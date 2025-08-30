News
News
Why Asia Cup 2025 Match Timings Have Been Changed So Close to the Tournament?
Why Asia Cup 2025 Match Timings Have Been Changed So Close to the Tournament?

Last updated: August 30, 2025
Why Asia Cup 2025 Match Timings Have Been Changed So Close to the Tournament?

The upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which is slated to start from September 9 in the UAE, has seen a change in the match timings. It is understood that 18 out of the 19 matches at the continental tournament including the summit clash will now start from 6.30 PM local time (Gulf Standard Time), pushing it back by half an hour from the original schedule. For Indian audiences, it now means that the games will start from 8 PM IST.

The latest development comes as UAE is currently witnessing record-breaking summer temperatures, and with the heatwaves unlikely to subside, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) feels that delaying the match timings is a safer option.

Daytime temperatures in September, the window in which the tournament is being held, are expected to soar above 40 degrees Celsius and stay until late evenings which prompted the broadcasters to make the request for a change.

ALSO READ:

What are the groups in Asia Cup 2025?

The Asia Cup in 2025, which was originally scheduled to be held in India was later shifted to the UAE after an ACC meeting because of ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan. However, India will remain the official host on paper while the UAE will provide world-class facilities and neutral ground for all participating teams.

The Asia Cup will be played in T20 format and will serve as a dress rehearsal for next year’s T20 World Cup 2026. Eight teams will be participating and have been divided into two groups.

Group A – India, Pakistan, Oman, UAE.

Group B – Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Hong Kong

Afghanistan and Hong Kong will set the ball rolling while India’s first match will be against the UAE on September 10. The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan fixture has been fixed for September 14 and interestingly, both teams have a chance of meeting each other thrice in the tournament if they manage to go all the way.

Asia Cup 2025
Asia Cup 2025 timings
India
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.