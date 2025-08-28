‘Flexible Enough To Make Adjustments’ – Mentor Backs Sanju Samson To Perform Anywhere In India Line-up For Asia Cup 2025

He sustained a thumb injury in the middle of the season and, as a result, could not play all the games for Rajasthan.
Ever since the BCCI announced the India squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, a lot of talk has been going around place for Sanju Samson in the playing XI. Sanju has been an integral part of India’s T20I setup on the back of his brilliant outings.
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
126/1
–
139/3
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Match Called off
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
24/4
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
The Kerala-based batter smashed consecutive centuries in the T20I series against South Africa in November 2024. But then, his place in India’s playing XI is threatened as the BCCI added Shubman Gill for the Asia Cup 2025.
Gill has also been named as the vice-captain of the Indian team for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. There have been a lot of speculations that Sanju might be omitted from the playing XI, but then his mentor Raiphi Gomez has come up with a different opinion.
Sanju Samson’s mentor and long-time coach, Raiphi Gomez, stated that the 30-year-old player has the potential to adjust himself and can play at any batting order.
“Being a professional and internationally established player, Sanju is flexible enough to make the adjustments if he has to bat down the order. His flexibility is what guides him, and he is very confident about his abilities,” Gomez told The Telegraph.
Samson had a below-average outing with the bat in the T20I series against England. In a total of five matches, the right-hand batter scored only 51 runs. However, Raiphi Gomez reckoned that he has worked hard in the BCCI Centre of Excellence and is looking in great touch. As of now, Sanju has taken part in 42 T20I matches for India, where he has piled up 861 runs with the help of three centuries and two fifties.
“What happened in the England T20Is is part and parcel of the game, which every cricketer goes through. Then, after the injury during the IPL, he spent necessary time at the (BCCI) Centre of Excellence to regain fitness, and now, he appears well placed rhythm-wise, playing in these KCL matches,” he added.
ALSO READ:
- Rajat Patidar Slams Whirlwind 80-Ball Ton in Duleep Trophy 2025 To Get on the Radar of Selectors Ahead of Home Test Season
- ‘Flexible Enough To Make Adjustments’ – Mentor Backs Sanju Samson To Perform Anywhere In India Line-up For Asia Cup 2025
- ZIM vs SL Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka ODI Series in India?
- ‘The Silence Wasn’t Absence, It Was Grief’- Reigning IPL Champions RCB End Three-Month Social Media Silence With Emotional Message to Fans
- Key Australia Pacer Wary of ‘Unbelievable’ England Batting Line-up for Ashes 2025
Sanju is currently plying his trade in the ongoing Kerala Cricket League (KCL). Playing for Kochi Blue Tigers, the aggressive batter smashed 121 runs in just 51 balls. He continued his dream run on Tuesday against the Thrissur Titans at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. While starting the proceedings, Samson hammered 89 runs off 46 balls with the help of 4 fours and 9 sixes at a strike rate of 193.48.
While playing for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025, Sanju featured in a total of nine games where he made 285 runs at a strike rate of 140.39. He sustained a thumb injury in the middle of the season and, as a result, could not play all the games for Rajasthan.