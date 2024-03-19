WATCH: ‘Chak de India’ like scenes as RCB Mens’ team gives tribute to RCB Womens’

RCB-W defeated DC-W by 8 wickets in the final of the WPL 2024.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore Womens' team recently made history by ending the franchise's wait for their maiden title ever since the inception of the league. The Smriti Mandhana-led side outclassed Delhi Capitals Women in the summit clash of the Womens' Premier League (WPL 2024) to secure the elusive trophy.

RCB-W defeated DC-W by 8 wickets in the final of the WPL 2024 after the Bangalore-based franchise dismissed DC for 113 runs and completed the chase in 19.3 overs.

Following their impeccable feat, the womens' team received a 'guard of honour' from the mens' team similar to a scene in the Shahrukh Khan-starrer iconic 'Chak de India' movie.

In an event hosted at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium called 'RCB Unbox', captain Smriti Mandhana walked in holding the WPL trophy in her hand as the crowd roared for the champions.

Mandhana, who is the first franchise captain to win the trophy was also spotted sporting a customised t-shirt with 'WPL Champions 2024' written on it during a lap of honour at the iconic venue.

RCB franchise likely to make new changes

RCB-W head coach Luke Williams was the first to walk out and he was followed by the team, who was enjoying the limelight in front of the home fans.

On the other hand, RCB star Virat Kohli was spotted in training after returning from London following the birth of his second child. At the RCB Unbox event, the franchise is expected to unveil a new kit for the IPL 2024 season and also reveal a new name for the franchise.

RCB will begin their IPL 2024 campaign against defending champions Chennai Super (CSK) Kings at home in the season opener on March 22.

