'Waited for ages' - Fans react as RCB clinch its first-ever title after 16 years

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women won their maiden IPL title by defeating Delhi Capitals Women by eight wickets with three balls to spare.

While players and support staff are chuffed to bits following the maiden trophy, RCB fans are the happiest bunch, for they have waited more than 16 years to see their team lift a trophy.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women won their maiden IPL title by defeating Delhi Capitals Women by eight wickets with three balls to spare. It is RCB’s first title in both men’s and women’s competitions, and the trophy drought has finally ended for the loyal and supportive RCB fans.

After winning the toss, DC-W elected to field first at their home ground. The decision seemed correct when their openers Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma provided a brisk start in the powerplay, scoring 61 runs.

However, once RCB-W’s spinners came into the attack, DC-W lost their plot and suffered a disastrous collapse. From 64/0, the Delhi-based franchise was all-out on 113, losing ten wickets in 49 runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women got a stable start, with Sophie Devine and Smriti Mandhana weaving a 49-run partnership before Mandhana joined Ellyse Perry for another prudent partnership. There were some nervy moments during the end moments, but RCB-W eventually crossed the line to script history in Delhi.

Social media reacts as RCB franchise registers its maiden trophy

While players and support staff are chuffed to bits following the maiden trophy, RCB fans are the happiest bunch, for they have waited more than 16 years to see their team lift a trophy. They have supported RCB through thick and thin over the years.

When the first half of WPL 2024 took place in Bengaluru, fans filled the ground like they had been doing for the men’s team and cheered for every ball. Their support helped RCB-W get a terrific start and win multiple games in the first leg.

Undoubtedly, RCB have one of the most loyal fans, as they are always behind their home team, irrespective of the results, and this victory is for them to savour. Even in Delhi, RCB chants were clearly audible, and they probably outnumbered the fans of the home team - Delhi Capitals Women.

Social media platforms are filled with numerous congratulatory posts from RCB fans, and the caravan will run in the upcoming days, and rightly so. Some of the reactions on X (formerly Twitter) are absolutely brilliant and worth looking at.

Here are some reactions:

F KNG NGGGGG CHAMPIONS BRO WE ARE THE FCKNG CHAMPIONS 😭😭😭😭😭 — arfan (@Im__Arfan) March 17, 2024

Women were the first to play a Cricket World Cup (1973)



It was a woman who scored the first double hundred in ODIs (1997)



It is the women's team that has brought RCB their first trophy after multiple years of 'Ee Sala Cup Namde' ambitions



Congrats, RCB nation 🫡 pic.twitter.com/InLhZEms8Q — Shubh Aggarwal (@shubh_chintak) March 17, 2024

SAY IT PROUDLY, EE SALA CUP NAMDE — arfan (@Im__Arfan) March 17, 2024

1. RCB Men since 16 years

2. RCB Women in second year pic.twitter.com/Jis9xNh4Aw — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 17, 2024

RCB HAS WON THE TITLE. We all fans have waited for this day for ages. 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/CtaZsRQdcK — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) March 17, 2024

RCB Women's has won Orange Cap, Purple Cap, and the fckng title. Am I dreaming?? Someone needs to pinch me. 😭 pic.twitter.com/xPIqrUZVtC — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) March 17, 2024

RCB won its first ever trophy, my hands are shivering right now. I can't express this feeling....

EE SALA CUP NAMDE 😭❤️pic.twitter.com/qpLD9zCTgO — Yashvi (@BreatheKohli) March 17, 2024

The women’s team has done their job brilliantly. It’s up to the men’s counterparts to end the trophy drought and give their fans double jubilance.

