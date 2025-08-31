Bizarre Form of Dismissal! Former Delhi Capitals Batter Knocks Over Stumps While Chasing A Wide in CPL 2025 [WATCH]

He scored 39 runs off 29 balls.

Former Delhi Capitals (DC) player Shai Hope has played a strange shot and got hit wicket in the latest match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025. In the first ball of the 15th over, the Guyana Amazon Warriors batter tried to play a reverse-ramp shot of a wide, outside off stump delivery off Trinbago Knight Riders pacer, Terrance Hinds. But Hope lost his balance and ended up knocking over the stumps with his bat.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders

After a stumbling start, Hope (39 off 29) was looking to stabilise the CPL 2023 champions, Guyana Amazon Warriors’ innings, with his composed knock while striking at 134.48. Many got the start but failed to stitch a partnership and convert it into a big one. However, the team might have finished with a 180-plus score with the 31-year-old at the crease, but his unorthodox and untimely dismissal saw them reach only 163/9 after 20 overs.

Akeal Hosein starred with a three-wicket haul, while Hinds snared two wickets in the first innings. While chasing, the opening pair of Alex Hales (74 off 43) and Colin Munro (52 off 30) almost finished the job for the Trinbago Knight Riders, with their blistering 116-run partnership off just 63 balls.

Notably, all the Warriors’ bowlers went wicketless in the fixture, except for the 46-year-old skipper, Imran Tahir, who once again lit up the stage with a stunning four-fer. However, big-hitter Andre Russell’s 14-ball 27 ensured the franchise’s fifth win in six CPL 2025 matches. They are also currently placed at the top of the points table, while the Warriors are in fourth position with two wins and as many defeats so far.

IPL 2026 Auction Prospects of Shai Hope

The star West Indies wicketkeeper-batter has been in a fiery form in limited-overs cricket in recent times. He became the top run-getter of the International League T20 (ILT20), with 527 runs in 12 matches, earlier this year. Moreover, the player also put up 185 runs in their latest home five-match T20I series against Australia. Currently, he is also the sixth player in the top-scorers list of the CPL 2025, with 200 runs in four matches, including a highest score of 82.

Previously, Hope represented the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. But the franchise did not retain him after an ordinary show of 183 runs in nine matches of the season. However, with several teams on the lookout for a wicketkeeper-batter, the Windies player might get another deal in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction.