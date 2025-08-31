Another Match-Winning Spell From Rising Hopeful in CPL 2025 Puts Him Firmly on the IPL 2026 Auction Radar

He has seen a sharp rise as a white-ball bowler.

West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein churned out another quality bowling performance in the 17th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 between Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors. He has seen a sharp rise as a white-ball bowler and shown exceptional skill sets for taking wickets while remaining economical.

Akeal snared three wickets and conceded only 27 runs at an economy rate of 6.75 in his four-over spell. He dismissed big batters like Ben McDermott, Hassan Khan, and Shimron Hetmyer to break Guyana’s batting unit and restrict them to a chaseable score.

He bowled two overs in the powerplay, giving only 11 runs and removing McDermott before returning for another two in the middle overs, where he dismissed two more batters to end the spell on a high note. Akeal eventually ended as the best bowler of his side and the second-best in the game as his team registered another emphatic win in the season.

For his sensational match-winning spell, the left-arm spinner won the Player of the Match award and now sits fourth on the leading wicket-taker list. He has eight wickets at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 18 in six innings, including a best of 3/27, in CPL 2025.

Akeal Hosein might earn a bid at the IPL 2026 auction

Overseas specialist spinners are not of great value in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but Akeal Hosein contributes more than a spinner. Apart from being an accurate tweaker who can bowl economical spells, he can also bat and prolong the batting lineup.

His improved batting returns have been visible since last year, for he has played numerous cameos with the willow and chipped in with useful runs. That increases his value as a player, and Akeal might be one of the players to get sold in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction.

He has previously played for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), where he appeared in only one game in 2023. However, he has improved massively as a player and will fetch higher bids this time.

Among teams looking to rope him in will be the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who might release Adam Zampa, and the Rajasthan Royals (RR), who lacked a solid spin attack and all-rounders in IPL 2025 and will look to bolster these areas. Akeal has proved his worth in several leagues around the world and deserves another shot in the IPL.