Dewald Brevis Pretoria Capitals Joburg Super Kings SA20 2026
south-africa-cricket

Dewald Brevis Dream Bid From CSK Franchise Falls Flat in SA20 2026 Auction as Sourav Ganguly Intervenes

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: September 9, 2025
3 min read

He represented MI Cape Town in the first three seasons of SA20.

Dewald Brevis Pretoria Capitals Joburg Super Kings SA20 2026

South Africa’s rising sensation Dewald Brevis has created history, becoming the most expensive player ever in the SA20 competition. Brevis has broken the Aiden Markram’s record minutes after Pretoria Capitals (PC) beat Joburg Super Kings (JSK) in the bidding war and acquired his services for a jaw-dropping R16.5 million (INR 8.31 crores).

Stephen Fleming’s Joburg Super Kings (JSK) opened the bidding aggressively, taking the price past R3 million. MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals briefly joined before bowing out, while Paarl Royals (PR) and later Delhi Capitals (PC) pushed the stakes higher, taking the bid to R12. The packed hall gave a round of applause as the bidding crossed R10 million, which eventually hit a record R16.5 million (~Rs 8,31,15,450).

Earlier, Markram went under the hammer and earned a whopping R 14 million (INR 7.05 crores) contract after Durban Super Giants (DSG) jumped into the ring, outbidding two-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC). Capitals and Sunrisers were involved in the intense tug-of-war for Markram till his former franchise used Right to Match (RTM) card at R12000K (INR 6.04 crores), but the Super Giants came into the fray, challenging the SEC with a bid of R14000K, to which they backed off. However, Markram is now the second most expensive buy in SA20 history after Brevis.

ALSO READ

Brevis was instrumental in leading MI Cape Town to their maiden SA20 title triumph last year. The right-hand batter has amassed 291 runs at a staggering average of 48.5 and an exceptional strike rate of 184.18. The Capitals have now bolstered their middle-order bringing his explosive batting prowess to their lineup.

Sourav Ganguly on a high after record Dewald Brevis bid

“We’re very happy, I think he’s a very good player. Obviously, 16.5 million is the other side of the way of looking at it, but just in terms of quality on our pitch, our ground, Pretoria, I hope he does well. We haven’t thought so far yet (on making him captain in future). He’s a tremendous talent, his game has really gone forward in the last 1 and a half years as you saw against Australia in Australia recently,” Sourav Ganguly said at the break during the auction..

“He’s a game changer, and that’s what you need in T20 cricket. We have Russell, Rutherford, who can actually really steam it up. I hope he does well. I never relate performance to money, leaving aside the 16.5 million, and I, I think he’s a great talent. He plays spin well, which is very important, and looking at everything.”

Why are Super Kings interested in Dewald Brevis?

More to follow..

COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.