Big Blow for South Africa as David Miller Ruled Out of T20I Series Against England Due to Injury

South Africa and England are set to face each other in a three-match T20I series starting on September 10 at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Before the series begins, South Africa have suffered a big blow as David Miller has been ruled out of the squad due to injury.

David Miller Ruled Out of T20I Series Against England

Proteas batter David Miller picked up an injury during the final week of The Hundred while representing the Northern Superchargers. He has not recovered in time, leaving South Africa without a key middle-order option for the T20I series. No replacement has been named.

ALSO READ:

South Africa squad for the T20I series against England

Aiden Markram (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams.

Schedule for South Africa’s T20I Series vs England

1st ODI: September 2 – Headingley Stadium, Leeds

2nd ODI: September 4 – Lord’s, London

3rd ODI: September 7 – The Rose Bowl, Southampton

More to Follow…