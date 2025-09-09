Dewald Brevis Price in IPL and SA20: CSK and Pretoria Capitals Auction Price History, Player Profile and More

Dewald Brevis, affectionately dubbed “Baby AB”, first captured global attention during the 2022 ICC Under-19 World Cup, where he accumulated a record 506 runs and earned the Player of the Tournament award. His flamboyant stroke play and remarkable consistency quickly marked him as one of cricket’s brightest young talents.

T20 International Credentials

By early September 2025, Brevis had featured in 10 T20 Internationals, scoring 318 runs at an average of 39.75 and and astonishing strike-rate of 191.56. His standout knock came against Australia in August 2025, when he smashed an unbeaten 125*, setting a new record for the highest T20I score by a South African and the fastest hundred by a Proteas batsman .

IPL Price of Dewald Brevis: 2025 Season

Chennai Super Kings secured the 22-year-old in IPL 2025 as an injury replacement for ₹2.2 Crore. This fee stood in contrast to his earlier stint with Mumbai Indians, where he had played through 2024 following a ₹3 crore acquisition in the 2022 auction.

SA20 Price of Dewald Brevis: Record-Breaking Auction

In spectacular fashion, Dewald Brevis became the most expensive player in SA20 history when Pretoria Capitals acquired him at the September 9, 2025 auction for a staggering R16.5 million—approximately ₹8.3 Crore, after a bidding war with Joburg Super Kings. This sum is roughly 3.8 times his IPL earnings for the 2025 season.

Breakthrough IPL 2025 with CSK

Mid-season acquisition turned into brilliance: Brevis played six matches for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025, scoring 225 runs at an astonishing strike rate near 180.0, with a top score of 57 off 23 balls—an innings that earned him Man of the Match. He also topped CSK’s charts for most catches that season.

His aggressive batting offered a rare silver lining in an otherwise dismal campaign for CSK, who ended at the bottom of the table—a first in the franchise’s history.

Also Read:

SA20 Performance

Earlier in 2025, Brevis lit up the SA20 league with MI Cape Town. He has scored 676 runs across 32 matches in the history of the tournament, at an average of 29.39 and a strike rate north of 145, including four half-centuries and a top score of 73*. His excellence did not go unnoticed—he earned the Rising Star award and also claimed the Catch of the Season.

What Does the Future Hold for Dewald Brevis?

At just 22, Brevis has already made massive impact in T20I, IPL, and SA20 cricket. With his explosive batting and proven adaptability across conditions, he seems destined for a central role in South Africa’s limited-overs future. His trajectory suggests potential for leadership, franchise stardom, and maybe consistency across longer formats. If he continues this upward arc, T20 leagues might chase his signature and national selectors might prioritize him for major tournaments.

FAQs

1. How did Brevis debut on the world stage?

A standout performance in the 2022 U19 World Cup, where he scored 506 runs and won Player of the Tournament .

2. What are his T20I stats?

In 10 matches, he has 318 runs at an average of 39.75, with a record-breaking 125* against Australia in August 2025.

3. What was Dewald Brevis’ IPL 2025 price?

Chennai Super Kings bought him for ₹2.2 Crore as a mid-season replacement.

4. How much did Dewald Brevis get Sold for in SA20 2025 Auction?

Pretoria Capitals signed him for a record R16.5 million (≈₹8.3 Crore), making him the most expensive player in SA20 history.

5. How did Dewald Brevis perform for CSK in IPL 2025?

He played 6 matches, scored 225 runs at a blistering strike rate (~180), with a top knock of 57 off 23 balls, along with the most catches for CSK that season.

6. How was his 2025 SA20 season?

With MI Cape Town, he made 676 runs at 29.39 and SR>145, including four fifties. He bagged both the Rising Star and Catch of the Season awards