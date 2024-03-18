WATCH: Richa Ghosh hits the winning runs to help RCB win the title

Richa Ghosh hit the winning runs off Arundhati Reddy in the last over of the game to seal the deal for Royal Challengers Bangalore Women.

Richa Ghosh, who was down in disappointment after failing to take her side through against the same team a few days ago, couldn’t have asked for a better end to a fairytale season.

Richa Ghosh hit the winning runs off Arundhati Reddy in the last over of the game to seal the deal for Royal Challengers Bangalore Women. Ghosh hit a boundary to win the contest for her team and end the trophy drought for RCB after 16 years.

After winning the toss, Delhi Capitals Women elected to field first and got a stable start from their openers. They were cruising towards a big score, but RCB-W spinners triggered a collapse, and the Delhi-based franchise never recovered, as they were bundled on a mere 113.

While chasing, RCB-W never looked in a panic state and went with their job composedly. The openers provided a stable start, with Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine stitching a 49-run partnership.

Then, Mandhana and Ellyse Perry took the innings forward. Mandhana got out later, but Perry and Richa Ghosh ensured RCB-W crossed the line without further disturbances.

Richa Ghosh hits the winning runs to script history for RCB

There were some tense moments in the end when Royal Challengers Bangalore Women required five runs in the final over. While RCB were in a comfortable position, the pressure was bound to get on the nerves in such crunch situations.

With 3 required off four deliveries, Richa Ghosh decided to go over the packed off-side region and end the game. Arundhati Reddy bowled a fuller-length delivery outside the off-stump line to Richa Ghosh.

The batter threw her hands hard towards the ball and hit over the vacant extra cover region as the ball raced away for a boundary. It was not an ideal ball with the kind of field set, and Ghosh capitalised on it.

The whole RCB dugout, ready to celebrate, ran towards the two batters on the crease to congratulate them and show their happiness about winning their first-ever title, especially after a disastrous campaign last year when RCB-W failed to reach the knockout stages. Richa Ghosh, who was down in disappointment after failing to take her side through against the same team a few days ago, couldn't have asked for a better end to a fairytale season.

