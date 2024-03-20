Ashwin backs RCB youngster to come up big in IPL 2024

He made his debut in the IPL last season and impressed from the word go.

Ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), India star Ravichandran Ashwin has predicted that a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer can have a breakout season.

Vyshak Vijaykumar made his debut in the IPL last season and impressed from the word go. In his debut match against Delhi Capitals. Vyshak bagged three wickets while conceding just 20 runs from his four overs and went on to register the best-ever figures by a debutant for RCB.

He finished with nine wickets from seven games at an economy rate of 10.54.

The veteran Team India spinner pointed out how Vijaykumar has been impressive in the domestic season and the Karnataka Premier League in the recent past.

Ashwin has been closely following the dynamic bowler

Backing the youngster to do well in IPL 2024, Ashwin said on his YouTube channel:

"I’m very interested in Vyshak Vijayakumar. Recently, I went to watch the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The wicket was flat but had a had a good bounce, like the Chepauk red soil wicket. Vyshak Vijayakumar ran in all four days."

"The hot attitude was outstanding. I was also following KPL. His game for Gulbarga Mystics was extraordinary; he led from the front. So a person like Vyshak Vijayakumar, even though there is a bit of inexperience, (can be handy)." he added.

Interestingly, Vijaykumar has broadened his skillset and is looking to contribute with the bat as well. In the recently concluded Ranji Trophy, the 27-year-old slammed a century and gave a glimpse of his batting prowess with some mature knocks.

This will definitely be a major advantage in RCB's arsenal if they want to employ it and will give the team a whole different dynamic.

