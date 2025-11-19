CSK Auction 2026 Strategy, Budget & Target List — Chennai Super Kings Eye Former RCB Stars

They have four overseas slots open.

The IPL 2026 retention list is finally out, and now the focus shifts to what lies ahead in the upcoming mini auction. The CSK auction 2026 strategy could be one of the most debated topics in the next few weeks.

The CSK released players 2026 had one major shock with the five-time champions opting to let go of Matheesha Pathirana. Chennai Super Kings also parted ways with Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran in a trade to acquire Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals. As they look to rebuild their squad, let’s take a look at CSK auction 2026 strategy, budget, and their potential targets.

CSK Remaining Purse After Confirmed IPL 2026 Retention List

The CSK retention list 2026 included most of their core squad with the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Noor Ahmad, and MS Dhoni.

Chennai Super Kings had finished at the bottom in the previous edition, and the repercussions were obvious. They decided to offload quite a few stars like Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, and Pathirana, failing to make it into the CSK retained players 2026.

After finalising the trades and IPL retention, the franchise has a budget of INR 43.4 crore heading into the auction. The CSK remaining purse is the second highest among all teams, only behind Kolkata Knight Riders.

CSK Auction 2026 Strategy: What Do Chennai Super Kings Need?

Before we get to the CSK auction 2026 strategy, we need to understand how they currently shape and what they need. Looking at the squad, here is how the likely CSK playing XI 2026 would look:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c)

Ayush Mhatre

Sanju Samson

Shivam Dube

Dewald Brevis

X

MS Dhoni (wk)

Noor Ahmad

Nathan Ellis

Anshul Kamboj

Khaleel Ahmed

Having signed Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis as replacements for peanuts during the IPL 2025, Chennai Super Kings solved a few of their issues. The Sanju Samson Trade further bolsters them.

The CSK auction 2026 strategy should be to find a superstar lower-middle-order batter to complete what looks like a formidable batting line-up. They will also need to get an overseas top-order batter to give themselves some flexibility. They have Nathan Ellis and Jamie Overton in the overseas pace department, but ideally would want another option.

Here is what CSK targets IPL 2026 auction includes:

Overseas lower middle order batter, even better if an all-rounder

Overseas fast bowler

Left-arm spinner, better if an all-rounder

Overseas top-order batter

CSK Targets IPL 2026 Auction

Looking at their budget and requirements, the CSK auction 2026 strategy should be to go after a few high-profile stars. Let’s take a look at the major CSK target players in the IPL 2026 auction.

Cameron Green

The star Australia all-rounder Cameron Green could be the costliest player in the upcoming auction. He has been excellent in the middle order and has resumed bowling. Green will be in the CSK target players, but they have to go to a bidding war with KKR to get him.

Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone could be a good fit in the CSK side. As someone who can provide the finishing touch and bowl leg-spin and off-spin, he will be in decent demand despite his previous season.

David Miller

The potential CSK playing XI is heavily loaded with right-hand batters, so someone like David Miller would be the perfect fit. They need a superstar finisher, and Miller can do that job.

Andre Russell

The CSK auction 2026 strategy will have Andre Russell in the priority list. He was released by KKR, so they are unlikely to bid for him beyond a point, which makes it easy for Chennai to acquire him. Although fitness and form concerns, the franchise has had a history of banking on experienced players.

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell could be among the CSK target players. He can bat anywhere in the line-up, and is one of the better off-spin options in the market. That dual value will be valuable to the team on turning pitches or as a match-up.

Akeal Hosein

Following Jadeja’s exit, Akeal Hosein’s chances of getting an IPL contract have increased. He is a quality left-arm spinner and offers decent value with the bat. Hosein represents the Super Kings franchise in other leagues, so that connection also comes into play.

Shams Mulani

Shams Mulani is a left-arm spin all-rounder. With Jadeja out, CSK will be on the lookout for one. Mulani has been in outstanding form in domestic cricket with both bat and ball. R Sanjay Yadav and Rounak Waghela could be other options.

Matheesha Pathirana

The franchise released Matheesha Pathirana, but there is a high chance they will try to reacquire him in the auction at a lower price. They had retained him ahead of the 2025 auction for INR 13 crore. He has been in poor form, but will still be in great demand given his skill set.

Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje could be another pacer in the CSK targets IPL 2026 auction. He has the pace and has returned to full fitness. Nortje showed good form in a recent domestic competition. He can be a good asset for the Men in Yellow.

