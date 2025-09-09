News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Aiden Markram Sold To Durban Super Giants In SA20 2026 Auction For Record Fee, Loses Record Moments Later
south-africa-cricket

Aiden Markram Sold To Durban’s Super Giants In SA20 2026 Auction For Record Fee, Loses Record Moments Later

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: September 9, 2025
3 min read

He played three seasons for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Aiden Markram Sold To Durban Super Giants In SA20 2026 Auction For Record Fee, Loses Record Moments Later

How much money is too much money? Well, ask Aiden Markram and you might know. The South African’s name was announced in the auction asking for teams to bid. And two teams went berserk in a way that ended up creating a record in the league. However, he lost the record moments later to Dewald Brevis, who was signed by the Pretoria Capitals for 16.5 million R.

With a bid of 14 million R, the Durban Supergiants acquired the services of Aiden Markram. This is one of the highest bids in the history of the league. The 30-year-old was previously a part of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

And the Sunrisers had a chance to use the Right to Match (RTM) card, while the deal was at 12.4 million R, which they agreed to. But the Supergiants raised the bid to 14 million, and that was what the Supergiants weren’t ready to match. And as a result, the South African skipper will take the field for the Supergiants this season.

ALSO READ:

How Aiden Markram Goes About the T20I Format

The Protea skipper was an integral part of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the previous seasons. He has scored a total of 967 runs in the SA20 till now, and was a part of the men in orange on all three occasions previously. He has scored five fifties and a solitary hundred in the league, which remains to be of the highest quality.

Aiden Markram’s game is not completely what is expected in a T20 format. The right-hander does not go berserk right from the word go. But he has a very smart way in which he approaches his batting. Playing at the top of the order, he chooses the bowlers he wants to go after. Moreover, he scores most of his runs via proper cricketing shots, which is the most beautiful thing about his batting.

He will surely be a part of the Super Giants’ leadership group in the upcoming season of the SA20. Markram has shown supreme skills as a leader previously, and has also won the tournament being at the helm. Him playing for the Super Giants will be a huge positive for the franchise.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitter, and YouTube.

Aiden Markram
Durban's Super Giants
SA20
Sunrisers Eastern Cape
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

Dewald Brevis Pretoria Capitals Joburg Super Kings SA20 2026

Dewald Brevis Dream Bid From CSK Franchise Falls Flat in SA20 2026 Auction as Sourav Ganguly Intervenes

He represented MI Cape Town in the first three seasons of SA20.
6:58 pm
Aditya Ighe
Big Blow for South Africa as David Miller Ruled Out of T20I Series Against England Due to Injury

Big Blow for South Africa as David Miller Ruled Out of T20I Series Against England Due to Injury

6:23 pm
Sagar Paul
sa20 2026 auction live updates players sold final squad list

SA20 2026 Auction Live Updates: Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis Hit 10 Million – Players Sold, Unsold List, Final Squads and Purse Tracker

7:00 pm
CX Staff Writer
South Africa Opener Ryan Rickelton Backs CSK Star Dewald Brevis To Bag Biggest Bid At SA20 2026 Auction

South Africa Opener Backs CSK Star To Bag Biggest Bid At SA20 2026 Auction

A total of 541 players will go under the bidding hammer for the 84 remaining slots.
7:13 pm
Sreejita Sen
SA20 2026 Auction Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch SA20 2026 Auction Live Telecast in India?

SA20 2026 Auction Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch SA20 2026 Auction Live Telecast in India?

The event will take place on September 9.
5:19 pm
Sreejita Sen
'Things were promised to me...' - South Africa Star Questions Shock Exclusion From National Team Ahead of 2026 T20 World Cup

‘Things were promised to me…’ – South Africa Star Questions Shock Exclusion From National Team Ahead of 2026 T20 World Cup

South Africa will play three T20Is against England.
September 7, 2025
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.