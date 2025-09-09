Big Blow for South Africa as David Miller Ruled Out of T20I Series Against England Due to Injury

South Africa and England are set to face each other in a three-match T20I series starting on September 10 at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Before the series begins, South Africa have suffered a big blow as David Miller has been ruled out of the squad due to injury.
Proteas batter David Miller picked up an injury during the final week of The Hundred while representing the Northern Superchargers. He has not recovered in time, leaving South Africa without a key middle-order option for the T20I series. No replacement has been named.
ALSO READ:
Aiden Markram (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams.
1st ODI: September 2 – Headingley Stadium, Leeds
2nd ODI: September 4 – Lord’s, London
3rd ODI: September 7 – The Rose Bowl, Southampton
More to Follow…