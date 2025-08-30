News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
South Africa Newbie Rubin Hermann Can Become X-Factor Pick at IPL 2026 Auction After Fiery 158(93) Against New Zealand A
indian-premier-league-ipl

South Africa Newbie Can Become X-Factor Pick at IPL 2026 Auction After Fiery 158(93) Against New Zealand A

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: August 30, 2025
2 min read
South Africa Newbie Rubin Hermann Can Become X-Factor Pick at IPL 2026 Auction After Fiery 158(93) Against New Zealand A

South Africa newbie wicketkeeper-batter Rubin Hermann gave a sheer testament of his batting prowess with a stellar ton against the New Zealand A earlier today (August 30). The 28-year-old blasted a fiery 158 off just 93 balls, hitting at a rate of 169.89, which included a staggering 18 boundaries and seven maximums. Chasing 230, Hermann’s heroics helped the Proteas seal the contest in just 29.2 overs and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match SA A vs NZ A unofficial ODI series.

Hermann recent’s knock comes in a series of impressive displays after earning his debut for the Proteas during the Zimbabwe tri-series earlier in July this year. Hermann made an impact in his first game, blasting a quickfire 45(37) in a winning cause. In the same series, he also scored his maiden international fifty and finished as the fifth-highest run-scorer with 130 runs in five games with a highest score of 63.

Given his tremendous hitting abilities and current form, Hermann can be on the radar of IPL teams and can become an X-factor pick at IPL 2026 auction later this year.

ALSO READ:

Why Rubin Hermann can be a X-Factor Pick at IPL 2026 Auction?

Apart from Rubin’s performances for South Africa and South Africa A, he also plied his trade in the SA 2025 at the start of this year for the Paarl Royals. He looked in sublime form, whacking 333 runs in nine innings at an average of 41.62. He also had three fifties to his name which included a top score of 81*. His franchise cricket experience will also play a big role in backing his case at the IPL 2026 auction.

Furthermore, a top-order wicketkeeper-batter is going to be in demand with multiple teams on the lookout. Teams like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals (RR) are all in dire need of someone in the specific role and Hermann might just land himself an IPL contract if he can continue impressing in the meanwhile. He can also be roped in solely as an opener, given his batting exploits.

IPL 2026 Auction
Rubin Hermann
SA A vs NZ A
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

bangladesh-pacer taskin ahmed-once-contacted-by-lsg-takes-four-wickets-against-netherlands-to-boost-hopes-of-being-picked-at-ipl-2026-auction

Bangladesh Pacer, Once Contacted by LSG, Takes Four Wickets Against Netherlands To Boost Hopes of Being Picked at IPL 2026 Auction

His bowling figures helped Bangladesh restrict Netherlands to 136/8.
8:31 pm
Vishnu PN
3 Favourites Who Could Replace Rahul Dravid As Rajasthan Royals Head Coach Ahead of IPL 2026

3 Favourites Who Could Replace Rahul Dravid As Rajasthan Royals Head Coach Ahead of IPL 2026

Rajasthan Royals parted ways with head coach Rahul Dravid ahead of IPL 2026.
8:19 pm
Vishnu PN
After Being Taken Down By Injuries, Rajasthan Royals Speedster Eyes Comeback Ahead Of IPL 2026

Rajasthan Royals Speedster Eyes Comeback Ahead Of IPL 2026, After Being Taken Down By Injuries

He has represented three teams in the Indian Premier League.
7:54 pm
Amogh Bodas
Chennai Super Kings Vijay Shankar Tamil Nadu Tripura

‘Can’t Just Sit Out and Give Water’ – CSK All-Rounder Hits Out at Selectors as He Takes Massive Career Decision

He scored 118 runs in IPL 2025, averaging 39.33..
7:36 pm
Aditya Ighe

Eyed By CSK, Kerala Star Smashes 11 Sixes in 13 Balls, Grabs Eyeballs Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Former SRH pacer was at the receiving end
6:34 pm
Samarnath Soory
Harbhajan Singh Lalit Modi S Sreesanth IPL 2008 Michael Clarke

‘Lalit Modi, Shame on You’ – S Sreesanth’s Wife Lambasts Former IPL Chairman & Michael Clarke for Releasing Harbhajan Singh Slap Video

Harbhajan was suspended for the remainder of the season and slapped with an 11-match ban.
6:58 pm
Aditya Ighe
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.