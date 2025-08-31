DPL 2025 Final Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Regional Cricket Tournament Delhi Premier League 2025 Final?

The DPL 2025 Final will take place on August 30.

After 36 enthralling clashes, the second edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) is set to have its champions on August 30. Fans will find out the DPL 2025 Final live streaming details here.

With seven victories in nine league-stage fixtures, the Central Delhi Kings topped the points table of the DPL 2025. Their Qualifier 1 clash against the defending champions, East Delhi Riders, was curtailed to a 15-over match due to rain interruption. However, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Simarjeet Singh’s five-wicket haul outclassed the Riders’ batters as the Kings folded them for just 90 runs under 15 overs. They went on to win the match by six wickets to seal a spot in the DPL 2025 summit clash.

On the other hand, the continued blazing form of the South Delhi Superstarz captain, Tejasvi Dahiya (60 off 33) and opener Anmol Sharma (55 off 39) powered them to a huge 201/5. But an explosive century (134* off 55) from the West Delhi Lions skipper Nitish Rana ended the DPL 2024 runners-up’s journey in the season. The Lions won the knockout clash by seven wickets.

The winner of tonight’s Riders and Lions clash will take on the Kings in the DPL 2025 Final tomorrow. Gujarat Titans youngster Anuj Rawat‘s East Delhi Riders would have a chance to make it two-in-two if they manage to defeat Nitish and Co. in Qualifier 2.

Where will the Delhi Premier League 2025 Final take place?

The Delhi Premier League 2025 Final will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Where to watch the Delhi Premier League 2025 Final Live Streaming?

The DPL 2025 Final live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Where to watch the Delhi Premier League 2025 Final Live on TV?

The DPL 2025 Final will not be broadcast on television channels.