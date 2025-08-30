Unsold Last Year, Former SRH Speedster Wreaks Havoc With 4/33 in UP T20 League To Reignite IPL 2026 Auction Chances

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Kartik Tyagi, who went unsold at the mega-auction last year, has been in sizzling form in the ongoing UP T20 League 2025. Playing for the Meerut Maverick, Tyagi recently gave a display of his lethal bowling, finishing with figures of 4/33 in the match against the Kashi Rudras earlier today (August 30).

Tyagi impressed both with the new ball and at the death, taking two wickets each in the different phases. The 24-year-old’s heroics helped the Mavericks restrict the Kashi side to a trivial 135/8 before captain Rinku Singh’s 78(48) eventually helped them seal the contest comfortably with seven wickets and 26 balls remaining.

Following his exploits today, Kartik Tyagi is currently the seventh-highest wicket-taker in UP T20 2025 with 13 wickets in seven games. His average of 13.85 is the second-best in the league.

ALSO READ:

Can Kartik Tyagi earn a contract at the IPL 2026 auction?

While he failed to find any suitors the last time around, Tyagi’s recent performances can very well put him on the radar of teams for the IPL 2026 auction. Apart from SRH, he has plied his trade with the Rajasthan Royals and the Gujarat Titans (GT) and his previous IPL experiences will also back his case to land a contract.

A good powerplay bowler is an asset to any team in a highly competitive tournament like the IPL. Kartik Tyagi can thus come in handy since he can bowl with the new ball and can also be used in the death overs to restrict runs and eke out wickets.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are amongst the teams that had struggled with their bowling last season and will be on the lookout for quality pacers with experience. A possible return to SRH or Rajasthan Royals can also be on the cards for Tyagi after subpar returns from some of their Indian pacers.