches so far.

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Colin Munro has been in very good form in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025, representing the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR).

Colin Munro in Excellent Form in CPL 2025

The New Zealand batter has been in excellent form as he started the tournament with a brilliant century where he scored 120 runs in just 57 balls which included 14 fours and six maximums and a strike rate of 210.52. Since then he has not turned his back and has been in very good nick as he continued with two consecutive 40+ scores, then a low score and again after that back-to-back fifties. In all, he has 335 runs in six matches so far at an average of 55.83 and an impressive strike rate of 177.24. He is currently, as of now, on top of the leading run scorers and has scored almost 100 more runs than the second best. So Munro, even though he is in the latter stages of his career because of his age as he is 38 now, is still showing very impressive form in the shorter format and contributing for his franchise.

Before the CPL, he also played in the PSL 2025 for Islamabad United, scoring 216 runs in seven matches at an average of 36.00 and a strike rate of 144.96. He has been in very good form this year and could be one of the players to attract attention in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction, with Kolkata Knight Riders possibly being one of the teams looking to target him.

KKR Could Reunite With Colin Munro in IPL 2026 Auction

Kolkata Knight Riders could be one of the teams that might look to target him during the IPL 2026 auction. One of the reasons is that he was a former KKR player as he made his IPL debut in 2016 which was with KKR only, so he knows the franchise well, and the franchise also knows him well. He played four matches for them in that season.

Another reason is that even though he has not played in the IPL since 2019, he has been part of KKR’s sister franchise in the CPL, as since 2016 he has played every season for the franchise with Trinbago Knight Riders and barring the 2023 season where he was with Saint Lucia Kings, other than that he played every other season with TKR and is still playing.

ALSO READ:

Colin Munro Could Be the Short-Term Answer for KKR at the Top

Now coming to how his signing could work for KKR, after winning the IPL title in 2024, KKR wasn’t the same team in the 2025 season. With Salt joining RCB, KKR bought Quinton de Kock but de Kock had a disappointing season, scoring 152 runs in eight matches which was actually one of the reasons why KKR was not able to have a good start as Salt and Narine used to provide in the 2024 season. There could be a possibility that KKR might release de Kock. So there will be a vacant place at the top order, because Rahmanullah Gurbaz with so much potential still hasn’t been at his best yet in the IPL. That’s where Colin Munro could really play a big part for KKR.

He might still have a few years of cricket in him, so for KKR although not a long-term solution, but for at least 1-2 seasons Munro could be a good option. Also, he has been playing with guys like Sunil Narine and Andre Russell with TKR, so he has been familiar with some of the players in the team and also the franchise. The Munro-Narine opening pair could actually work for KKR, as both can hit the ball during the powerplay and give the team a fast start. He has tons of experience in the T20 format as he has played 447 matches and has scored 11558 runs in T20 cricket. So if he registers his name in the auction, and if he shows the same kind of form in the upcoming matches till the auction, it will be difficult to not look at him.