RCB unveil new team name for the franchise

In an entertaining evening, RCB fecilitated its Women's team for clinching the WPL title and also announced the new team name for its franchise.

Before the IPL 2024 gets underway on March 22 at Chennai, RCB franchise organized a mega event at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, which saw a huge gathering of spectators cheering for their beloved franchise. The crowd enjoyed the music and breathtaking performances that took place on Tuesday (March 19) evening.

RCB Women's team, led by their captain Smriti Mandhana, was fecilitated for winning the second season of Women's Premier League. In the final, RCB Women defeated Delhi Capitals Women by 8 wickets to claim the maiden title for the franchise ever. The Women's team received a warm reception from the men's team for their tremendous achievement.

'Royal Challengers Bangalore' to 'Royal Challengers Bengaluru'

The City we love, the Heritage we embrace, and this is the time for our ಹೊಸ ಅಧ್ಯಾಯ.



PRESENTING TO YOU, ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU, ನಿಮ್ಮ ತಂಡ, ನಿಮ್ಮ RCB!

In the event, the franchise also announced the change in the team's name. 'Royal Challengers Bangalore' will be known as 'Royal Challengers Bengaluru' from IPL 2024 onwards. This is the first time that RCB's name has been changed since its commencement in 2008.

RCB is based in the Bengaluru city in the Indian state of Karnataka. The state government of Karnataka changed the name of the city from Bangalore to Bengaluru in 2014. SInce then, there had been demands of the name change of the franchise as well but they had stuck with the same name.

WATCH: ‘Chak de India’ like scenes as RCB Mens’ team gives tribute to RCB Womens’ team

In the event, R Vinay Kumar, former RCB and Karnataka pacer, was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers were inducted into the list last year. Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Smriti Mandhana were present at the stage as well.

RCB will play the opening match of IPL 2024 against the hosts Chennai Super Kings on March 22 at Chepauk. After the CSK clash, they will be back in Bengaluru for three straight home games against Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.

