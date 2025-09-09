Aiden Markram Sold To Durban’s Super Giants In SA20 2026 Auction For Record Fee, Loses Record Moments Later

He played three seasons for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

How much money is too much money? Well, ask Aiden Markram and you might know. The South African’s name was announced in the auction asking for teams to bid. And two teams went berserk in a way that ended up creating a record in the league. However, he lost the record moments later to Dewald Brevis, who was signed by the Pretoria Capitals for 16.5 million R.

With a bid of 14 million R, the Durban Supergiants acquired the services of Aiden Markram. This is one of the highest bids in the history of the league. The 30-year-old was previously a part of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

And the Sunrisers had a chance to use the Right to Match (RTM) card, while the deal was at 12.4 million R, which they agreed to. But the Supergiants raised the bid to 14 million, and that was what the Supergiants weren’t ready to match. And as a result, the South African skipper will take the field for the Supergiants this season.

Ready to tear the waves, our very own Super Giant. Aiden Markram 💙 pic.twitter.com/0rQYDLiVzF — Durban's Super Giants (@DurbansSG) September 9, 2025

ALSO READ:

How Aiden Markram Goes About the T20I Format

The Protea skipper was an integral part of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the previous seasons. He has scored a total of 967 runs in the SA20 till now, and was a part of the men in orange on all three occasions previously. He has scored five fifties and a solitary hundred in the league, which remains to be of the highest quality.

Aiden Markram’s game is not completely what is expected in a T20 format. The right-hander does not go berserk right from the word go. But he has a very smart way in which he approaches his batting. Playing at the top of the order, he chooses the bowlers he wants to go after. Moreover, he scores most of his runs via proper cricketing shots, which is the most beautiful thing about his batting.

He will surely be a part of the Super Giants’ leadership group in the upcoming season of the SA20. Markram has shown supreme skills as a leader previously, and has also won the tournament being at the helm. Him playing for the Super Giants will be a huge positive for the franchise.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.