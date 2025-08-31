News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
If the likes of Abhishek Sharma and Saim Ayub hogged headlines, Anshuman Rath and Muhammad Waseem silently did their jobs.
indian-cricket-team

Ranking the Best Openers at Asia Cup 2025 — Where Does Saim Ayub Fit In? Is Abhishek Sharma the Best?

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: August 31, 2025
5 min read

Almost every team in the competition has quality openers.

If the likes of Abhishek Sharma and Saim Ayub hogged headlines, Anshuman Rath and Muhammad Waseem silently did their jobs.

The upcoming Asia Cup 2025 will have several quality openers who have played an attacking brand of cricket lately. They have exploited the field restrictions early on and shown the ability to bat deep by weaving big knocks. It’s not limited to big teams; almost every team in the competition has quality openers.

If the likes of Abhishek Sharma and Saim Ayub hogged headlines, Anshuman Rath and Muhammad Waseem silently did their jobs. Hence, the upcoming tournament will be an opportunity for all to showcase their superior skill sets again. A lot will depend on how the openers perform, given that the new ball might be slightly easier to bat in the UAE conditions.

Assessing the finest openers in the Asia Cup 2025

Among all teams participating in the competition, 24 active batters have opened the innings at least 10 times. Alishan Sharafu has the highest average (50.91), followed by Anshuman Rath (41.42) and Muhammad Waseem (37.03). But most of those innings come against lower-ranked teams, even though that’s not their fault.

Additionally, Sharafu doesn’t open the innings now; he last did in 2024. Abhishek Sharma has the fifth-best average (36.50), followed by Pathum Nissanka (36) and Sanju Samson (34.75). However, when it comes to the scoring rate, Abhishek leaps all other batters.

Among all openers worldwide with at least 10 innings since 2024, he has the highest strike rate (199.60), and he hits a boundary every 3.04 deliveries. Of the Asia Cup 2025 teams, Naseem Khushi (189.75) and Sanju Samson (182.89) are second and third on the fastest-scorers list. Muhammad Waseem (160.35), Parvez Hossain Emon (156.46), and Zeeshan Ali (152.61) are other openers with a 150+ strike rate in this timeframe.

ALSO READ:

The curious case of Pakistan openers – Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan

After dropping Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan have given an extended run to Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan in T20Is. To their credit, the two have done relatively well. They have batted with more intent than the previous duo and shown the ability to score runs consistently.

Since 2024, Ayub has 634 runs at an average of 24.38 and a strike rate of 139.95 in 28 innings, including four fifties, as an opener. Meanwhile, Farhan has accumulated 279 runs at an average of 25.36 and a 146.07 strike rate in 11 outings, comprising three half-centuries. While they have not been as consistent as others in the list, the opening pair has maintained a higher strike rate, which is noticeable.

It’s also about the conditions they have played in, which have not allowed them or other batters to score as freely, and they have still maintained a high strike rate. For instance, Farhan’s strike rate as an opener stands at 146.07, while other openers in the matches he opened have collectively struck at 136.48. In Ayub’s case, others have scored marginally quicker (141.88) than he (139.95) did, but the difference is minute.

That’s the approach Pakistan have adopted. They want to maximise the powerplay, even if that comes at the cost of losing a few wickets. So, while the duo can be a bit more consistent, the scoring rate has been right up there.

Recent improvements of Pathum Nissanka as a T20I opener

One name that has been common among the best-performing openers across formats since last year is Pathum Nissanka. The Sri Lankan batter is among the finest all-format openers and has improved massively. While the improvement has been across formats, the T20I format has seen the most encouraging change, which was not his strong suit.

In the initial three years, Nissanka scored 1059 runs at a tepid average of 27.15 and a 112.06 strike rate in 40 innings, including nine fifties as an opener. However, he has 756 runs at 36 and a 138.71 strike rate in 23 outings, including five half-centuries, since 2024. A surge in average and strike rate simultaneously shows he has found a way to score runs more consistently and quickly.

Since 2024, no other batter from Sri Lanka has scored more runs than Nissanka. Among all his teammates with at least 10 T20I innings, his average and strike rate are second and third-best, respectively. He is easily among the finest openers in world cricket at the moment.

Why Abhishek Sharma is the best T20I opener in Asia Cup 2025

As mentioned above, Abhishek Sharma is the quickest opener in world cricket. But he has combined it with consistency, which makes him a standout name. He is the only opener to average more than 35 and strike above 180 since 2024.

Even in the powerplay, no one has been quicker than him. Among all batters with at least 70 balls in this phase, Abhishek has the third-best strike rate (179.16). Then, his spin game is easily the finest among all openers in world cricket.

Since 2024, Abhishek has had a marvellous strike rate of 208.69 and a balls-per-boundary ratio of 3.06 against spinners in T20Is. His superior spin expertise will be vital in the UAE, where spinners always have more assistance. That makes him the best among all the options in the Asia Cup 2025.

Ranking the best openers in Asia Cup 2025

  1. Abhishek Sharma
  2. Sanju Samson
  3. Pathum Nissanka
  4. Sahibzada Farhan
  5. Saim Ayub
  6. Parvez Hossain Emon
  7. Kusal Mendis
  8. Tanzid Hasan
  9. Rahmanullah Gurbaz
  10. Ibrahim Zadran
  11. Muhammad Waseem
  12. Anshuman Rath
  13. Zeeshan Ali
  14. Jatinder Singh
  15. Muhammad Zohaib
  16. Aamir Kaleem

Note: Only batters expected to open in the Asia Cup 2025 are considered.

Abhishek Sharma
Asia Cup 2025
India
Muhammad Waseem
Pathum Nissanka
Saim Ayub
Sanju Samson
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

Did Track Record As Captain Work Against Shreyas Iyer for India Selection? Former England Player Monty Panesar Opines Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Did Track Record As Captain Work Against Shreyas Iyer for India Selection? Former England Player Opines Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Despite putting up a stunning show in the IPL 2025, the batter missed out on securing a place in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad.
5:38 pm
Sreejita Sen
Did Mohammed Shami Suffer Another Injury Scare During Duleep Trophy Quarter-Final

Did Mohammed Shami Suffer Another Injury Scare During Duleep Trophy Quarter-Final?

Mohammed Shami was making his return to First-Class cricket since November 2024.
5:42 pm
Vishnu PN
South Zone Spinner Sai Kishore To Miss Duleep Trophy Semi-Final Against North Zone After Failing To Recover From Finger Injury

South Zone Spinner Sai Kishore To Miss Duleep Trophy Semi-Final Against North Zone After Failing To Recover From Finger Injury

He had also missed the Buchi Babu tournament because of the injury.
3:46 pm
Vishnu PN
DPL 2025 Final Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Regional Cricket Tournament Delhi Premier League 2025 Final?

DPL 2025 Final Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Regional Cricket Tournament Delhi Premier League 2025 Final?

The DPL 2025 Final will take place on August 30.
10:36 am
Sreejita Sen
delhi capitals vipraj nigam dc ipl 2026 retention list up t20 league 2025

Will Delhi Capitals Youngster Be A Left-Field Pick In India’s T20I Squad In Build Up To T20 World Cup 2026?

The youngster has been supremely consistent in T20 cricket since last season
10:16 pm
Samarnath Soory
‘Gave Me This Small Tip’ – Arshdeep Singh Reveals Mohammed Siraj’s Advice To Become Successful in Test Cricket

‘Gave Me This Small Tip’ – Young India Pacer Reveals Mohammed Siraj’s Advice To Become Successful in Test Cricket

8:48 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.