Gujarat Titans Pacer Attracts Bidding War at SA20 2026 Auction, Grabs Rands 7 Million Deal From Super Giants

Gujarat Titans pacer Gerald Coetzee attracted multiple franchises in the SA20 2026 Auction, triggering an intense bidding war. Coetzee was roped in by Durban Super Giants (DSG) for a whopping Rand 7 million (INR 3.72 Crore) on Tuesday, September 9.

Durban Super Giants Acquire Services of Gerald Coetzee for SA20 2026 Season

Stephen Fleming’s Joburg Super Kings (JSK) opened the bidding, with Paarl Royals (PR) and Durban Super Giants (DSG) joining in for the tug of war. The price rose to R4 million as they battled for his all-round skills. The bidding action intensified with Capitals leading at R7.2 million, before Kumar Sangakkara’s Royals pulled out. Eventually, DSG paid an eye-catching R7.20 millions (Rs 3,72,76,020) to secure Coetzee’s services for the SA20 2026 season.

Gerald Coetzee, who plays for Gujarat Titans in IPL, has represented Joburg Super Kings (JSK) for the past two seasons. The right-arm pacer played nine matches for the franchise in inaugural edition in 2022-23, before he was sidelined for a major part of the tournament, featuring in only one game for JSK in 2024-25. In 10 matches for Super Kings, the 24-year-old has taken 19 wickets, averaging an impressive 13.78 and a modest economy of 8.31.

What Gerald Coetzee Has to Offer To DSG

His inclusion will not only bolster their Super Giants’ bowling lineup, but will provide a balance to their squad. He possesses the ability to hit the ball long and collect runs at good strike rate.

However, Coetzee was away from the game for a long time. He had sustained a groin injury in December last year, ruling himself out of the Sri Lanka and Pakistan Test series. The Proteas cricketer came back to play in the SA20, but couldn’t offer much to his side, picking up the injury again after just one match.

The right-handed batter has regained his fitness and recently featured in the T20I tri-series against New Zealand, also involving Zimbabwe. He recently played for South Africa A against New Zealand A at home, getting some yards under him before getting into the action for the national side.

The pacer has already represented South Africa across all formats since his debut in Test in 2023. He has represented Proteas in four Tests, 14 ODIs and 12 T20Is where he has taken 14, 31 and 13 scalps respectively. He is being touted as the most talented all-rounder in South Africa cricket.

Coetzee had a miserable IPL 2025 season earlier this year, managing just two scalps in four matches, conceding runs at 10.91. However, the right-handed batter did play a six-ball 12 runs cameo in a low-scoring thriller against Mumbai Indians (MI), helping his side win by three wickets.