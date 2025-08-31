News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Kolkata Knight Riders Star Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten 78 off 48 Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction
indian-premier-league-ipl

Kolkata Knight Riders Star Smashes Unbeaten 78 off 48 Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: August 31, 2025
3 min read

At one stage, he was struggling at 25 off 33 balls.

Kolkata Knight Riders Star Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten 78 off 48 Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Kolkata Knight Riders star shines in the Uttar Pradesh (UP) T20 League 2025 with a match-winning innings representing the Meerut Mavericks against the Kashi Rudras at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Captain Rinku Singh Scores 78* to Lead Meerut Mavericks Home

In the match, the Meerut Mavericks batted second while chasing 136 runs in 20 overs.They lost three early wickets in the powerplay and were struggling at 26/3 in 5.1 overs, still needing 110 runs. Then skipper Rinku Singh came in at No.5 and, with Madhav Kaushik, put together an unbeaten 113-run stand to win the game.

Rinku Singh was the star, scoring 78* off 48 balls with six fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 162.50. He stayed till the end and made sure Meerut won comfortably. At one stage, Rinku was struggling at 25 off 33 balls, but he shifted gears brilliantly, smashing 53 runs off the next 15 balls, including five fours and five sixes, to finish the match in style. The Meerut Mavericks won by seven wickets with 26 balls to spare. Madhav Kaushik also contributed with an unbeaten 34*.

Earlier, the Kashi Rudras were restricted to 135/8 in their 20 overs. For Meerut, Kartik Tyagi was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets. Vijay Kumar claimed two wickets, while Vishal Chaudhary and Yash Garg picked up one wicket each.

ALSO READ:

Rinku Singh Boosts Retention Chances Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Rinku Singh is likely to be one of the players retained ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 auction. Retained for INR 30 crore before the IPL 2025 season, Rinku had a disappointing season with the bat as he could only score 206 runs in 11 innings. His last two IPL seasons have not gone as he hoped, mainly because of KKR’s constant changes in his batting order.

One thing is certain, if he gets a fixed batting position he will flourish, just like he has been doing in the UP T20 League where he has scored 295 runs in seven innings at an average of 59.00 and a strike rate of 170.52. He has been in very good form with the bat. This season he has also added a new dimension by using his part time spin bowling, picking up a few wickets in the tournament.

With the Asia Cup coming up and Rinku part of the squad, he will be hoping to put in better performances and strengthen his chances of being retained ahead of the auction.

IPL 2026 Auction
Kolkata Knight Riders
Meerut Mavericks
Rinku Singh
UP T20 League 2025
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

As a passionate cricket fan I have been watching the game for over 20 years, and it has been a constant part of my life for as long as I can remember. From childhood, I enjoyed following matches and players, and over time that passion only grew stronger. What began as admiration for the sport slowly turned into a deeper connection, where I found joy in expressing my thoughts through writing. For me, writing about cricket feels natural. It doesn’t feel like work, but rather a reflection of the love I have for the game that has always been close to my heart.

Read more

Related posts

Akeal Hosein snared three wickets and conceded only 27 runs at an economy rate of 6.75.

Another Match-Winning Spell From Rising Hopeful in CPL 2025 Puts Him Firmly on the IPL 2026 Auction Radar

He has seen a sharp rise as a white-ball bowler.
11:15 am
Darpan Jain
Former Delhi Capitals Batter Shai Hope Knocks Over Stumps While Chasing A Wide in CPL 2025

Bizarre Form of Dismissal! Former Delhi Capitals Batter Knocks Over Stumps While Chasing A Wide in CPL 2025 [WATCH]

He scored 39 runs off 29 balls.
10:00 am
Sreejita Sen
Unsold Last Year, Former SRH Speedster Kartik Tyagi Wreaks Havoc With 4/33 in UP T20 League To Reignite IPL 2026 Auction Chances

Unsold Last Year, Former SRH Speedster Wreaks Havoc With 4/33 in UP T20 League To Reignite IPL 2026 Auction Chances

6:30 am
Chandra Moulee Das
South Africa Newbie Rubin Hermann Can Become X-Factor Pick at IPL 2026 Auction After Fiery 158(93) Against New Zealand A

South Africa Newbie Can Become X-Factor Pick at IPL 2026 Auction After Fiery 158(93) Against New Zealand A

11:20 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
bangladesh-pacer taskin ahmed-once-contacted-by-lsg-takes-four-wickets-against-netherlands-to-boost-hopes-of-being-picked-at-ipl-2026-auction

Bangladesh Pacer, Once Contacted by LSG, Takes Four Wickets Against Netherlands To Boost Hopes of Being Picked at IPL 2026 Auction

His bowling figures helped Bangladesh restrict Netherlands to 136/8.
8:31 pm
Vishnu PN
3 Favourites Who Could Replace Rahul Dravid As Rajasthan Royals Head Coach Ahead of IPL 2026

3 Favourites Who Could Replace Rahul Dravid As Rajasthan Royals Head Coach Ahead of IPL 2026

Rajasthan Royals parted ways with head coach Rahul Dravid ahead of IPL 2026.
8:19 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.