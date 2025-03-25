News
‘Batting Beautifully in the Buildup’: Bowling Coach Confident of KKR Superstar Rinku Singh; Big Warning for Rajasthan Royals Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 25, 2025

‘Batting Beautifully in the Buildup’: Bowling Coach Confident of KKR Superstar; Big Warning for Rajasthan Royals Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He was the most expensive retention of KKR ahead of IPL 2025.

‘Batting Beautifully in the Buildup’: Bowling Coach Confident of KKR Superstar Rinku Singh; Big Warning for Rajasthan Royals Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

After facing a defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) opener, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be aiming to turn around their fortunes when they lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) next in Guwahati on March 26.

A big reason for their loss against RCB was their explosive middle-order of Vekatesh Iyer (6), Rinku Singh (12) and Andre Russell (4) failing to get going.

When quizzed particularly about finisher Rinku Singh’s form, KKR bowling coach Bharat Arun remained confident about the batting superstar coming good soon.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s clash against R, Arun said,

“He’s been batting beautifully for us. He’s batted very well in the games leading up to the tournament.So actually we are not worries about his form, he’s batting very well.”

ALSO READ:

Rinku Singh was the most expensive KKR retention ahead of IPL 2025

Over the years, Rinku Singh has evolved into an integral cog of the KKR setup and the franchise repaid the faith by securing him as their most expensive retention at INR 13 crores.

It was a massive increase from his base price of INR 80 lakhs when he was first signed with the three-time IPL winners back in 2018. This significant rise in Rinku’s valuation highlights his remarkable growth and impact.

Although he scored only 168 runs in the last season, a dip from his standout 2023 performance, KKR continues to trust his ability to deliver as a clutch finisher. The Impact Player rule has somewhat restricted his opportunities to shine but the franchise remains hopeful that Rinku will rise to the occasion whenever his team needs a match-winning performance.

