Are LSG Eyeing a Big Trade Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction
indian-premier-league-ipl

Are LSG Eyeing a Big Trade Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction?

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: September 10, 2025
3 min read

The Super Giants have a history of going all in for players they really like.

Are LSG Eyeing a Big Trade Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

With the SA20 2026 auction now complete, teams have finalized their squads for the upcoming season, which begins on December 26.

One of the sides that looks strong after the auction is Durban’s Super Giants. Not only did they buy quality players at the auction, but they also had a clear strategy, retaining players like Noor Ahmad, using their wildcard on Heinrich Klaasen, and pre-signing Sunil Narine and Jos Buttler.

Jos Buttler and His Growing Connection With the Super Giants Universe

The signing of Jos Buttler by Durban’s Super Giants has once again shown how the franchise values certain players and builds strong links with them. Buttler has been a part of Manchester Originals in The Hundred since the tournament began, and his connection with the Super Giants became stronger when the owners of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bought the Originals just before the latest season.

With Buttler already representing the Originals, it was only a matter of time before he became part of the larger Super Giants network, and his signing for Durban’s Super Giants in the SA20 has confirmed that.

ALSO READ:

IPL 2026 Auction: Will Jos Buttler Be Traded to the Lucknow Super Giants?

The Super Giants have a history of going all in for players they really like. For example, Rishabh Pant was bought for INR 28 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Auction, making him one of the most expensive signings in franchise cricket. Similarly, after Aiden Markram’s excellent season with Lucknow Super Giants, Durban’s Super Giants picked him up for R14 million.

Buttler, who had an excellent IPL 2025 with Gujarat Titans, could be another case in the future. While GT are likely to retain him for the upcoming season, a trade before the 2026 auction cannot be ruled out if the Super Giants decide to bring him fully into their setup. If not now, this could also be possible in the future because we might Nicholas Pooran attracting interest from Mumbai Indians, and if Pant fails to deliver another good season, he could be released, potentially clearing the way for Buttler to join the Super Giants. This shows that the franchise is willing to spend big when they see a player as an important part of their future plans.

Buttler’s case is especially interesting because it shows how franchise networks are shaping modern cricket. He was earlier part of the Royals setup, playing for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL and Paarl Royals in the SA20. But once both franchises released him, his connection with the Royals universe ended. That opened the door for him to become part of the Super Giants family, which already has a strong presence not just in cricket but also in football through Mohun Bagan Super Giants.

RPSG Group Global Reach

The RPSG Group led by Sanjiv Goenka has a much larger global presence compared to teams like Gujarat Titans. They connect their teams across different leagues, which gives players like Jos Buttler more stability and continuity.

For a senior player, joining such a franchise gives financial security and long term benefits. It helps both sides as Buttler adds value to their plans and the Super Giants expand globally.

