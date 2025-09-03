Amidst Accusations Of Picking Umpires, Manipulating Auctions, CSK Bring Back Controversial Figure To Spark Outrage

The prominent figure has again joined the five-time IPL-winners ahead of the upcoming IPL 2026.

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi had previously made a stunning accusation against N. Srinivasan, the ex-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He stated that Srinivasan used to fix auctions and put Chennai umpires during the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) matches.

During an interview nine months back, Lalit also discussed how every other IPL franchise was told not to bid for star England player Andrew Flintoff, as Srinivasan wanted the player in the Men in Yellow squad.

“He didn’t think IPL will work. I went up against him, so he did many things, umpire fixing, he said, ‘I did it.’ I gave Flintoff to Srinivasan. Every team knew about it. Srinivasan wasn’t going to let IPL happen. We told everybody not to bid for [Andrew] Flintoff. That I did because Srinivasan said I want Flintoff,” stressed Lalit in the Raj Shamani podcast.

N. Srinivasan Rejoins CSK As Chairperson Ahead of IPL 2026

Srinivasan has again joined the five-time IPL-winners ahead of the upcoming IPL 2026. Moreover, CSK’s CEO Kasi Viswanathan revealed that Srinivasan would also look after the franchise’s properties in the SA20 and the Major League Cricket (MLC).

The CSK, which is one of the most successful franchises of the IPL in its 18-year-long history, endured a dismal season in the IPL 2025. They managed only four victories in 14 group-stage fixtures and finished at the bottom of the points table for the first time ever. Notably, the team had missed qualifying for the playoffs just due to a slight net run rate (NRR) difference with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2024 edition, and finished the season in fifth place.

But the Chennai outfit failed to pick up the momentum throughout this season as the fans witnessed a rare, abysmal outing of the Men in Yellow. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad got ruled out after just five matches of this season due to an elbow injury. Furthermore, most of the CSK players endured a lean patch of form, except for some of the youngsters in the squad.

However, the franchise would look to rebuild their squad in the IPL 2026 auction. Some crucial additions to their existing core group could help them make a massive turnaround in the upcoming IPL 2026 season.

